TerryJ/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides digital and physical membership-only spaces for individuals.

MCG is generating contracting revenue, gross loss, high and increasing operating losses, and cash burn yet wants the same valuation multiple of a fast-growing enterprise software company.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Company

London, UK-based Membership Collective was founded to develop a network of physical and digital membership-only space for business, social and retail members.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jones, who previously opened the first House, Greek Street.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Soho House

Soho Works

Soho Home

The Ned

Scorpios Beach Club

Digital Apps

Membership Collective has received at least $383 million in equity investment from investors including Yucaipa Companies (Ron Burkle) and Global Joint Venture Investment Partners.

Member Acquisition

The firm seeks new members through word-of-mouth referrals from existing members and, to a lesser extent, through targeted advertising.

As of April 4, 2021, the firm had more than 119,000 members among 28 Houses worldwide and online in 63 markets.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 22.8% 2020 19.5% 2019 11.8%

(Source)

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, has worsened to negative (4.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 -4.2 2020 -3.4

(Source)

Management believes it competes with a variety of locations, including other clubs, restaurants, hotels, co-working spaces.

Financial Performance

Membership Collective’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting top line revenue

A swing to gross loss and negative gross margin

Growing operating losses

Sharply increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 $ 72,401,000 -48.9% 2020 $ 384,376,000 -40.1% 2019 $ 642,035,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 $ (1,601,000) -108.0% 2020 $ 55,089,000 -53.2% 2019 $ 117,595,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 -2.21% 2020 14.33% 2019 18.32% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 $ (63,560,000) -87.8% 2020 $ (154,730,000) -40.3% 2019 $ (58,858,000) -9.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 $ (93,037,000) 2020 $ (235,275,000) 2019 $ (128,000,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 13 Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 $ (104,395,000) 2020 $ (38,229,000) 2019 $ (2,279,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of April 4, 2021, Membership Collective had $71.7 million in cash and $2.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 4, 2021, was negative ($253 million).

IPO Details

Membership Collective intends to raise $450 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 30 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $30.00 per share.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Up to 3.5% of the IPO is being offered to employees and SoHo House members.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.93%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness of $220.5 million under our Senior Secured Notes Facility, to pay the redemption price of the outstanding preferred shares of Soho House Holdings Limited in aggregate amount of $19.9 million and to use the remainder for general corporate purposes, including for working capital. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citigroup, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,013,834,110 Enterprise Value $4,477,513,110 Price / Sales 9.56 EV / Revenue 14.20 EV / EBITDA -23.43 Earnings Per Share -$1.38 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.93% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$253,003,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -8.39% Revenue Growth Rate -48.85% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

Membership Collective is seeking to IPO in the U.S. to pay down debt and provide funding for its general corporate purposes.

The firm’s financials show sharply contracting revenue since 2020, a swing to gross loss and high and increasing operating losses, and operating cash burn.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 4, 2021, was a staggering negative ($253 million).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its General & Administrative efficiency rate has worsened in the most recent reporting period to negative (4.2x).

The market opportunity for providing non-fitness club memberships is difficult to quantify, as I could find no published market research reports for the industry sector.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the lack of consumer interest in returning to physical club locations in close contact with other members even after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 14.2x for a company that is producing contracting revenue and burning through a high amount of cash while generating high and increasing operating losses.

An EV/Revenue multiple of 14.2x would be reasonable for a fast-growing enterprise software company, but not for a contracting primarily offline company.

Until the firm can prove its top line revenue can grow meaningfully again after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the IPO is a high-risk deal, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 14, 2021