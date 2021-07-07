400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) is as straightforward as it gets. It takes the dividend-paying stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ("DJIA"), weights them by their indicated dividend yield, and rebalances each March and September. Apart from the higher forward yield, which I have calculated as 3.02%, investors get somewhat different exposure to the most widely-watched blue-chip stock Index in the world. However, the Dow Jones Averages are inferior to the S&P 500 indices, and dividend investors would be well-advised to proceed carefully with DJD due to its poor levels of diversification.

DJD Overview

As mentioned, DJD is essentially just an alternatively-weighted DJIA Index. Not to be confused with the Dow Jones Composite Average (which includes transportation and utility stocks), DJD excludes three non-dividend-payers resulting in just 27 stocks across 23 industries. The fund's sector allocation is below:

Source: Invesco DJD Overview

As shown, the Index is primarily weighted toward Technology, Consumer Staples, and Health Care stocks, with lower allocations given to Energy and Materials stocks. The most significant change here is a nearly 9% overweighting for the Consumer Staples sector. The four holdings, which are Walmart (WMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), all have relatively high yields and impressive dividend growth histories, though none of them are in the top ten in the DJIA.

As is typical for any dividend ETF, DJD has a substantial value lean. According to Invesco's overview of the fund, 64% is classified as value, 6% is growth, and 30% is a blend. It may come as a surprise to learn of the low growth composition, but 13% of the 19% allocation in the Tech sector is International Business Machines (IBM) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Actual growth stocks like Apple (AAPL) have weights hovering near just 1%. DJD's top ten holdings, along with specific fund characteristics, are listed below.

Source: Invesco DJD Overview

DJD Performance History

DJD was only launched on December 16, 2015, so its history is limited. It's been an underperformer comparing it against the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The re-weighting of DJIA stocks by dividend yield has resulted in an annualized 2.38% smaller return since January 2016. It's also trailed the performance of the Aristocrats by an annualized 0.64%, with roughly the same level of risk. The plus side is the higher income component, shown here on an initial investment of $10,000:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Whether or not this is enough to make a difference depends on the investor. Still, it's worth pointing out that the ten-year returns of DJD and DIA's indexes (including backtested data) are virtually similar (13.27% vs. 13.44%). It's beaten the S&P Indexes, though, as well as the DJIA dating to 1992. My calculations show an annualized 12.20% total return since then, compared to 10.35% for the S&P 500 and 10.89% for the DJIA. Lack of tech exposure during the dot-com bubble crash in the early 2000s was the primary reason for the outperformance. In my view, we're unlikely to see that repeat anytime soon, as today's tech companies are some of the most profitable. Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) may be in the $2 trillion club now, but they've also generated a combined $172 billion in cash from operations over the last twelve months. Tech stocks valuations may be high, but I can't see them cut in half in the next correction.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index Overview

Remember that in the long run, diversification works, and investors simply aren't getting much of this with DJD. There are also others like the S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) that solve this problem. With that said, this doesn't mean DJD can't be a complimentary ETF to a more broad portfolio. Let's take a look at some fundamentals next.

Fundamental Analysis

Dividends

The table below shows the forward yield, payout ratio, five-year dividend growth rate, and the number of consecutive dividend growth years for each constituent in the ETF.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha and iO Charts

The picture painted here is a mostly positive one. The net forward yield of 3.02% is solid, about 1.4% higher than the DJIA. The payout ratio of 48.57% is acceptable, though a few names like Chevron (CVX) and Coca-Cola are getting a little high. The net five-year dividend growth rate of 8.16% is good, though you can find many dividend ETFs like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) that are better. Finally, ten of the holdings are Dividend Aristocrats, with the others mostly being Dividend Achievers (10+ years of growth). Considering it's not a direct screen, these metrics are nice to see.

A potential red flag is a relatively low cash to total debt ratio for many of the top ten holdings. On this metric, strength appears to be at the bottom and could prove problematic if interest rates rise. However, the trend for DJD's top holding, IBM, is at least positive. Below is a snippet of their trailing twelve-month financial statements over the last ten quarters.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

You can see the increase in total and net debt jump in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019. That's a reflection of the $34B acquisition of Red Hat. Roughly a year later, the cash to total debt ratio began to rise, and the trend since is positive. IBM has been one of the worst-performing dividend Aristocrats in the last few years - a group I provide monthly updates on - and given this, it could be an excellent value play if the trend continues.

Growth Trends

Five-year revenue growth rates are flat for these blue-chip stocks. Some, like Microsoft and Goldman Sachs (GS), are above 10%, but many others are experiencing declining sales. That's part of the value proposition, though. As a group, DJD's constituents have one, three, and five-year revenue growth rates of 0.82%, 1.54%, and 1.84%, respectively. Analysts are also forecasting 3.12% sales growth over the next twelve months.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

From a valuation perspective, DJD's net forward price to earnings ratio is only 15.95 compared to 19.28 for the DJIA. DJD's price to book ratio of 3.84 against 4.53 for the DJIA also indicates it's cheaper. For the two decades between 1996 and 2015, U.S. Large-Cap Value and Growth were pretty much neck and neck up until Growth started to pull away. In 2020, Growth outperformed by 38%, though Value is up by about 3% thus far in 2021. I'd say there's likely to be some level of mean reversion that will happen in the near term, as the two asset classes tend to even out. If that's the case, a dividend and value-focused fund like DJD should perform well.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Investment Recommendation

I'm not overly excited about DJD, but I also don't think it's a bad choice for passive investors seeking a little extra yield. Its constituents have relatively strong dividend histories, with most being either Dividend Achievers or Dividend Aristocrats, and the 8% five-year dividend growth rate is a bonus for a high-yield fund.

DJD lacks diversification, though, which is why it's underperformed S&P 500 as of late. Its low single-digit revenue growth rates also make future returns largely dependent on how the market treats growth and value stocks each year. While I believe that value stocks will outperform in the near term, it isn't wise to put all your eggs in a value basket of just 27 companies. Use DJD as part of your broad dividend strategy instead, as it's suitable for tilting your portfolio to high-yield, high-value stocks, but not anything more than that.