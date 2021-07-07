Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HOOD) finally released its finances to the public in preparation for its IPO. The company used a $100 million value in its initial S-1 which is used for filing fees. But according to Business Insider, Robinhood in June discussed going for a valuation of $40 billion, making it one of the largest in 2021.

Robinhood has become a household name thanks to the GameStop incident earlier this year, where retail traders made national news by propping up GameStop's stock for various reasons. But when one looks at the financial and legal realities surrounding this company, troubles pop out all over the place. While the company is growing rapidly and is large, practically every other aspect should concern investors enough to stay far away from this IPO.

Democracy vs. The Law

Robinhood claims in its S-1 that its mission "is to democratize finance for all" and make it easier for ordinary individuals to trade stocks and other assets. It explicitly rejects the sensible approach of letting your money grow steadily over time through passive investing and argues that by letting users buy and trade, it will grow their wealth without even taking a commission. As a result, Robinhood claims to have 18 million funded accounts and 17.7 monthly active users.

If Robinhood does not take a commission, the obvious question becomes how it makes money. It is here that we see the first of the numerous legal issues which could torpedo this company even before it goes public.

While Robinhood does not charge for a commission, it instead receives "payments for order flow" (PFOF) from other brokers for executing the requested trades in a certain manner. The actual process is complex, but the key is that there is considerable controversy about whether it disadvantages the retail traders which Robin Hood supposedly advocates for. As a result, there has been discussion about whether the government could make such activities illegal or more regulated. This is a serious problem because Robinhood revealed that 81% of its revenue comes from either PFOF or through rebates received from cryptocurrency trading, another field which could receive severe government regulation.

In short, investors are looking at a potential IPO which could crater shortly afterwards due to a government crackdown. And there are additional problems with Robinhood's business, from concerns about whether ordinary people will continue to play around with stocks now that they are not locked in their homes to a concern in rising interest rates. In summation, there are many, many ways in which this company could catastrophically fail.

Financial Issues and Valuation

If there is an upside to all of this, it is true that Robinhood's financial numbers are good for a tech IPO. As mentioned above, Robinhood was a major winner from the pandemic as bored individuals receiving government checks decided to play on the stock market and thus used Robinhood. The result is that its revenue leaped from $127 million in the 2020 Q1 to $522 million in the same 2021 period, an over fourfold increase. Robinhood even reported a nearly $7.5 million net profit in 2021, making it the rare profitable tech IPO.

But that number is completely overshadowed by Robinhood losing a staggering $1.4 billion in the first three months of 2021. Robinhood says that happened due to "change in value of convertible notes and warrant liability" which in layman's terms meant that the company had to frantically scramble trying to secure emergency funding during the GameStop incident which increased volatility.

After all of this, is Robinhood worth $40 billion or even more? We know that the company reported having $8 billion in total liabilities and $4 billion in cash on hand as of March 31, which should give the company an enterprise value of around $44 billion. The problem is that it is extremely difficult to forecast by just how much Robinhood will continue to grow. Robinhood's growth resulted from pandemic conditions, and that is winding down.

Final Thoughts

On top of the myriad above issues, a final issue which should (unfortunately) be discussed is the meme aspect of this stock. Robinhood's IPO will almost certainly be targeted by the Redditor/Wall Street bro crowd, who will seek to either pump up or force down its value. My prediction is that the crowd will try to force down its value. For all that Robinhood has been the tool of choice for those individuals, the app is not popular with them due to incidents where it closed trading at the height of the GameStop bubble.

While those people will probably try to force down its value, it is all but a certainty that it is either going to be elevated extremely high or low one way or the other. This is an IPO which is going to have an extreme amount of volatility attached to it, and that does not even begin to discuss the legal and valuation issues for the actual company.

If figuring out which IPOs will do the best can be compared to gambling, investing in Robinhood is like deciding to play Russian roulette. The risks are far too high, there are too many ways in which this company could go wrong, and it is extremely difficult if not impossible to predict how this company is going to grow moving forward. These factors mean that this is a company which investors should absolutely stay from, practically regardless of its final planned valuation. Really interested investors should wait at least until we can see whether Robinhood's growth is sustainable, and whether its legal troubles will get better or worse.