It's been a turbulent year thus far for most investors in the precious metals space, but Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) has been somewhat of a sanctuary from the year-to-date declines, with a double-digit return this year. Unfortunately, the stock was recently unhinged due to weakness in metals prices and has found itself more than 20% from its recent high of $7.75. While some investors might assume this is a buying opportunity, I still don't see any way to invest at current prices, with limited margin of safety baked into the stock. Obviously, a rising tide will lift all boats and push Endeavour higher, but I would view any rallies above $7.65 before year-end as selling opportunities.

Endeavour Silver released its Q1 results in early May and reported quarterly production of ~1.94 million silver-equivalent ounces ((SEOs)), a 26% increase from the year-ago period. This was driven by a high double-digit increase in production from the company's Guanacevi Mine and an even larger increase in production (50%) from the company's smaller Bolanitos Mine. This solid outperformance has more than made up for the El Cubo asset being placed on care & maintenance, with the three mines delivering higher production than the four mines combined in any quarter in FY2019.

However, while production was higher for the quarter, costs soared to $19.94/oz, an 8% increase year-over-year despite lapping easy year-over-year comps of $18.38/oz. This was related to severe weather events, while direct operating costs increased due to higher labor costs at Guanacevi and Bolanitos and higher royalties due to increased production from the El Curso concession. For those unfamiliar, the company pays a 13% royalty on sales above a realized price of $20.00/oz and a 16% royalty on sales above a realized price of $25.00/oz. The other headwind to costs in the quarter was the sharp increase in inventory. This is because Endeavour deferred some of its metal sales vs. selling into the softness into the downside volatility in Q1.

The good news is that this higher inventory should provide a boost to Q2 revenue, and while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were higher in the quarter, guidance was reiterated for a $19.50/oz AISC mid-point. These are still very high costs relative to the industry average (~$15.00/oz), explaining why Endeavour has such significant leverage to metals prices. Fortunately, Endeavour has an ace in its hole to improve its costs over the long run and bring its margins above 50%, and the answer to this is Terronera.

As discussed earlier this year, Endeavour plans to release a Feasibility Study for its Terronera Project in Q3, and this asset is much different than the high-cost profile of its current mines. Based on the 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study, the project has the potential to benefit from costs below $3.00/oz net of gold credits and is expected to produce more than 5 million SEOs per year. This would translate to a ~70% increase in metals production vs. the high end of FY2021 guidance for 7.1 million SEOs, which would help to bring Endeavour's costs below $15.00/oz on a consolidated basis. However, it's important to note that we could see cost escalations for both upfront capex and operating costs as labor prices and materials prices have increased dramatically, which was touched on in the Q1 conference call.

"Yes, I think it is definitely a risk, and you always look at it. And that is what we paid to manage to do. Ultimately, we are seeing some input increases, which could increase the capital upfront costs or sustaining capital." Daniel Dickson - CEO Endeavour Silver discussing costs at Terronera

The good news is that even if upfront capex does increase, Endeavour has over $80 million in cash, with a portion that can go towards development. So, even after cost escalations, Terronera should not cost more than $125 million to build (Q3 2020 estimate: $99 million) and can be funded without significant share dilution. Meanwhile, even if operating costs increase when factoring in higher labor costs, this would still be one of the lowest-cost mines in the sector. Therefore, the Endeavour Silver of 2024 should look a lot different than the Endeavour Silver of 2021 with ~70% production growth at higher margins, with the potential to fund the project with debt, equity, and cash, leading to less than 15% share dilution.

With a bright future ahead, why not buy the stock here?

While Endeavour is set to undergo a major transformation if it goes ahead with Terronera, we're still likely at least 28 months away from commercial production with a minimum 18-month construction schedule. This suggests Terronera's benefits will not flow through to Endeavour's bottom line until late 2023 or FY2024, and the company will continue to be highly leveraged to metals prices in the meantime with its higher cost profile. Despite this, the company trades at one of the highest valuations in the precious metals complex, currently sitting at more than 14x forward enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA estimates.

Some investors will argue that it's unfair to compare gold producers to silver producers, with Endeavour Silver and First Majestic (AG) clearly much more expensive than peers in the gold space in much more favorable jurisdictions like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Pretium (PVG), and Yamana (AUY). However, I prefer to compare the whole sector as a whole, given that I'm looking for the cheapest valuation possible with the best business model at the end of the day, and I see no point to pay more than twice the multiple due to a preference for a certain commodity. In the case of Kirkland Lake Gold vs. Endeavour Silver, investors can buy Kirkland Lake for less than 6.0x EV to EBITDA and less than 11x FY2022 earnings estimates, or buy Endeavour at nearly 15x EV to EBITDA and more than 20x FY2022 earnings estimates.

If we look at names in the silver space, there are other deals out there as well, with Pan American (PAAS) trading at a more reasonable valuation of 8x EV to EBITDA despite better margins. Obviously, the perception surrounding Peru as a jurisdiction has softened following the Peru Election. Still, with a 40% discount to most other silver producers, some of this risk looks to be priced into the stock. This suggests that Pan American offers much better value than Endeavour if one is only interested in silver producers.

As shown in Endeavour's trend above, there are lots to like here, with annual earnings per share set to soar to $0.28 in FY2022 and an earnings breakout year on deck in FY2021. Earnings breakouts are bullish and occur when annual EPS has consolidated for several years and finally breaks out to new highs, denoting a positive change in the business. This positive change is higher silver prices, which have translated to Endeavour's AISC margins quadrupling to closer to $6.00/oz based on current silver prices. However, with Endeavour trading at ~22x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $6.12, the stock looks to be fairly valued here.

Obviously, the FY2022 earnings estimates don't tell the whole story, given that Terronera will provide a boost to the bottom line. However, even if we value Endeavour on an NPV basis, the company's consensus NPV is for its four assets (El Compas, Guanacevi, Terronera, Bolanitos) is closer to ~$600 million, meaning that Endeavour Silver is trading at close to 1.6x NPV at a market cap of ~$1.0 billion. This is not cheap when some of the best gold producers in much safer jurisdictions can be purchased for less than 1.2x NPV with much higher margins (50% vs. 30%).

While Endeavour should have a solid year ahead and two consecutive years in a row of significant earnings growth relative to FY2020 levels, I see the stock as close to fully valued at current prices. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher. Still, it does suggest that investors getting involved above $6.00 are buying into a less favorable reward/risk proposition than what's available elsewhere in the sector. Given this view, I continue to see Endeavour as trading stock only, and I would view rallies above $7.65 before year-end as selling opportunities, where the stock ran into significant selling pressure earlier this year.