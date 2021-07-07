trekandshoot/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 7/7/2021 to reflect a corrected M&A detail related to Emerson.

Over the last year, electrical product manufacturers have solidly outperformed the broader market, with Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) delivering a total return of ~62%; Eaton (ETN), ~76%; ABB (ABB), ~52%; and the S&P 500, ~41%. With stocks now trading at record highs, investors are naturally asking themselves whether it makes sense to back an outperforming sector now or look for mean-reversion elsewhere. The power distribution component market is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 6% this decade, with industrialization, renovation spending, and innovation to the electrical grid pushing output beyond a GDP clip, especially in the Asia-Pacific market.

Emerson has taken note of the opportunity and acquired a string of deals in 2020, including: (1) Progea to gain access to the IoT market; (2) OSI for $1.6 billion to improve exposure to the renewable energy market; and (3) Verdant to scale in the hotel & hospitality market. In addition to pursuing value-changing M&A, the company is also executing well organically and solidly beat expectations in the five last quarters, with the last quarter posting a beat of $0.15 on EPS of $0.83. Thus, while Emerson appears well positioned for the future, the question remains whether the upside and strong execution has been fully captured into the stock price.

According to Seeking Alpha data, the Street is roughly split on the stock, with slightly more than half, 14, of the 20 analysts being "bullish" or "very bullish", and the remainder being "neutral". Importantly, the sentiment has improved markedly from roughly a year ago in June 2020, when 18 of the 25 analysts were "neutral". Part of the continued appeal for investors now is that the stock offers a 63-year history of dividends, but with a dividend yield of 2.1% and a beta of 1.54, I don't think you can exactly call Emerson a defensive stock. At this point, the value hinges on whether it's momentum and opportunities justify the valuation.

DCF Analysis Indicates 20% Downside

As strong of a performer as Emerson has been, I believe the upside has been more than captured. To prove out this point, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed a rough approximation of consensus revenue and EBITDA estimates by forecasting a 5% growth rate and 17% EBIT margins. I flat-lined depreciation, capex, and changes in net working capital.

Assuming an exit EBITDA multiple of 12x and a 7% discount rate, I find the stock to have 20% downside. Importantly, this exit multiple may have further contraction potential. The stock has traded at an EBITDA of ~13x from 2016 to 2020; but, before that, it was more in the 8-10x range while Eaton and ABB generally traded in the ~10-12x range. Thus, the downside is significant. If you assume multiple contraction to 10x, the stock would have 30% downside. Indeed, it would take a sky-high growth rate of 13% to get the stock fairly valued at that multiple. Since a premium multiple should mostly be a reflection of the growth prospects, this alone suggest the stock's run has been overextended.

Since I started contributing to Seeking Alpha, a lot of commenters have reminded me that referring to multiples in this frothy market is futile. In my view, however, this sentiment amounts to letting an "ignorance is bliss" mantra get in the way of recognizing that while, yes, value is hard to come by today, you should still try to, at a minimum, avoid overly overvalued stocks. That means avoiding stocks where there is minimal pathways to fair value. As my sensitivity table above indicates, the pathways to fair value are minimal and unrealistic. It would take a 7% growth rate and a sky-high multiple of 14x (well above the historical ~10-12x level) to bring the stock simply to fair value or EBIT margins expanding to 21% and the company growing by 6% or more. For comparison, the company is only forecasting 6-9% for 2021, which is from the rock bottom COVID market. These are just not likely scenarios and thus, if you buy Emerson, you should expect a significant multiple contraction to come along with it. And as hard as it is to believe that there are undervalued stocks in the market right now, there still are...

Downside Catalysts

There are a few catalysts that could cause the stock to return to its fair valuation. Firstly, the company recently brought on a new CEO. He looks like a strong leader given that he is an Emerson veteran, but the stakes are high for him to continue to deliver at this point. Should he underperform expectations, the stock may start to weather its "dividend aristocrat" / defensive image. In addition, the oil & gas sector has been a rocky place over the last decade, and long-term demand remains a concern. While the sector has recovered, a reversion-as inevitably happens in the cyclical sectors-could spell hard losses for Emerson investors, as exploration & production companies put a pause on new projects.

Further, the company is still in a bit of a rough spot that investors need to see change. Particularly, automation solutions continues to struggle and fell 12% y-o-y in the second quarter in the Americas. North American demand improved sequentially for the vertical, but still remained subdued across most end markets. With the global economy recovering from the pandemic, if the company doesn't quickly turn over a new leaf here, investors will naturally cycle over to higher-returning stocks. On this front, the company is seeing some signs of KOB1 and book-and-ship activity reemerging; however, earnings remain choppy for now.

Upside Risks

While I am bearish on the stock, there are several reasons why one could continue to be optimistic about Emerson. Firstly, in addition to strong execution, the company has held up remarkably well throughout different macro environments, constantly remixing the portfolio. The company is now making a play to target renewable energy and life sciences markets, which are booming. Emerson's long-term buildout in digital capabilities thus positions the company for meaningful upside in the event that it secures its foothold. At the same time, management is diversifying the business geographically and aggressively cutting costs, which will help to further boost margins and perhaps justify the multiple if they prove sustainable.

Lastly, as much as I emphasized the stock's historical multiples, it can't be ignored that Emerson today is a very different company than it was a decade ago. The company divested multiple businesses and acquired game-changing companies, like Pentair Valves, Westinghouse Process Controls, Aventics, and Verdant that helped improved ROIC while creating a more overall efficient business. The company's acquisition of OSI, for instance, positions Emerson to further penetrate the power generation DCS market while expanding the company's access to international markets and providing additional bolt-on opportunities. It is this kind of expansion of the addressable market that could cause the stock to continue to outperform.

Conclusion

Although Emerson has performed well in recent months given the situation, the stock still has numerous pressure points in its end markets. More importantly, there are minimal pathways even to a fair valuation now. With the bar set fairly high and a beta of 1.54, the stock could quickly correct itself as investors shift to the underperformers via mean-reversion. The Street continues to be "glass half full" on many stocks like these, but, in today's lofty valuations, investors would be wise to shift to cheaper-multiple stocks, especially to businesses with less rocky underlying verticals. Accordingly, I strongly recommend investors avoid Emerson for now.