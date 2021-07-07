Haiqing Zhong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate DiDi Global Inc.'s (NYSE:DIDI) shares as Bearish.

DiDi Global was listed on the NYSE in end-June, and its current regulatory headwinds are linked to DIDI's Uber (UBER) China acquisition, the most significant event in its corporate history. Following the Uber deal, DiDi Global became the outright market leader in China's ride-hailing & ride-sharing market, and allowed Uber to become the company's second-largest shareholder.

DIDI's shares declined -5% on July 2, 2021, as the market reacted negatively to news of regulators targeting the company for a cyber-security review and suspending its new user registration. DiDi Global's foreign ownership, near-monopoly in the China market, and its decision to list on a foreign market might have been key reasons for the company drawing attention from regulators.

DiDi Global is not a Buy, as the full impact of the current cybersecurity review might not be priced in yet, and there is a possibility of additional regulatory reviews. This justifies my Bearish rating for DIDI.

Company Description

In the company's IPO prospectus, DiDi Global refers to itself as the "largest mobility technology platform by annual active users" both in the world and in its home market, China, according to research by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, or CIC. DIDI served 493 million global active users and 377 million active users in China between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Another market research firm, Mordor Intelligence, highlighted in its research report that Didi Chuxing Technology is the leader in the global taxi market (comprising of ride-sharing and ride-hailing services) with a 13.5% market share in 2020, with its peers Uber Technologies, Inc. and Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) boasting market shares of 6.8% and 1.8%, respectively. I previously wrote about Uber and Lyft in an article published on March 31, 2021.

DiDi Global generated 94.3%, 4.1%, and 1.6% of its revenue from the China Mobility, Other Initiatives, and International business segments, respectively in fiscal 2020. Also, although DiDi Global has a presence in 17 countries, the company noted in its IPO prospectus that "substantially all of the Group's revenue" is derived from China.

DiDi Global's Three Business Segments

Source: DiDi Global's IPO Prospectus

When Did DiDi Go Public?

DiDi Global went public on June 30, 2021, with its American Depositary Shares, or ADSs listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is worth revisiting key events in Didi Chuxing Technology's corporate history that set the path for the company's eventual IPO.

The Didi Dache mobile app, which offered taxi-hailing services, first went online in 2012. In 2014, DIDI broadened Didi Dache's service offerings to include ride-hailing services. A year later in 2015, the Didi Dache mobile app was renamed as Didi Chuxing, after DIDI merged with its peer & competitor, Kuaidi Dache.

In 2016, DiDi Global acquired Uber's business in China, which marked Uber's exit from China after just two years of operations in the country. It is noteworthy that an August 2, 2016, Harvard Business Review article attributed Uber's exit to "the nationalization of (the ride-hailing & ride-sharing) industry regulation" in China, which implied that the company had to obtain "both provincial and national regulatory approval for its activities anywhere" in the country. Interestingly, DiDi Global's stock price correction on July 2, 2021 (which I will discuss in detail later) is also linked to regulatory issues in China.

Also, Uber received shares in DIDI as part of DIDI's acquisition of Uber's China operations, and Uber is estimated to be the second-largest shareholder in DiDi Global with a 11.9% equity stake post-IPO. Separately, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) Vision Fund Entity is DIDI's largest shareholder with a 20.1% equity interest.

More importantly, as a result of the Uber deal, Didi Chuxing Technology became the dominant player in China's ride-hailing & ride-sharing industry with a market share of approximately 90%. Notably, a global ride-hailing report published by Mordor Intelligence noted that the Chinese market does not "have a bunch of major players active in the country as the market is completely dominated by Didi Chuxing."

DiDi Global's significant foreign ownership and market domination following the Uber transaction might have been key contributing factors to DIDI's recent regulatory headwinds, which are detailed in subsequent sections of this article.

DIDI started expanding into other new initiatives and foreign markets in 2016 and 2018, respectively. But DiDi Global's non-core businesses and international markets still contribute a relatively small proportion of the company's total revenue, as outlined in the "Company Description" section of this article.

DiDi IPO

DIDI did well intra-day on the first day of its IPO, with its stock price reaching a high of $18.01. But DiDi Global's shares eventually closed at $14.14 on June 30, 2021, which was only +1% above its IPO price of $14. Didi Chuxing Technology performed much better on its second trading day, July 1, 2021, as its shares jumped by +16% to end the day at $16.40.

Things took a nasty turn on July 2, 2021, when DIDI's shares dropped -5% to $15.53, after the company disclosed that it is "subject to cybersecurity review" by China's "Cyberspace Administration Office" and "required to suspend new user registration in China."

On July 4, 2021, DiDi Global issued another announcement, revealing that the Cyberspace Administration Office "notified app stores to take down the 'DiDi Chuxing' app in China". DIDI also guided that it "expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China", despite its assurance that "existing users who had previously downloaded and installed the app on their phones prior to the takedown may continue using it", and that it "maintains normal operations globally."

