Membership Collective Group Readies $450 Million IPO Plan
Summary
- Membership Collective Group has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO.
- The firm operates primarily offline membership-only clubs in major cities worldwide.
- MCG has produced sharply contracting top line revenue, gross loss, high and increasing operating losses, and cash burn.
- I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides digital and physical membership-only spaces for individuals.
MCG is generating contracting revenue, gross loss, high and increasing operating losses, and cash burn yet wants the same valuation multiple of a fast-growing enterprise software company.
I'll pass on the IPO.
Company
London, UK-based Membership Collective was founded to develop a network of physical and digital membership-only space for business, social and retail members.
Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jones, who previously opened the first House, Greek Street.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Soho House
Soho Works
Soho Home
The Ned
Scorpios Beach Club
Digital Apps
Membership Collective has received at least $383 million in equity investment from investors including Yucaipa Companies (Ron Burkle) and Global Joint Venture Investment Partners.
Member Acquisition
The firm seeks new members through word-of-mouth referrals from existing members and, to a lesser extent, through targeted advertising.
As of April 4, 2021, the firm had more than 119,000 members among 28 Houses worldwide and online in 63 markets.
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General & Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
22.8%
|
2020
|
19.5%
|
2019
|
11.8%
(Source)
The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, has worsened to negative (4.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General & Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
-4.2
|
2020
|
-3.4
(Source)
Management believes it competes with a variety of locations, including other clubs, restaurants, hotels, co-working spaces.
Financial Performance
Membership Collective’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting top line revenue
A swing to gross loss and negative gross margin
Growing operating losses
Sharply increasing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
$ 72,401,000
|
-48.9%
|
2020
|
$ 384,376,000
|
-40.1%
|
2019
|
$ 642,035,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
$ (1,601,000)
|
-108.0%
|
2020
|
$ 55,089,000
|
-53.2%
|
2019
|
$ 117,595,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
-2.21%
|
2020
|
14.33%
|
2019
|
18.32%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
$ (63,560,000)
|
-87.8%
|
2020
|
$ (154,730,000)
|
-40.3%
|
2019
|
$ (58,858,000)
|
-9.2%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
$ (93,037,000)
|
2020
|
$ (235,275,000)
|
2019
|
$ (128,000,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021
|
$ (104,395,000)
|
2020
|
$ (38,229,000)
|
2019
|
$ (2,279,000)
(Source)
As of April 4, 2021, Membership Collective had $71.7 million in cash and $2.2 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 4, 2021, was negative ($253 million).
IPO Details
Membership Collective intends to raise $450 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 30 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $30.00 per share.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Up to 3.5% of the IPO is being offered to employees and SoHo House members.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.93%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness of $220.5 million under our Senior Secured Notes Facility, to pay the redemption price of the outstanding preferred shares of Soho House Holdings Limited in aggregate amount of $19.9 million and to use the remainder for general corporate purposes, including for working capital. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citigroup, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$3,013,834,110
|
Enterprise Value
|
$4,477,513,110
|
Price / Sales
|
9.56
|
EV / Revenue
|
14.20
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-23.43
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.38
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
14.93%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$253,003,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-8.39%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-48.85%
(Source)
Commentary
Membership Collective is seeking to IPO in the U.S. to pay down debt and provide funding for its general corporate purposes.
The firm’s financials show sharply contracting revenue since 2020, a swing to gross loss and high and increasing operating losses, and operating cash burn.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 4, 2021, was a staggering negative ($253 million).
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its General & Administrative efficiency rate has worsened in the most recent reporting period to negative (4.2x).
The market opportunity for providing non-fitness club memberships is difficult to quantify, as I could find no published market research reports for the industry sector.
J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the lack of consumer interest in returning to physical club locations in close contact with other members even after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 14.2x for a company that is producing contracting revenue and burning through a high amount of cash while generating high and increasing operating losses.
An EV/Revenue multiple of 14.2x would be reasonable for a fast-growing enterprise software company, but not for a contracting primarily offline company.
Until the firm can prove its top line revenue can grow meaningfully again after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the IPO is a high-risk deal, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 14, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: My research is focused on fundamental company performance and is not relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which may be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.