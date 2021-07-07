Miguel Navarro/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Scottish SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZF), (OTCPK:SSEZY) is emerging as an all-round player, whose recent pivot to renewable energy ties beneficially with its background as an electric utility. The transformation was set in motion in 2014 when the company started shedding non-core assets to refocus resources on climate-friendly businesses. With proceeds so far nearing £5.0b, SSE has come to own the largest portfolio of renewables in the UK and Ireland.

The company is even more excited about the future that lies ahead: 'interim goals' to 2030 include tripling of renewable energy output (to 30 TWh a year) and quadrupling of wind output - through the addition of over 1 GW in new renewable assets every year in the second half of the 2020s. With around 5.8 GW of renewable generation capacity in operation and construction based on the existing pipeline, the accumulation rate has already hit 500 MW per year.

The ongoing greening of the portfolio is producing temporary earnings-boosting gains. But in the mid-term, the underlying performance should start to reflect more accurately the management's strategic decision-making, both at home and in international markets further down the road. This makes SSE suitable as a long-term holding for growth-oriented income investors.

Financial performance

Financial year ended 31 March produced modest results. Operating profit, adjusted for derivatives and disposals, was up 1% to £1.5b; adjusted EPS added 5% to 87.5p.

Adjusted EBIT from core Renewables and network utilities (which make up about 80% of total) was either flat (Transmission) or declining (Distribution and Renewables). The customer-facing Distribution business was affected by coronavirus (-25%), while Renewables fell on a lower output due to disposals and weather (-7%).

Renewables, however, were shored up by developer profits totalling £226m from the sale of a 51% stake in the Seagreen offshore wind farm development and a 10% stake in the Dogger Bank A and B offshore wind farm development. (A stake in Dogger Bank C may be sold during the first half of the current financial year.)

The balance sheet, meanwhile, remains stable. The disposal of non-core assets is moving at full speed, allowing for reduction in debt (net debt to EBITDA is at the lower end of targeted 4.5-5 times) and recycling of capital: in FY21, the programme generated £1.4b in cash and £878m in net gains.

The first year of the £7.5b capex plan to 2025 saw £912m, net of project finance refunds, spent on growth projects (32% of it directed to SSE Renewables); the yearly outlay is to be increased to around £2b from here on. The investment budget will be updated (and possibly ramped up) this November.

The outlook for FY22 is uncertain in strictly financial terms. But as disposals and capital investments progress, the mid-term visibility on earnings should improve.

Market tailwinds

SSE is the prime benefactor of the UK Government's drive toward decarbonization. It has been leading the way in terms of nationally determined contributions, especially so with its latest legally-binding target to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035. Net Zero Review and Strategy specifying sectoral pathways to reaching net zero will be published ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.

To reach its ambitions, the UK will have to double its renewable energy capacity over the next five years from about 33 GW today. Offshore wind capacity is set to reach 40 GW (and 1 GW floating) by 2030. Ireland is also advancing albeit on a much smaller scale: it has proposed to double onshore capacity to 8 GW and offshore wind capacity of 5 GW by 2030 in the updated National Energy & Climate Plan.

This presents plenty of growth opportunities for SSE that is already the forerunner in offshore wind development, with almost 4 GW under construction. Also, as a homegrown company, SSE has a complete view of the domestic supply chain and should benefit from plans to increase 'UK content' in projects (at least 60% in offshore wind by 2030).

Offshore wind pipeline to 2030

Source: FY21 Results Presentation

Aside from renewables, SSE is maintaining hydro power in the mix (16% of EBIT) and installing carbon capture and storage as well as hydrogen technologies for its remaining gas-fired power plants (particularly new ones being built in Keadby and Peterhead) latest by 2030. Pending the disposal of Gas Production assets, Thermal Energy still accounts for 64% of total generation output but only about 10% of Group operating profit.

While mainly engaged in local pursuits within the UK and Ireland at present, SSE is determinedly exploring international expansion options to capture some of the climate action near and far. With a primary interest in wind energy, the company has made nascent moves to secure partners in Spain and Denmark.

Risks

The company is spending a large portion of its capex (59% in FY21) on network investments to enable efficient transmission and flexible distribution of carbon-free electricity. This includes the construction of a HVDC transmission system to Shetland (£650m of totex); the proposed distribution spend for the upcoming RIIO-ED2 period is £4.1b. For these core businesses, regulation is one pertinent risk factor.

Although Ofgem's RIIO is regarded as the most progressive performance-based regulatory framework around, it is still going through some teething issues. After paying a fine to settle a previous investigation, SSE is currently appealing the regulator's final price control settlement on its business plan under RIIO-T2. A core issue is the unfavorable cost of equity which SSE argues "does not reflect market conditions" and will constrain fundraising.

Valuation

SSE on LSE returned 13.6% over the past year (20.1% with dividends); the ADR performed even better appreciating 26.9% (34.0% including dividends). But longer-term price returns are far less impressive: -4.3% on the main market and 0.8% in the US in the last five years; dividends, however, have cushioned the slump somewhat, bringing total returns to 33.3% (5.92% annualized) and 38.8% (6.78%) respectively.

With 81.0p per share announced for FY21, SSE currently yields 5.31% - which is not shabby for a utility. Up until 2020, the dividend was rising consistently, yields averaging 6.84% over the past five years. In FY20, the dividend came down to 0.80p all the way from 0.98p. Moving forward, the management promises to increase payouts, which is believable considering its track record and a low payout ratio of 38%.

Valuation is hard to pin down given that recent earnings figures are coming in artificially inflated on the back of disposal gains and fair value accounting fluctuations. Adjusted EPS for full FY21 was 87.5p, while reported EPS stood at 215.7p. This brought ADR's trailing P/E down to 7.03 from 14.62 recorded in calendar 2020. P/S, which is less prone to revision, may be more telling: trailing 2.31 is similar to last year's 2.36 but higher than 5-Yr 1.14.

Conclusion

The long-term prognosis for SSE is decidedly positive. The market environment is supportive, and the company looks capable of delivering on its growth objectives. There is less certainty over immediate profits, but this should not affect shareholder remuneration in a material way seeing the management's continued emphasis on dividends.