As US equity markets were closed on July 4, 2021, the market's reaction to the latest announcement on DiDi Global's stock price is unknown at the time of writing. However, the removal of DiDi Global's mobile app from app stores in China should not be a surprise, since the company's earlier July 2, 2021 announcement already highlights that it can no longer sign on new users as part of the Cyberspace Administration Office's ongoing review.

Regulatory Headwinds Draw Attention

The recent turn of events for DiDi Global certainly draws the market's attention to the regulatory headwinds faced by Chinese companies in particular.

There were warning signs prior to DIDI's formal listing on NYSE. In the IPO prospectus, DiDi Global mentioned that it was one of "more than 30 major internet companies in China" who met with "the State Administration for Market Regulation, together with the Cyberspace Administration" in April 2021, and were asked to "correct possible violations of anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition." The company also highlighted in its prospectus that DIDI and "multiple transport-related platforms in China" were requested to "review their business practice" following a meeting with "the Ministry of Transport."

Given that DiDi Global is dominant in China's ride-hailing & ride-sharing market with an approximate 90% market share as highlighted earlier, it is not surprising that DIDI is targeted by the Chinese regulators after the meeting with the authorities in April 2021 which was focused on anti-trust issues. Other market leaders in their respective segments in China have been hurt by regulatory headwinds in recent times. Alibaba (BABA) was hit with a $2.8 billion financial penalty due to anti-trust violations in April 2021, while Alibaba's fintech arm, Ant Group, had its planned IPO suspended in November 2020.

Separately, other US-listed Chinese companies like Full Truck Alliance Co. (NYSE:YMM) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) have also been targeted by the Chinese regulators recently with respect to cybersecurity reviews. This suggests that DiDi Global's significant foreign ownership and listing on a foreign stock exchange might have contributed to the company's current regulatory woes.

Global Times, one of China's state media publications, stressed in a commentary published on July 5, 2021 that "for companies like Didi which have gotten listed in the US market and whose largest and second-largest shareholders are foreign companies, China should more strictly supervise their information security to protect both personal data security and national security." Global Times also noted in its article that DIDI "controls the most detailed personal travel information among all the big internet companies" and warned that "no internet giant is allowed to become a super data base."

It is also possible that DIDI's lPO on NYSE did not have the blessings of the Chinese authorities. A July 3, 2021 Nikkei Asia news article highlighted that DiDi Global "tried to maintain a low profile after making its New York Stock Exchange debut." Financial Times also cited in its July 4, 2021 article Eurasia Group's recent commentary on the cyber-security reviews of US-listed Chinese companies that noted these recent actions are a "sign of Beijing’s discomfort with overseas listings." Notably, an increasing number of Chinese companies have chosen to do their primary or secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in recent months. While this is partly attributed to stricter rules for Chinese companies listed in the US, the wave of Chinese listings in Hong Kong might be a sign that China prefers its domestic companies to be listed locally.

As an outsider, it is impossible to figure out the exact reasons for the Chinese authorities' regulatory review of DiDi Global, just a few days after its US IPO. Nevertheless, it is likely that DIDI's market dominance, access to critical data, overseas listing, and significant foreign ownership were factors that played a key role in its recent regulatory headwinds.

Is DiDi Stock A Buy?

In view of current regulatory issues faced by the company, DiDi stock will only be a buy, if the full impact of the current cybersecurity review is priced in, and that there are no further regulatory headwinds. This does not seem to be the case.

According to article 65 of China's Cybersecurity Act, "operators of critical information infrastructure that violate Article 35 of this Law and use network products or services that have not been reviewed or passed the security review shall be ordered by the relevant competent authority to stop using them", as translated by Google Translate. Article 35 states that "if the operators of critical information infrastructure purchase network products and services that may affect national security, they shall pass the national security review organized by the national cybersecurity and informatization department in conjunction with relevant departments of the State Council."

In other words, in the worst-case scenario, DiDi Global could potentially have its "network products or services" suspended as part of the current cybersecurity review. The market is probably only pricing in slower revenue growth for DiDi Global in the near term, with new user registration halted. If DIDI's current business operations are also affected in future as a result of restrictions or penalties imposed following the conclusion of the cybersecurity review, there could be more downside for DIDI.

Furthermore, one cannot rule out the possibility of other regulatory agencies in China reviewing DiDi Global's business, apart from the Cyberspace Administration Office. DIDI highlights in its IPO prospectus the risk of "lawsuits, regulatory investigations or administrative proceedings relating to anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition, pricing, advertisement, privacy protection or other matters initiated against" the company. The current cybersecurity review mainly relates to privacy protection, so there are other aspects of the company's business which could be potentially scrutinized by the respective regulatory agencies in China. One example is in the area of pricing; DIDI's bike-sharing business and some other Chinese sharing services platform operators were requested by the State Administration for Market Regulation to "make their pricing rules more transparent" in June 2021, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

In consideration of these factors, I assign a Bearish rating to DiDi Global.