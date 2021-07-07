Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

A number of former leaders in the area of growth stocks were pummeled earlier this year. Examples abound, but one was certainly telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), which saw its stock hit $308 before falling all the way to $129, a nearly 60% haircut. I said back in April that I was bullish on Teladoc, and that hasn’t aged well; the stock is down 10% from then, but was off almost 30% at the bottom. I was wrong, and that’s the end of it.

The question is one of now figuring out what to do with Teladoc, given it is in rally mode again, or at least it would appear to be given the below.

Source: StockCharts

Since my bullish call, the stock broke down through the support zone I identified, and bottomed at $129. The price action in the two months or so since then has been extremely bullish, as Teladoc has gained $35 or so in basically a straight line.

I’ve annotated the 20-day exponential moving average, as the stock is testing that right now. When a stock bottoms, the first sign that a new bullish phase has started is often the stock moving ahead of the 20-day EMA, then successfully testing it. We’re seeing that now. So, if you’re bullish, watch what happens there.

There’s gap resistance overhead, which runs from ~$175 to ~$185 and is the result of the initial breakdown back in April. Gap resistance is a big deal, and Teladoc certainly pulled back on its first attempt to break it, which was a couple of weeks ago. However, given the 20-day EMA is rising, and the momentum picture, it looks like the bulls are set to make a run at breaking through that resistance.

The PPO made a double bottom that also happened to show a significant positive divergence during the March/April consolidation and May low, respectively. The 14-day RSI showed the same thing, and both the PPO and 14-day RSI are solidly back into bullish territory.

Teladoc isn’t out of the woods, but right now, the key things to watch are the 20-day EMA and gap resistance overhead. The stock looks bullish here, given the positive divergences in momentum, and as we’ll see below, the valuation is in a better place as well. Overall, I’m sticking with my bullish recommendation on Teladoc.

Scale where it matters

Teladoc’s industry – telehealth – is undoubtedly becoming ever more competitive. There are already plenty of entrants, and those entrants now include companies that are household names in retail and have very deep pockets. One is Walmart (WMT), through its MeMD acquisition, and Amazon (AMZN), through its Care service. Both are far too small right now to be a threat to Teladoc, but should they decide they want to win in this space, they can invest virtually unlimited amounts of money acquiring customers in the years to come.

There’s also the matter of a post-pandemic hangover of sorts, given that telehealth was all the rage during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. I’ll concede that the surge in demand from the pandemic isn’t sustainable as doctor’s offices are fully functioning, and patients are returning to them. Telehealth can never fully replace a physical doctor’s visit for certain types of care, so I’m not necessarily concerned with that. But telehealth can replace a physical doctor for most visits, and that won’t change post-pandemic.

The other point to make is that the pandemic gave Teladoc and its competitors a chance to show consumers that its service is a great option for care whether a pandemic is going on or not. It essentially forced many consumers to try out a service they may not have otherwise tried, which is great for the industry.

I also think the fact that Amazon and Walmart are spending their money on telehealth shows the efficacy of the model. Those companies can invest wherever they want, and they’ve chosen telehealth for a reason.

What does this have to do with Teladoc? I wanted to make the point that telehealth is still a young industry that is sorting out its winners and losers, so that’s a risk for any player, including Teladoc. However, when an industry is forming, like telehealth is now, it means scale matters, and that’s where Teladoc has an advantage.

Source: Investor presentation

Teladoc has carefully built a huge client base and a wide range of services – so-called “whole person” care – in order to build its revenue base out during this critical period in the lifecycle of telehealth. Teladoc has name recognition, software and technology infrastructure, and provider depth that give it the ability to scale rapidly across its various types of care. That’s something that new entrants must spend heavily to build, whoever the new entrant is and however deep their pockets are. This is a big advantage for Teladoc that should not be overlooked.

Source: Investor presentation

In practice, this means that Teladoc has a flywheel dynamic where the most difficult part of telehealth is getting people to try it. Once that happens, Teladoc is seeing more rapid adoption of its services, and in particular, because of its vast suite of offerings. In other words, Teladoc isn’t just for when you have the flu; the company can treat infectious diseases, mental health, chronic diseases, and the list goes on. The company is seeking to be a full replacement for physical doctor’s offices, and while I think it is too early to bet on that, I do think Teladoc is onto something big with its scale and breadth of product offerings.

This has led to rapid revenue growth, to say the least, but of late, we’ve seen estimates come crashing back down to earth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We saw enormous upward revisions in revenue in 2020, with estimates tripling in some cases. That’s not sustainable, obviously, and we’re seeing retracement of that now. To be clear, this chart is not bullish. I like stocks with rising revenue and earnings projections, and Teladoc is nothing of the sort. Until these estimates stop falling, Teladoc requires some faith to own. Estimates for this year and next have flattened out, so that’s a good step, but don’t overlook the fact that analysts are increasingly pessimistic on Teladoc’s ability to hit these numbers.

Let’s value this thing

You’d expect to see a much cheaper valuation, given the pummeling the stock has taken, and that’s exactly what we see below with the price-to-sales ratio.

Source: TIKR.com

The valuation peaked at a staggering 23X forward sales back in February of this year when the stock crested $300. It bottomed at 10X forward sales a few weeks ago, and sits at 12X today. That value – 12X forward sales – happens to be the three-year average, so Teladoc is a long way from being expensive, and I could argue it is probably cheap, given its scale has vastly improved in the past three years. I also think the fact that the stock bottomed at 10X forward sales gives you a line in the sand for the valuation. If we look at it that way, we have potential downside to 10X sales, but upside is potentially something like 20X forward sales. This is not a sure thing, but in terms of risk/reward, the balance is firmly in the favor of the bulls.

Finally, Teladoc used to be a very highly shorted stock, but it isn’t any longer.

Source: YCharts

Short interest spent a fair amount of time north of 30% of the float, which is a huge amount. Today, we’re at 11%, so while that’s still a decent percentage of the float, it’s nothing like it used to be. I point this out only to say that a short squeeze is extremely unlikely here, although if the stock does sustain a rally, we have some built-in buyers as shorts eventually cover. This is not a reason to buy the stock, but could be a longer-term tailwind if a rally does come to fruition.

The bottom line is that Teladoc is in a leading position in a burgeoning market. That’s a huge positive, but there is a lot of competition that exists and is coming online in the next few years. I think Teladoc has scale to take them on, and the valuation is much improved. Teladoc still carries with it substantial risk, but the reward is sizable as well. The bulls have the upper hand today, given the look of the chart and the fundamentals, so I’m sticking with my bullish stance.