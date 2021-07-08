Launching The Cannabis Growth Portfolio: The Generational Buying Opportunity In Cannabis

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cannabis Growth Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

As a generalist investor, I invest across a variety of sectors with a strong emphasis on long-term growth. By chance, I stumbled across U.S. cannabis stocks, and the more I researched, the more I realized that not only had I found an attractive investment idea, but I had come across what I believe to be a generational buying opportunity.

Because I aimed to build a large position in the sector, I set about classifying the sector based on quality - from the market leaders to the up and coming names. I created dashboards which compared cannabis companies based on a variety of profitability metrics and valuation. I'm now making my research available to the public.

U.S. cannabis stocks have become one of my highest conviction ideas, and I'm excited to announce the launch of The Cannabis Growth Portfolio - an all-inclusive service focused on providing exclusive research on the cannabis sector.

The Generational Opportunity In Cannabis Stocks

Ten years ago, no states had legalized recreational sales of cannabis. Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012. At the time, only 17 states had legalized cannabis for medical use. Fast forward to today, and the legalization barriers are falling like dominoes. In the November 2020 election, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota legalized recreational cannabis. Just this year alone, four more states including New York legalized recreational cannabis. Today, there are 36 states which have legalized medical cannabis and 18 states which have legalized recreational cannabis.

Legalizing cannabis has proven to be a life saver for state budgets. Illinois recently disclosed that taxes collected from cannabis sales already have exceeded taxes collected from liquor sales.

It’s not just about money, however. Cannabis has been reported to help with health issues ranging from chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and much more. Take pain management, for example. Many readers may be unfortunate enough to have heard the following words from their doctor: “There's no cure for chronic pain.” In my personal experience, I remember my primary doctor offering prescription pain killers as the first course of action in treating my chronic neck pain. Approximately 50,000 Americans died from opioid overdose in 2019. Nearly 100,000 Americans die from alcohol abuse every year. There have been no documented cases of death from cannabis overdose.

All this explains why it's my view that investing in the rise of cannabis is like investing in the rise of video streaming, e-commerce, or online advertising. It's inevitable.

Analysts estimate a $100 billion U.S. cannabis market which would rival that of tobacco ($120 billion), alcohol ($260 billion), and prescription drugs ($350 billion).

That ~$100 billion estimate is expected to rise rapidly at a double-digit pace as awareness spreads across society. Longer term, I expect cannabis to eventually become a household staple along the likes of Tylenol, beer, and aspirin.

Buy The Right Cannabis Stocks

Given the bright future for cannabis, it's no surprise that Wall Street flooded into the sector. Stocks of Canadian cannabis operators like Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) saw their stocks bid up to astronomical levels.

The problem though is that Wall Street has been buying the wrong stocks. The investment thesis for CGC and the others was for their potential to capitalize on the global cannabis market - especially the United States. The irony is that if Wall Street wanted to invest in the U.S. cannabis market, then they should be investing directly in the U.S. operators themselves. Stocks of U.S. operators like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) have proven themselves to be more than capable of capitalizing on the U.S. cannabis market. These stocks have reported significantly stronger growth and profitability metrics than that of CGC.

Yet CGC trades at a pronounced premium to the U.S. cannabis operators, as seen below:

This is an interesting phenomenon. Despite the growing number of states which have legalized cannabis, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. This has prevented companies which sell cannabis in the U.S. from listing their stocks on the major exchanges - meaning that the “big money” is only able to invest in stocks like CGC which are unable to sell cannabis in the states. This is a rare opportunity for the individual investor to invest in U.S. cannabis stocks before Wall Street.

