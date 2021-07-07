ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) offers diversified exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies, with rock-bottom low fee and excellent liquidity. It provides exposure to the overall U.S. economy – and I am very optimistic about it in the long run. This article provides a closer look at it, and also describes how I use it to construct a conservative model portfolio, which has been providing excellent capital preservation capability and at the same time reasonable growth.

It would help to provide a broader context of my general investment style and how I use VOO first. I have been applying a variation of Ray Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio (“AWP”) for years – a variation that made it more conservative to suit my goals and needs. I am on my way to early retirement as long as I avoid disastrous mistakes, and capital preservation is of primary priority for me. Here, for readers who would like to follow this method in real time, I will start providing regular updates of my portfolio composition and provide commentaries. The portfolio consists of:

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based on the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article

15% intermediate-term bonds such as VOO and other treasuries

15% long term bonds

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large-cap, US small-cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

So overall, the major tweak from Dalio’s original AWP is to replace commodities with cash or cash equivalent to make it more conservative. Plus, I am not a believer of the long-term prospects of commodities, especially after the fees.

The performance of my conservative portfolio on a weekly basis since May is summarized in the following two charts. Its performance is benchmarked against the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Though it has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers, you can already see its conservative nature. It lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding), especially during substantial stock rallies like what in the past two weeks. But it fluctuates a lot less. As seen, it has not lost money since May 2021 even though VOO showed some negative returns.

Basic information

With the above overview, now let’s examine the fund itself more closely. The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. The information is provided under the context of its closest competing fund, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). As seen, it is one of the popular Vanguard funds with a total asset over $234B. And it charges a very low 0.03% expense ratio. The SPY fund is even large, but charges a higher fee of 0.09%.

For readers who are more active traders, the following chart compares the tradability of these two funds. As can be seen, VOO and SPY both offer the same tradability in terms of average daily volume, average % spread, and also absolute spread in dollars.

Excellent performance

The next chart provides a recap of the fund’s performance, compared to the SPY since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, VOO returned more than 420%. Investment in VOO essentially is a bet on the overall US economy. Also as can be seen from the chart, these two funds are almost undistinguishable in all metrics. Though upon closer look, VOO delivered a slightly higher return, 0.06% CAGR over the past decade. And this outperformance is purely due to the lower fee aforementioned. For a passively indexed fund, the fee is only factor that impact long-term performance.

And as seen, they also displayed the same risk profile in terms of standard deviation, maximum drawdown, and worst year performance as seen from the next chart. As seen from the last chart in this section, they also delivered very similar dividend income. The slightly higher dividend provided by VOO is again due to its lower fee.

Indexing methods

Both the VOO and SPY funds are blended large-cap fund. As seen from the next chart, they are exposed to all the market sectors with almost identical weights. And also both funds are indexed by market capitalization. As a result, both are top-heavy. The top 10 holdings are listed below above, and they represent ~26% of the total net asset, a bit more than a quarter. The small differences in their sector exposures or holdings must be due to their difference rebalance or update schedule.

The conservative portfolio

The next chart shows the backtest results based on the composition shown in the pie chart above (with all the data available to me since 1994). As seen, the performance of my conservative portfolio lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less and does a much better job preserving my capital, as seen in the next chart. As highlighted by the blue boxes, its standard deviation is about half of that of the overall market, its worst year performance is about 1/3 of the overall market, and finally, the maximum drawdown is about half of the overall market.

The preservation capabilities are even more impressive when we look at the historical drawdowns during all the market crises. In the past three decades or so since 1994, there have been 4 major market crises. As highlighted in the orange box, the overall US markets suffered drawdowns of 50%, 44%, 15%, and 5% respectively. In contrast, the conservative portfolio only suffered one double-digit drawdown of 26%. And all the other drawdowns are in the single-digit range, from ~2% to 8%.

Lastly, while doing an excellent job preserving capital, the conservative portfolio also kept handsome growth. The CAGR during this relatively long backtest period is almost 8%, not too far from the 10.4% offered by the overall market.

Conclusions and final thoughts

Due to the above considerations, VOO is a part of the stock asset holdings in my conservative portfolio. It helps me to capitalize on the overall US economy and I am very optimistic of it in the long run.

With the help of VOO, the conservative portfolio provides excellent capital preservation capability, at the same time offering reasonable growth. The current composition of my conservative portfolio is detailed in the chart below.

Thx for reading and look forward to your comments!