Thesis

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) offers an alternative choice for exposure to the large cap space. It tracks a market-cap-weighted index of the 750 largest US companies, in contrast to the largest 500 companies typically tracked by the multitude of S&P 500 funds. This article performs a comparative analysis of SCHX against a standard S&P 500 fund to further examine its pros and cons.

And I'd like to share the following dashboard that I use to track different market sectors, and also to better anchor the discussion of SCHX. I will detail the structure of the dashboard later. Overall, green means good, red means bad, and yellow mean average. So an ideal long candidate will show a lot of greens and no red. The current dashboard contains some of the securities that I've written about so far (such as VNQI and XLV). And I will update the dashboard regularly, and gradually analyze other securities in it.

The numbers themselves are also provided here in case you want to sort and filter them differently.

Source: author.

Valuation Quality+Safety Technical 7-6-21 crnt P Yld PE P/BV ratio Div Yld Z-score ROE Div payout 2yr historical std 52wkMA Technical Z-score VNQI 59.1 5.2% 12.23 0.99 NA 8% 64% 11.4% 11% 0.95 XLF 36.4 1.6% 13.50 1.67 -0.33 12% 22% 16.4% 21% 1.26 XBI 133.6 0.0% 14.41 4.29 NA 30% 0% 14.4% 2% 0.16 VEU 62.9 2.3% 18.82 1.84 -0.90 10% 44% 10.5% 9% 0.90 IJR 110.9 1.0% 19.74 2.14 -1.07 11% 19% 18.8% 19% 1.02 XLU 64.3 3.1% 24.19 2.30 -1.13 9% 75% 6.9% 3% 0.37 XLP 69.6 2.5% 25.33 5.77 -0.31 23% 63% 5.0% 5% 0.96 SPY 432.9 1.29% 26.34 4.36 -2.35 17% 34% 8.2% 16% 1.93 SCHX 105.2 1.39% 27.32 4.24 -1.49 16% 38% 8.7% 16% 1.84 XLV 128.2 1.4% 27.47 4.99 -0.45 18% 38% 5.3% 13% 2.45

Source: Author

This dashboard reflects my method of screening ETFs, focusing on three areas:

1. Valuation. And I use three metrics to gauge a stock valuation:

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

The usual price to book value ratio ("P/BV") to gauge its absolute valuation

The dividend yield Z-score to gauge its relative valuation in term of dividend yield. The look-back period is seven years in the calculation of the Z score. Larger Z score suggests larger undervaluation (in terms of higher dividend yield) compared to its own historical record, and vice versa.

2. Quality and safety

The usual ROE to gauge its nominal profitability

The usual dividend payout ratio to gauge dividend coverage.

The year historical standard deviation to gauge its volatility. As a preservative investor focusing on capital preservation, the lower the volatility, the better it is for me.

3. Technical

The current premium/discount from the 52 week moving average. As a conservative investor focusing on long term, the larger the discount, the better it is for me. Momentum investors might prefer the opposite.

The technical Z-score to gauge the degree of its current deviation from the 52 week moving average. The look-back period is 2 years. Larger Z score suggests more extreme price hike above the 52 week average by historical standard, and vice versa.

Summary of the current market and SCHX based on the dashboard

Based on the above discussion, the market is overall pretty expensively valued across most sectors and styles, both fundamentally and technically. The least overvalued sector appears to be international real estate (represented by VNQI), but it suffers relatively low ROE and its current dividend is unclear. The second least overvalued sector appears to be financials (represented by XLF), but it too is relatively overvalued in terms of dividend Z-score and technical Z-score.

The topic for the day, the large cap represented by SCHX, is toward the most overvalued end of this pack, with a substantial overvaluation both in terms of its dividend Z-score and technical Z-score.

Basic information

With the above overview, now let's examine the fund itself more closely. The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it is one of the popular Schwab funds. It holds the largest 750 US stocks with a total asset over $31B. And it charges a 0.03% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to its close competing fund (a fund I actually hold), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which features an even larger AUM and a same low fee of 0.03%.

Source: ETF.com

For readers who are more active traders, the following chart compares the tradability of these two funds. As can be seen, both funds offer essentially the same excellent tradability in terms of average daily volume, average % spread, and also absolute spread in dollars.

Source: ETF.com

Excellent performance

The next chart provides a recap of the fund's performance, compared to the S&P 500 index (represented by VOO) since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, SCHX returned more than 420% since its inception. Also as can be seen from the chart, these two funds are really undistinguishable in all metrics. They delivered essentially the same totally returns. And they also displayed the same risk profile in terms of standard deviation, maximum drawdown, and worst year performance as seen from the next chart. As seen from the last chart in this section, they also delivered very similar dividend income.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Indexing methods

The root cause for the above similarities is rooted in their similar indexing methods and the same fee that they charge. Both the SCHX and VOO funds are blend large cap fund. As seen from the next chart, they are exposed to all the market sectors with almost identical weights.

And also both funds are indexed by market capitalization. As a result, both are top heavy. The top 10 holdings are listed below above, and they represent 25 to 26% of the total net asset, almost a quarter. As you go down the list, you will see that the top 100 holdings or so already occupy the dominate portion of the asset. Thus the additional 250 stocks hold in SCHX do change things too much.

Source: ETF.com

Source: ETF.com

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF offers an alternative choice for exposure to the large cap space. It tracks a market-cap-weighted index of the 750 largest US companies, in contrast to the largest 500 companies typically tracked by the multitude of S&P 500 funds. This article performs a comparative analysis of SCHX against a standard S&P 500 fund to further examine it.

The results show that the fund offers undistinguishable performance (which is a good thing) in all metrics compared to a low-fee standard S&P500 funds such as VOO, ranging from returns, standard deviation, maximum drawdown, worst year performance, and dividend income. They can be used interchangeably for exposure to the large cap space. In my case, I went with VOO mostly due to a personal preference for its better tradability and liquidity.

Thx for reading and let me know your comments and thoughts!