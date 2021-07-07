shulz/E+ via Getty Images

The COVID-19 crisis wasn't kind to the telecom sector despite higher usage of their networks. As Q2 has ended, a company such as Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is now back onto progressing with network modernization plans and boosting cash flows. The stock has bounced back to previous highs, but my investment thesis remains bullish on the stock for positive capital returns on top of a still strong 7% dividend yield.

Growth Story Disrupted

The communications company entered 2020 with a goal for adjusted EBITDA topping $9.0 billion with free cash flows surpassing $3.1 billion. Lumen Tech. was in a solid position with free cash flow providing over $2.0 billion in cash flow in excess of the annual dividend payout to utilize for paying down debt.

The reiterated outlook for 2021 has EBITDA down $600 million at the midpoint with free cash flow down $350 million with a low-end target of only $2.8 billion now. Lumen Tech. will still generate $1.7 billion in excess cash flows after paying the dividend.

Though, the stock needs growing cash flows to reward shareholders with higher stock prices in addition to the large dividend. The company has cut net cash interest expenses by up to $250 million in the year, but some analysts fear Lumen Tech. faces a nearly $500 million headwind in revenues and EBITDA next year while the market demand should rebound as the sales cycle ramps back up.

CEO Jeff Storey seemed to suggest otherwise on the Q1 earnings call. The company has faced a tough recovery as enterprises and government organizations were much more focused on other priorities during COVID-19 than ramping up network modernization efforts:

As we've mentioned on previous calls, COVID-related lengthening in sales cycles across both public and business sectors continues to create near-term revenue uncertainty. For example, of sector sales at the end of 4Q 2020 and the first couple of months of 1Q 2021 were light.

Regardless, Lumen Tech. reported Q1 revenues declined 3.8% and continued a long trend of revenue declines. Even worse, revenue declines accelerated from the Q4 levels as some contracts reset at lower rates at the start of the year. Only the mid-market enterprise group didn't watch revenue decline sequentially while the enterprise channel overall was the worst performing with a 2.5% dip.

The company still promises a return to revenue growth as the sales cycle improves in the 2H and even started showing positive signs in March. Without this growth actually occurring, the stock is still flat from early 2019 levels and down substantially from levels early in the last decade.

Value Creation

Lumen Tech. desperately needs revenues to rebound in order to really reward shareholders. While adjusted EBITDA margins jumped to 43.1% in the last quarter, EBITDA was actually below the prior quarter and down $44 million from the prior year as revenue fell nearly $200 million in the period.

The company even hinted at share buybacks in the Q1 earnings call, but the key to unlocking shareholder value is growing revenues and returning the company to the ultimate value creator of growing cash flows from operations. The stock trades at a great discount to even the EV/EBITDA multiple of AT&T (T), but Lumen Tech. hasn't operated any better than the telecom giant that has struggled to grow for years after merging with DirecTV and Time Warner.

As Lumen Tech. repays debt with the excess free cash flows, the EV/EBITDA multiple will fall further unless the stock rallies. The best solution for the stock is clearly to repay debt and boost adjusted EBITDA. Without the latter growing, the stock won't rally on any share buybacks as the debt picture won't improve with capital allocated to share buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lumen Tech. is a cheap stock, but the stock isn't going to rally until the company fixes the revenue growth trajectory. Investors currently get paid 7.3% to wait on this turnaround. Ultimately though, the executive team is out of time for any more excuses on their inability to generate revenue growth. The stock trades at a major discount to a struggling peer and investors no longer want excuses.