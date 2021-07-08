There's Been A Clear Change In Leadership (Technically Speaking For 7/7)

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

The reflation trade has taken a hit for three reasons:

1.) ... after more than a year in which Citigroup Inc.’s U.S. economic surprise index has been constantly in positive territory, it has now lapsed back to zero.

The stock market is a leading indicator; ideally, it starts to rise when there is just a hint of recovery in the air and peaks before the recovery does. This latest rally started the day Pfizer (PFE) announced its successful vaccine trial and has continued since. But smaller caps - the key reflation trade index - have been trending sideways since February:

In addition, the three key reflation trade sectors are in the middle of modest corrections:

Basic materials, financials, and industrials (left to right) all started to correct at the beginning of June.

2.) As is widely known, employment is recovering, but so are wages. In fact, the total wage bill is increasing faster than the total in work. That has the potential to strengthen the economy in the longer run, and it is a consummation devoutly wished by many. The problem is that it means lower profits for companies, which have been priced on generous multiples on the assumption that earnings can keep growing.

This is something I hadn't picked up on, but is very clear in the data:

Throughout various news reports have been comments and observations about the difficulty in hiring which has led employers to increase wages in an effort to attract employees. As a result, the largest, short-term fixed cost faced by employers is rising faster than employment.

The Fed has made things too easy, especially in the housing market.

3.) When the Federal Reserve piles into bonds, it distorts the market. It isn’t alone among central banks in this, but it does appear to be quite an extreme offender. Conditions in the U.S. have never been so easy, according to the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. financial conditions index. One particular point of complaint is the Fed’s treatment of the housing market. High home prices are causing deep and justifiable intergenerational resentment. The last major American economic crash was caused by an overheated housing and mortgage market. So why on earth is the Fed continuing to buy mortgage-backed securities when loan rates have never been cheaper?

I'm a big Fed supporter. But this is a very good point - the Fed's activities are contributing to an overheating housing market:

The 10 and 20-city Case Shiller index (in red and blue, respectively) are rising at rates that are fast approaching the levels from the housing bubble.

I'll write more on the Fed Minutes tomorrow. But there were a few key points that caught my eye (emphasis added).

The staff continued to see the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook as elevated, although increasingly widespread vaccinations, along with ongoing policy sup-port, were viewed as helping to diminish some of these uncertainties. Nevertheless, the staff judged that the risks around their strong baseline projection for eco-nomic activity were still tilted somewhat to the down-side, as adverse alternative courses of the pandemic—including the possibility of the spread of more-conta-gious, more-vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants—seemed more likely than outcomes that would be more favorable than in the baseline forecast.

It seems as though the US has moved on from the virus issue. But news of the Delta variant should stay on your radar.

However, participants remarked that the actual rise in inflation was larger than anticipated, with the 12-month change in the PCE price index reaching 3.6 percent in April. Participants attributed the upside surprise to more widespread supply constraints in prod-uct and labor markets than they had anticipated and to a larger-than-expected surge in consumer demand as the economy reopened.

In other words, the Fed may be more worried about upside price pressures.

Today, let's take a look at a group of all the main equity-index tracking indexes I follow.

These are 6-month charts from StockCharts.com. Notice these two points.

Smaller-caps (top row, three on the right) are consolidating. Larger-caps (bottom row) are rallying.

There's been a clear change in leadership.