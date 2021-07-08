CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough start to the year for most gold producers, but the royalty/streaming space has been a bit of a sanctuary, with names like Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD) easily outperforming their benchmarks. One name that hasn't performed as well is Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX), which is down 3% year-to-date. However, under the surface, the company's asset portfolio continues to strengthen, with solid developments at three separate assets this year. Given the improvement in the portfolio and minimal dilution in the most recent royalty purchase, I continue to see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate on further weakness.

(Source: Company Presentation)

There have been multiple developments in Maverix's royalty portfolio thus far this year, with arguably the most exciting one being the news that Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) is planning to grow production by 80% over the next three years. The main contributor to this growth plan is the Beta Hunt Mine, where Maverix owns a massive 3.5% gross revenue royalty on gold and 1.5% net smelter return [NSR] on gold production, and an additional 1.5% NSR on nickel production. This should translate to a much larger contribution from Beta Hunt beginning in 2024, where the company is already receiving a massive portion of its royalty revenue (~$2.4 million in Q1).

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Karora's plan is to increase mine production to closer to 2.0 million tonnes per annum from Beta Hunt, up from a current rate of ~950,000 tonnes per annum. This is expected to be achieved with the addition of a second decline and an expansion of the mining fleet. The goal is to complete this expansion in 2024. Assuming similar gold and nickel prices, this should translate to revenue nearly doubling in the period, with the potential for even higher revenue as the company looks at additional upside from zones with high-grade nickel such as 30C and 50C. Relative to Maverix's FY2020 revenue of $32.7 million, this more than $2.0 million boost in revenue would represent ~6% revenue growth.

(Source: Karora Resources Presentation)

Elsewhere in the portfolio, we saw Fortuna (FSM) combine with Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) to create a new precious metals producer based out of Latin America and Africa. The addition of Roxgold's low-cost Yaramoko asset and soon-to-be high-margin Seguela asset should generate significant free cash flow for Fortuna, allowing the company to more aggressively drill its projects, with some of them being neglected in the past years. One of these assets that receive much more attention is the company's San Jose Mine, where Maverix holds a 1.5% NSR with no buyback rights on the Taviche Oeste concession. This concession should make up a significant ore source for the operation for the next eight years, and a more aggressive drill program here should extend the mine life and potentially uncover higher grades, increasing the value of this asset to Maverix.

Elsewhere, Newcore Gold (OTCQX:NCAUF) released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $212 million at a $1,650/oz gold price and a very modest upfront capex bill of just $97 million. The mine is expected to produce ~104,000 ounces per year once in production, which could be as early as H2 2024, translating to an additional ~2,100 attributable ounces of gold production per year to Maverix given Maverix's 2% NSR. At an $1,800/oz gold price, this would translate to an additional ~$3.5 million in revenue, or more than 10% revenue growth relative to FY2020 annual revenue.

The other two small updates that don't really move the needle are Montage's (OTCPK:MAUTF) PEA for its Kone Project, highlighting a massive operation with average production of more than ~240,000 ounces of gold per year. The issue is that upfront capex is quite significant at nearly ~$500 million, and I imagine Montage will struggle to finance the project on its own. Meanwhile, Maverix also recently picked up a royalty portfolio with a 1% NSR on Aris Gold's (OTCQX:ALLXF) Juby Project and a 1.0% - 2.5% NSR on Mayfair's (OTCPK:MFGCF) Fenn-Gib Project. Neither are near production, but it's a solid deal given the price paid.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the above developments (Beta Hunt, Enchi) combined with Orla's (ORLA) Camino Rojo that will begin production within six months, Maverix has the potential to increase its attributable production to closer to ~40,000 GEOs. If we add in another ~20,000 GEOS of attributable production from its Tier-1 asset base, there is a clear path to ~50,000 GEOs by 2026, assuming a few projects can come online. This doesn't factor in additional royalty/streaming acquisitions. Obviously, there's no guarantee on this growth plan given that there are lots of moving parts, and we still don't have production decisions at Railroad, DeLamar, Gemfield, McCoy-Cove, Hasbrouck, or Mother Lode. However, the long-term upside to Maverix's portfolio continues to improve.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The one negative in the portfolio mentioning is Relief Canyon, with this being a massive disappointment for companies with a royalty or stream on the project, including Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The asset was supposed to head into commercial production over a year ago, and while it finally reached commercial production in Q1, the output has been pathetic, to say the least. This is due to just ~1,300 GEOs being produced in Q1, a 90% miss vs. the estimate of more than 15,000 ounces per quarter. The poor results are related to naturally occurring carbonaceous material found in the Relief Canyon pit, which was crushed, stacked, and disseminated on the leach pad and affected recovery rates. Fortunately, this is just one of Maverix's 13 producing assets, so the massive underperformance here isn't a deal-breaker.

(Source: Americas Gold & Silver, Relief Canyon Mine)

While Relief Canyon has been a disappointment and the Agnico (AEM) buyback on Hope Bay hurt attributable production at this Canadian asset, the positives far outweigh the negatives. Besides, as discussed in other articles, Hope Bay did not look like a long-life ~200,000-ounce per year asset under TMAC Resources, and having Agnico Eagle at the helm could allow this operation to not only have a 15+ year mine life but also get up to 275,000 ounces per annum, which is Agnico's long-term goal if it can optimize the asset. This should allow the company to continue to get close to ~3,000 attributable ounces out of Hope Bay post-2025, which was close to what it was getting with its 2.5% NSR.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look at what else is available in the junior royalty/streaming space, there isn't a ton of value, with the three highest-growth names trading at high double-digit or triple-digit revenue multiples. Only two other names are trading at revenue multiples below 15, but Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) overpaid for its most recent asset, and Nomad (NSRXD) is the other name offering exceptional value. So, for investors looking for exposure in the space, Nomad and Maverix look like the only two obvious options, with Maverix benefiting from a portfolio with more Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure, and a great track record of payback on its investments.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Maverix is one of the worst-performing royalty names year-to-date, but the company's future looks bright if it can continue completing deals like the ones it has since inception. The most recent acquisition from Pan American (PAAS) is an example of the company not overpaying, with minimal dilution and royalties on two assets in Ontario, Canada. Only one of these two assets needs to head into production to pay back the cash payment of ~$7 million, which looks like a reasonable bet if gold prices stay above $1,700/oz. Given Maverix's solid track record and impressive cash margins, I continue to see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate. So, if we do see further weakness below $4.95, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.