Introduction

On 9th September 2019, we posted an article which focused on Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation (NYSE:WPM) which we thought was a Buy, with a target price of $100.00. At the time it could be acquired for around $28.80 which we were happy to pay. Today this stock trades at around $45.00 registering a gain of 55.69% which we should be happy with, however, it is a long way off achieving our target price of $100.00.

Today we will conduct a brief review of WPMs progress to date

Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation Fundamentals

Wheaton Precious Metals is not the largest precious metals streaming company in the world, that honor goes to the Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) which has a Market Cap of $28.357B.

However, Wheaton Precious Metals has grown over the years and now has a Market Cap of $ 20.099B. They currently have streaming agreements for 23 operating mines with an additional 8 projects in the development stage. These income streams are acquired by paying an upfront fee, followed by additional payments upon receipt of the metal. They are ambitious and intend to be the biggest 'precious metals investment vehicle'.

We should be mindful that the competition isn't far behind as over the years a number of royalty companies have entered this space and they are doing deals, so they represent competition going forward. It may be a case of doing the right deal or acquiring some of the smaller royalty companies in order to boost their existing portfolio.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation Financials

This company has a market capitalization of $20.099B, an EPS of $1.28 and a P/E ratio of 34.97 and pays regular dividends. In terms of liquidity, the average volume of shares traded on a daily basis is 2,054,300 which allows most investors to trade in and out of this stock with ease. The 52-week trading range has been from a low of $34.85 to a high of $57.89 so we do need to be prepared for a fair amount of volatility. It should also be noted that they acquire metal at a fixed delivery price so any increase in the price of the metals will provide an immediate benefit in terms of turnover and profit. A date to make a note of is their next Earnings Date which is Aug 12, 2021. Given the volatility of both gold and silver during the first and second quarters it should make for interesting reading when they issue the Q2 results.

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation

Taking a quick look at WPMs chart of the last two years we can see that they progressed fairly well to trade around the $45.00 mark. Of course, a lot depends on the progress that the underlying metals achieve in the second half of this year. However, if the Bull Market does gain some traction and we expect that it will, then we should be one step closer to our price target of $100.00 for this royalty company.

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com TA by Author

Conclusion

Watch for the next Earnings Release which is planned for the 12th of August 2021 especially any indications in terms of forward guidance as future performance are all important.

There are now around 16 or so royalty companies operating in this space from which to choose from. Our opinion is that this is one of the better ones and we expect it to outperform the competition going forward. But as always do the due diligence as it is your hard-earned cash that you are putting on the line.

Expect volatility both across this sector and with this company's stock price as Bull Markets are never peaceful affairs.

As always go gently but be brave and make at least a small acquisition of some of your favorite stocks and then hang on for what will be a White-Knuckle Ride.

The precious metals sector is rather fluid at the moment, so your comments would be very much appreciated, and I will do my best to address each and every one of them.