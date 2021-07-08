Oleksandr Siedov/iStock via Getty Images

On October 27, 2020, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) made an all-stock offer to acquire Xilinx (XLNX) for $38 billion in stock.

Subsequently, AMD hit a high of $97.25 on Jan 17, 2021, but has since fallen back to $84 about where it was the day before the deal was announced. That is in spite of AMD recording record results for both year-end 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Then on May 19, 2021, AMD announced a $4 billion share buyback in an effort to boost the share price (see here).

And that price fall from $97 to $84 is not related to the chip business per se or the market itself as competitors Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and even the NASDAQ have soared over that same period.

In this article, I will present 4 reasons why AMD's price may be stuck in the doldrums for some time due to the completion of the Xilinx deal.

1. Xilinx DCG (Data Center Group) is only 7% of its revenue.

One of the key talking points AMD used to justify the deal was the expansion of AMD's DCG business.

"Expands AMD’s rapidly growing data center business." Source: AMD

The problem with that position is the rather small DCG revenue within XLNX itself as shown here in their last investor presentation. Not only was DCG only 7% of Xilinx's revenue, but DCG revenue also fell 15% year over year.

The CAGR for high-end FPGAs used in Data Centers is about 12% per year thru 2027.

High end field programmable gate array (FPGA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Source: Data Bridge Market Research

Doing the CAGR math on $300 million in Xilinx's DCG revenue in 2020 (from above) we end up with a 2025 revenue target of about $525 million an increase of about $225 million.

For a combined company with $13 billion in revenue in 2020, that 2% DCG revenue growth doesn't sound like much of a reason for the deal.

2. FPGAs are a cyclical business and Xilinx history shows that.

Looking at Xilinx's revenue over the last 5 years you can easily see the cyclicality is built-in.

And Xilinx's biggest competitor, Altera shows the same trend.

And note the decline in both cases began before COVID-19 hit so I don't think that's the reason.

3. Saving $300 million a year via "operational efficiencies" seems unlikely.

In AMD's initial press release announcing the deal, AMD had this line:

AMD expects to achieve operational efficiencies of approximately $300 million within 18 months of closing the transaction, primarily based on synergies in costs of goods sold, shared infrastructure and through streamlining common areas. Source: AMD

Let's look at each of these claims individually.

Since both companies are fabless, it would seem to me that COGS is going to increase not decrease because of the ongoing chip shortage. Is there any doubt that with foundries running flat-out that prices will not rise? That would seem to mean COGS are going up for fabless companies but not companies that are not fabless like Xilinx's biggest competitor Intel subsidiary Altera. This should make Altera more competitive and drive gross margins down for those, like AMD and Xilinx, who are fabless.

As for "shared infrastructure" what does that mean? Since neither company has fabs, it must mean office buildings and perhaps warehouses. Not much savings there I would think.

And "streamlining common areas" sounds a lot like "shared infrastructure. Maybe the director of public relations said "give me 3 talking points" and his staff fudged up the 3rd one out of whole cloth.

4. More fuzzy math on the claim that EPS will increase after the deal even including the $4 billion buybacks.

On the same press release as mentioned above, AMD makes this statement:

Immediately accretive to AMD margins, cash flow and EPS. Source: AMD

Margins and cash flow yes, since AMD has struggled with both for years.

But compared to its peers, AMD+XLNX looks very weak on a FCF (Free Cash Flow) basis.

But EPS, I don't see how they can say that. Here's the EPS math as I see it.

Even if we assume the $300 million in savings from "operational efficiencies" and the $4 billion share buyback happens entirely at the current price of $82, the EPS comes in at $2.07 compared to AMD's 2020 EPS.

Not to mention it will take years to buy back $4 billion from the combined companies' cash flow.

Conclusion:

AMD's price since announcing its acquisition of Xilinx has been on something of a roller coaster. It seems as if the market cannot decide if this is a good deal for AMD's shareholders or not.

That is quite a contrast compared to AMD's rocketship performance over the last 5 years.

I think there is a good reason for shareholder's doubt and I think AMD has to do a better job of explaining how this deal works to the benefit of shareholders and how long will this benefit take to come to fruition.

Until that time, AMD is a sell.