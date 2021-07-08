Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) growth is just about to begin, as the bullish sentiment becomes stronger with every day. With an expected annual top line growth of over 30% in the upcoming year, Palantir can quickly expand its business, increase the number of its clients, and solidify its position as one of the best data-driven software solution providers on the market. In addition, with a short interest of less than 4%, there’s very little resistance from short-sellers, so it’s likely only a matter of time until Palantir’s stock reaches and breaches its local resistance level of $30 per share.

Positive Developments Drive Growth

Palantir specializes in developing unique software solutions that collect all kinds of data within any organization, structure it in a most efficient way, and help the management of those organizations better understand their processes, and give them an ability to improve the overall efficiency of their enterprises. As of today, Palantir’s two major platforms are Gotham, which provides data solutions to governmental entities, and Foundry, which is aimed at commercial clients, who want to better learn all the details of their businesses.

While Palantir was formed back in 2003, it hasn’t added many new clients in recent decades, as it was constantly working on improving its data-driven software solutions first. Thanks to all of its efforts, Palantir now has one of the most advanced software solutions for collecting and organizing data, and with an additional capital, which it gained after becoming a public company last year, it now has all of the resources and opportunities to scale its operations in the following years. While back in October Palantir had only 125 customers, it managed to increase them by 19.2% to 149 customers at the end of Q1.

In addition, Palantir also has a prestigious list of customers, which makes other organizations more interested in working with it in the future. The company has been closely working with the military-industrial sector since its inception by winning various awards from the Department of Defense, while at the same time, it has also gained a number of COVID-19 tracking-related contracts from government entities around the globe to help them better manage their resources and tackle the pandemic threats at the same time.

Palantir, along with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), has also developed a unique data sharing solution for the aviation sector called Skywise, which has helped it to win a new FAA contract in recent weeks. In addition, in the last month, Palantir has been actively winning new software-related awards from the Space Force, USSOCOM, and CDC. Going forward, it’s very likely that once those contracts are completed, all of those agencies will continue to work with Palantir, since hiring a new contractor and developing new software from scratch is not going to be the best solution. Thereby, while Palantir indeed has a long sales cycle, once it signs a customer, there’s a high chance that that customer will stick with the company for a long time.

Overall, Palantir has lots of room to grow and it seems that the time to reap the benefits is finally here. If we believe that data is the new oil of the 21st century and the ability to understand it in the most accurate way is the future, then it’s safe to assume that Palantir is in the right place and in the right time to benefit from the increased demand for data-driven software solutions going forward.

Risks

One of the major bearish arguments for Palantir is that the company continues to burn cash even though it has been operational since 2003. While it’s true that Palantir is unprofitable, as its Q1 net loss was $123.5 million, it’s not entirely a valid argument. First of all, Palantir is still a growth company far away from its maturity, so being unprofitable is a normal thing at this stage. In addition, Palantir is also profitable on an operational level.

In Q1, its adjusted operating margin of 34% was above the guidance of 23%, and the company recorded a record gross profit of $267.1 million, which equals to ~78% of its sales, which stood at $341.2 million during the same period. Palantir has also been profitable on a non-GAAP basis since becoming a public company last year and the consensus is that the company will remain profitable on a non-GAAP basis as well in the future.

Another bearish argument is that due to the intense selling pressure from insiders, the stock is unable to appreciate and as a result constantly trades between the same technical support and resistance levels. However, if we look at the data, we will see that Palantir’s average daily volume is over 50 million shares, so the selling of a couple of million shares per month by Palantir’s insiders is not going to prevent the stock from growing when the bullish sentiment prevails. In addition, while it’s true that the company’s senior management has been unwinding their positions in the last few months, they still hold a significant 10% stake in the company and it’s in their best interest for the shares to go higher, since they’ll be able to lock in profits at more attractive prices.

Considering all of this, I don’t believe that a net loss and selling pressure from insiders to be major risks that could prevent the stock from appreciating. However, there’s always going to be a possibility that they will scare off some of the investors and delay the stock appreciation in the short term.

Where Do We Go From Here

At a market capitalization of around $45 billion, Palantir trades at a forward P/E of ~187x, which is close to the median forward P/E of its peers from the application software industry. In addition, while the business trades at ~29 times its sales, it’s also the median price-to-sales (revenues) ratio of the industry. Therefore, I believe that Palantir is not overvalued in comparison to others, as a lot of people might think.

Data: gurufocus. The table was created by the author

On top of that, we should not forget that Palantir targets a top line growth of over 30% in the upcoming year, so I think it’s also safe to justify the current valuation as long as the growth at that rate continues. We should also not forget that Palantir has over $2 billion in liquidity, which it can use for expanding its business and scaling its solutions.

Another advantage of Palantir is that over the past 12 months, it has invested a total of $1.28 billion in six different SPACs from the robotics, pharmaceutical, IoT, and other fields. If even one of those SPACs becomes successful, then Palantir will be able to quickly unwind its positions, recoup its investments, and likely would be viewed better by value investors.

As for its share price, if we look at the chart, we’ll see that Palantir’s stock was able to achieve its all-time high of $45 per share at the beginning of this year when an army of retail traders disrupted the market and pushed stocks of several companies to the abnormally high levels. While that growth was short-lived, it seems that momentum now slowly returns.

The recent appreciation of Palantir’s share price shows that the bullish sentiment becomes stronger with every day, as public investors, who now own the majority of the company and are helping it to drive sales, continue to purchase shares in bulk and driving the price higher. In addition, the positive news and developments help to drive Palantir’s share price as well.

Considering all of this, I believe that it’s safe to say that Palantir is a growth company, and after being almost two decades in the business, its growth is just about to begin.

Source: Seeking Alpha