Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) is an income-generating ETF which holds the stocks of the NASDAQ-100 (NDX) and uses a protective collar option overlay to offer downside protection, capped upside, and option premium income. In general, NUSI is a stable low-risk and low-reward holding which investors should consider because of its simple strategy with a predictable return profile. I present some more obscure details in this analysis of the fund.

The Economic Cost of the Protective Collar

NUSI's strategy involves tracking the NDX through its stock holdings and then selling an OTM call option and buying a much further OTM put option. Both options are NDX index options. This options strategy is called a protective collar because it eliminates all losses below the strike price of the put, minus the put premium (hence "protection") while also forfeiting upside above the strike price of the call, plus the call premium (hence "collar" around the index price). This options trade generates a net credit, which is distributed to NUSI shareholders monthly.

To generate a net credit on a short call and a long put of the same expiration, the call must be much closer to the money than the put is. This phenomenon is attributed to investors' risk aversion, leading puts to be priced higher for their function as insurance against a fall in the index. This can be observed on any index option chain. I depict NDX's below:

(Source: TD Ameritrade, July 2 2021. Calls are on the right and puts are on the left.)

Notice that the calls and puts with the same magnitude of deltas are consistently priced such that calls are less expensive than the corresponding puts. This is observable for all equity indices with options which I know of. It is also observable for most blue-chip stocks. The only way NUSI managers can make a net credit is to get more money on the call than they spend on the put, assuming they make the trade at around the same time. This means the call is much closer to the money than the put is, meaning more of the upside is capped and less of the downside is protected.

Indeed, the empirical evidence confirms this. When we graph the daily returns of Invesco QQQ Trust Series (QQQ) and NUSI, we get the following graph:

(Source: Data from Yahoo! Finance, Adjusted Closing Prices are used. Calculations by Author.)

This suggests a beta of 0.47. When QQQ returns 1%, NUSI is expected to return 0.47%. However, when we isolate the QQQ returns based on sign, we get the following graphs:

(Source: Data from Yahoo! Finance, Adjusted Closing Prices are used. Calculations by Author.)

This tells a much different story, and one that is aligned with the intuition provided by seeing numbers on call and put prices. NUSI has a much higher beta with QQQ on negative days (0.51) than it does on positive days (0.34), reflecting the downward-skewed return profiles offered by the option overlay. The "down beta" is essentially 50% higher than the "up beta." This is the economic cost of the income-a tighter upside and a further downside.

The Expense Ratio

NUSI investors pay 68 basis points for this income generation strategy. As with anything, we must personally decide if this price makes sense. To begin, NUSI's strategy is easily replicable. A quick glance at the equity holdings indicates that it is essentially QQQ:

(Source: NUSI website and QQQ website, top 17 holdings)

The top 17 holdings are identical and each stock's respective weights are very similar. This is of course to be expected because NUSI's equity holdings and QQQ are both meant to track the NDX. NUSI's NDX options offer notional exposure to the entire portfolio of equities. Therefore, to replicate NUSI's strategy, one can buy 100 shares of QQQ and implement a protective collar using QQQ options. To get a net credit, one would still need to sell calls that are more near the money and buy puts that are further OTM.

By doing this with QQQ, the investor would only need to pay QQQ's 20 basis point expense ratio, less than a third of NUSI's cost. (It is worth mentioning that Nationwide could have implemented NUSI by just purchasing QQQ for the equity holdings, but this would have cost investors even more fees). By doing it themselves, investors gain greater discretion of where to put the strikes and how much premium they wish to generate. Of course, the value proposition of actively managed funds is that these decisions can be made for you, and that the size of this return stream is conveniently packaged in $28 shares.

I am assuming that the active discretion of the fund manager in entering options trades is not superior to that same ability in a knowledgeable investor attempting to replicate the strategy. The option overlay's returns come from the volatility risk premium and market timing. On average, I would expect the "better" trades to even out with the "worse" trades such that market timing yields nothing significant in the long run and the exposure to the volatility risk premium depends on each person's appetite for risk. (More info on breaking down options' risk premia can be found here.)

