imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and context of the article

In mid-April, I had written a piece on one of the most fundamentally sound names within the US healthcare supplies arena - West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST); in that piece, I had touched upon some of the tantalizing qualities and opportunities of the stock, but I’d also wondered if a potential investment proposition at those lofty levels was going to prove particularly fruitful? Nearly three months on, it’s fair to say there’s no stopping the WST juggernaut as it continues to build traction and exceed street estimates. Since publication, other healthcare suppliers on average (XHE) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) have only managed to deliver around ~5% returns. WST on the other hand has managed to outperform its peers and the broader market by more than 3.5x during the same period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this article, I will touch upon some of the fundamental and technical developments since my previous article.

Core business remains solid

Q1-21 proved to be an exceptionally strong quarter with the company delivering revenue of $671m (including group organic growth of 31%) which beat street estimates by ~10%. The adjusted EPS beat was even more remarkable, at 43%! Gross margins were up by 650bps YoY, while operating margins were up by 880bps YoY, hitting record highs of over 26%. Please note that hardly a few years back, you were looking at a company with a margin profile in the low-to-mid teens and as recently as FY20 the year-end margin was just 19%, so this recent number gives you a sense of the progress that has been made here.

Prima facie, when you see stellar numbers of this sort, there tends to be a predilection to attribute it to one-offs. Admittedly, while a certain one-off did contribute to some extent (they did receive an $11.8m benefit in Q1 due to cancellation fees tied to COVID supplies which will not repeat in the quarters ahead), there’s no denying that the core business continues to remain in fine shape. For instance, three out of WST’s 4 reporting segments (Biologics, generics, pharma) saw double-digit revenue growth in Q1 with only the Contract manufacturing unit seeing mid-single-digit growth.

In the Biologics segment (~31% of group revenue, the largest division) WST continues to be the preferred go-to-partner for biologic companies who are on the lookout for highly refined polymer-based storage components and injectables. It takes a certain kind of specialized technology to protect and preserve the properties of sensitive molecules produced by these biologics and currently not many companies offer this. Just for some context, 95% of NMEs (New Molecular Entities) approved between Jan and April 2021, within the US and European markets, utilized components of WST. The management also highlighted that there’s been a noticeable pickup in the number of new NME approvals (in addition to the existing molecules) since the start of the year, which also has helped boost total volumes. As you can see from the chart below, currently it's primarily the volumes and sales mix ($146m in Q1) which is driving the topline. Pricing is still positive, but has been hovering around the $5-$6m mark for the last three quarters (also do consider that the upcoming Q2 may prove to be a somewhat high base effect for pricing growth, as last year’s Q2 saw a 1.7% YoY improvement, or nearly $8m benefit, the best they’ve seen for more than a year). In my previous article, I did wonder why they couldn’t push through greater pricing initiatives considering the strong demand environment they find themselves in.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from the quarterly presentations

Then, one of the more exciting aspects of the WST story is how effectively they have been ramping up their high-value product segment (HVP) which has been extremely key in driving the upward trajectory of group margins. These HVP products account for ~70% of the company’s proprietary product portfolio, which in turn, saw a whopping organic growth of 39% for Q1 alone (higher than the group level organic growth of 31%). In effect, these high-growth, high-margin, HVP products currently account for more than half of the total group revenue. Worth noting that a significant chunk of the company's future capex initiatives is all devoted to the HVP space. For instance, in Q3 they will go live with their third fully automated plant for manufacturing Crystal Zenith (CZ) insert needle syringes and intend to go live with another production line (CZ) by Q4-21.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from the Annual and quarterly reports

WST’s pandemic-related tailwinds

Besides the core business, what’s really driving things at the moment is the COVID-19 related tailwinds for the company’s vaccine and anti-viral storage components. Last year, they received a net total revenue benefit of almost $100m. This year, in one quarter alone, they’ve beat last year’s figure, gaining $103m of pandemic-related revenue in Q1. The company expects the pandemic-related tailwinds to linger for longer than expected and in fact, also has scaled up the current year's impact. Previously they were guiding for incremental COVID-19 related revenue of $261m but now they've ramped this up even further to $345m. The company also mentioned that one-third of their current order book was tied to COVID-19 related revenue which would carry on in 2022.

WST management also highlighted a potentially interesting opportunity for their HVP products that may prompt them to revise their annual CAPEX run rate of around $230-$240m. Essentially, they think going forward, once the initial vaccination impact fades, people are most likely to return for additional COVID-19 boosters or resort to vaccinations every year. Conceivably, the quantum of vaccination per capita is unlikely to be as much as it is now, so essentially, you're looking at an environment that calls for lower dosage per vial per person, which would essentially translate into a higher volume of packaging equipment (in other words, earlier 'X' volume of vaccination was packaged within 'X' number of vials or packaging equipment, going forward, the same 'X' volume of vaccination will likely be packaged over 'Y' number of vials or packaging equipment). This is still a fluid situation so we’ll have to wait and see how it develops.

With regard to some of WST’s other discretionary related end-markets such as dental or animal health, which were badly affected by the pandemic, there hasn’t been an update from the WST management, but going by some of the publicly available data, it does look like things are only moving at a slow pace and are a long way from running at full tilt. We can consider the American Dental Association’s survey across 70,000 dentists to get a sense of the underlying momentum in these markets. For instance, the number of dental service providers in the US that are currently open and carrying out business as usual is only around ~60% (as per the latest data as of mid-May).

Source: ADA

Utilization levels too remain far from normal with only ~39% of the dentist respondents seeing over 95% utilization of resources (as of Mid-May).

Source: ADA

Regardless of the slow progress in some of these end markets (which are a small piece of the overall business), the WST management had no qualms about raising their FY21 guidance. Previously they had guided to $2.5-$2.52bn on the topline, but now this has been scaled up by roughly 5% to $2.63-$2.655bn. For the bottom line (reported diluted EPS), estimates have been scaled up by ~15%, from $6-$6.15 to $6.95-$7.1. In effect, you're looking at forward earnings growth of over 50% from last year's reported diluted EPS number of $4.57!

Closing thoughts and WST stock valuation

Moving to the valuations, there's no let-up here on the forward P/E front with the stock still trading at 52-53x forward earnings, well above the historical average. That said, could we look at things from another lens and make allowances for this steep P/E considering that the company is now looking to deliver annual earnings growth (expected EPS of $7) within the region of 50% plus by FY21? This would give you a forward PEG (price to earnings growth) ratio of a little over 1x, which is somewhat more palatable, and provides “some” justification for that steep P/E multiple.

Yet still, when I look at the charts, I find it hard to justify an entry at these levels. In April, the stock staged a breakout from the previous bullish pennant pattern and is currently trading at record highs. What I’d like to see the stock do now is retrace towards the $330-$320 zone (which was the previous breakout zone and build some sort of support there, before making another attempt to resume its uptrend. To get in at this stage of the uptrend would be sub-optimal, even if the company’s prospects look very bright.

Source: TradingView

The other point to note is the buyback momentum which was rather strong in Q1 is unlikely to be as strong in the quarters ahead. At the end of last year, WST came out with a new buyback plan for FY21 alone, committing to repurchase 631k of common stock by the end of December 2021. Now by the March quarter alone, they'd already wrapped up buybacks to the tune of 479k costing $137m in aggregate (at an average price of $286). Just for some context, for the whole of FY20, the total buyback spend was only $115m. Now with just around 25% of the shares left to be purchased and the stock at rather steep levels of $370, I can't imagine they'd look to deploy the remaining funds at these levels. Rather if we get a pullback to those levels I mentioned, you might see some of the remaining buyback funds be put to good use.