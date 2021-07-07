aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Big upside inflation surprises in Turkey and parts of LATAM co-exist with moderating inflation in EM Asia. China’s economic surprises keep decoupling from the rest of EM.

We only got a handful of inflation prints for June in Emerging Markets (EM), but the monthly inflation story already looks quite interesting. Big upside surprises in Turkey and parts of LATAM (Peru, Colombia) co-exist with sizable downside swings in Asia (Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines, and Thailand). Inflation’s moderation in Asia is taking place against the backdrop of lower activity gauges and reports about additional movement restrictions, as the pace of vaccinations in the region is the lowest in EM (with some notable exceptions). So, it makes sense. From the market’s perspective, a key question is whether EM’s big inflation divide will reinforce a big monetary policy divide. A steady flow of downside inflation surprises in Asia is a major excuse for regional central banks not to follow their peers in EMEA and LATAM that already started their hiking cycles.

Asia’s notable vaccination exception that we just referred to is, of course, China. Apparently this is not enough to avoid new lockdowns and movement restrictions, which weigh on domestic activity – and especially services. Yesterday’s big downside surprise in the Caixin services PMI created quite a stir, albeit the available data suggests that China has company – India’s services PMI tumbled even more in June (for the same reasons). The consensus is not yet in a hurry to revise China’s impressive 8.5% growth forecast for this year, but China’s negative economic surprises keep accumulating – unlike the rest of EM where economic surprises are still mostly positive (see chart below).

A lack of positive economic surprises is one reason why the market is so focused on China’s crackdown on tech companies, corporate defaults, and the U.S.-China financial decoupling narrative that is making rounds this morning. Can China’s financial stability be affected by tighter regulations if the near-term growth outlook deteriorates? What does it mean for the definition of “no sharp policy turns”? Are smaller net foreign bond inflows related to these developments? These are the questions that will keep us busy in the coming weeks. The renminbi and China’s main equity indices are taking today’s news in stride, but some individual tech stocks understandably took a big hit.Charts at a Glance: China’s Economic Surprises Are Decoupling from the Rest of EM

Source: Bloomberg LP

PMI – Purchasing Managers’ Index: economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction; ISM – Institute for Supply Management PMI: ISM releases an index based on more than 400 purchasing and supply managers surveys; both in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries; CPI – Consumer Price Index: an index of the variation in prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods and other items; PPI – Producer Price Index: a family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time; PCE inflation – Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: one measure of U.S. inflation, tracking the change in prices of goods and services purchased by consumers throughout the economy; MSCI – Morgan Stanley Capital International: an American provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes, and equity portfolio analysis tools; VIX – CBOE Volatility Index: an index created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities on S&P 500 index options.; GBI-EM – JP Morgan’s Government Bond Index – Emerging Markets: comprehensive emerging market debt benchmarks that track local currency bonds issued by Emerging market governments; EMBI – JP Morgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index: JP Morgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JP Morgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results. Certain information may be provided by third-party sources and, although believed to be reliable, it has not been independently verified and its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions, projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid as the date of this communication and are subject to change.

Investing in international markets carries risks such as currency fluctuation, regulatory risks, economic and political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility, lower trading volume, and less liquidity. Emerging markets can have greater custodial and operational risks, and less developed legal and accounting systems than developed markets.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.