The Duration Benefit Vs. Fixed Income

NUSI is a fund with low volatility and consistent income, leading some to compare it to fixed income. NUSI is different from bonds (and dividend stocks) because the source of income is primarily in capturing the volatility risk premium from the options market. NUSI's options are net short volatility (specifically short upside volatility) which is a compensated risk. This risk premium is the source of income, which is different from the equity risk premium captured by dividend stocks, and the default risk premium captured by corporate bonds.

With a rise in interest rates, bonds tend to decrease in value because their cash flows are discounted at a higher interest rate. Another way to think about it is investors selling bonds to get bonds with higher interest rates, which causes the original bonds to go down in value. The extent bonds drop in value in response to rates is called duration. All assets with cash flows have some sort of duration risk, but it is most easily observed with fixed income.

NUSI's duration risk comes from its equity holdings. As interest rates increase, the future cash flows of equities require greater discounting, causing them to drop in value. However, the future option income of NUSI should increase because rising interest rates increase the value of calls and decrease the value of puts. All else equal, this would increase the future net credit received by the protective collars.

Inflation is also tangentially related to interest rates. Nominal rates are the sum of the real rate and the inflation expectation. However, inflation often tends to increase equity prices as companies generally pass the inflated cost to the consumer and thereby increase their sales in line with inflation. This means that while a rise in nominal rates caused by inflation will surely hurt fixed income, NUSI with its equity holding and higher future net credits should experience an increase in value.

Utility

NUSI's is a simple strategy which makes sense to implement whenever one tracks an equity index but wishes for downside protection and steady income via an options overlay. Therefore, it is sensible for anyone who dollar-cost-averages into equity indices and wants protection. It has much lower volatility (as seen in the betas, generally less than half the volatility of the NDX) making it a low-risk/low-reward holding primarily for income generation.

NUSI's return of capital (page 5 of presentation) tax treatment is also a frequently discussed benefit. Assuming NUSI is not held in an IRA, the dividend from NUSI is mostly taxed as capital gains instead of income. This makes the "after tax yield" of NUSI higher than it appears when comparing it to bond funds and dividend stocks in the same "after tax" context.

As discussed, the strategy is simple to replicate via QQQ and its options and may not be worth paying 48 basis points above QQQ's expense ratio. Yet, it is worth it if the investor wishes to be exposed to the strategy without having the means to commit to 100 shares of QQQ.

Current Level Looks High

It always makes sense to buy at relative lows so one locks in higher yields. NUSI seems to trade consistently moving from overbought to oversold RSI regions and to revert toward moving averages. Therefore, at current levels, NUSI looks more expensive.

(Source: TD Ameritrade, 50-day SMA)

The NDX has also entered similar overbought territory. The VIX is at its lowest since late February 2020. Investor sentiment is also mostly bullish. This makes a pullback in the broad market more likely, especially when considering the historically high multiples many of the larger tech companies now have. At any rate, NUSI will be protected from a large drawdown.

That said, buying NUSI for short term trading is ill-advised because there are alternatives with much larger swings (ie. leveraged index ETFs). A valuation of NUSI depends on the NDX, which is outside this article's scope. In general, US equity indices have never failed to rise over a long enough period, so investors with long term outlooks might consider NUSI as a low-risk dollar-cost-average candidate.

Conclusion

I will probably always be overall neutral on NUSI, though in the short term I am slightly bearish. NUSI holders cannot expect it to participate in a major market rally. It will also limit a drawdown, though this limit is further down than the ceiling for returns is high. NUSI serves a unique purpose and investors who truly understand what they are getting will probably never be surprised. Currently, it is a very small portion of my Roth IRA as a low volatility, income-generating position. I do not reinvest dividends and I keep it only for the cash inflow. Systemic option income is just a different return stream which makes sense for diversification. Although if I had a NUSI position as large as 100 QQQ shares, I would certainly change to a personally managed "synthetic NUSI" position to save on the 48 basis points.