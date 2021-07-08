Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

When I analyzed TDOC in February of this year, the shares were trading at about $298 and I assigned a bearish rating. Today, the shares are trading at about $157. In February, the Wall Street consensus 12-month price target was $248 (there is a screenshot in my previous article). Today, the Wall Street consensus price target is about $231 (see screenshots in later section), which shows that the analysts have not substantially altered their discounted earnings outlook since February, even as the market has sold off. The Wall Street consensus rating for TDOC was bullish in February and remains bullish today.

There are a number of reasons for the decline in TDOC. First is the increase in interest rates along with expectations for further elevation. The valuation of high-growth companies tends to be quite sensitive to interest rates because higher interest rates translate to higher discount rates applied to future earnings, thereby reducing the present value of the shares. A second reason for the reduced share price is increased competition in telehealth. Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and CVS (CVS) are all actively building out their offerings in this space. The third driver of reduced share prices is the availability of more in-person medical services as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. While overall satisfaction with telehealth services during 2020 was high, we don’t know how many patients will transition back to in-person visits over 2021 and beyond.

TDOC is obviously a market leader and innovator in telehealth. As I noted in my previous article, however, this does not mean that the shares are a buy no matter how expensive. Back in February, I suggested that the company needed such extraordinary results to justify its share price that buying in was akin to buying a lottery ticket. Today, at almost a 50% discount to its February high, I am going to revisit my analysis.

In analyzing a stock, I consider valuation and earnings growth projections along with consensus outlooks from two sources. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target. The second is the market-implied outlook which is derived from the prices of options on a stock. The prices of options reflect an estimation of the probability that the share price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific price (the strike) over a period of time (between today and the expiration date). By analyzing call and put prices at a range of strikes and a common expiration date, it is possible to derive the implicit consensus outlook for share price between today and the expiration date. For those who are unfamiliar with this approach, I have written an overview post which includes links to the academic literature and to an implementation of market-implied outlooks by the Minneapolis Fed. In February, the market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 (derived from options expiring on that date) was very bearish. I have performed this same analysis using current options prices in reconsidering my rating for TDOC.

Wall Street Analyst Consensus

eTrade’s calculation of the Wall Street analyst consensus combines the views of 20 ranked analysts who have set ratings and 12-month price targets for TDOC over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish (as it was back in February) and the consensus price target is $231.26, more than 46% above the current price. Even the lowest of the 12-month price targets is slightly above the current price. While the consensus price targets for stocks tend to have predictive value, a high degree of dispersion between the individual price targets (as we see here) reduces confidence.

Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the Wall Street consensus combines individual ratings and price targets from 32 analysts who have established or updated their views in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $231.21, almost identical to eTrade’s version of the consensus. Not a single analyst in Seeking Alpha’s sample gives TDOC a rating below neutral.

The Wall Street consensus is, obviously, bullish with expected 12-month price appreciation of almost 50%. It is worth remembering, of course, that the Wall Street consensus was also bullish back in February.

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analyzed call and put options on TDOC, expiring on January 21, 2022, to build the market-implied outlook for the next 6.5 months (from today until that date). The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and price return on the horizontal (from most negative return on the far left to most positive return on the far right).

The peak probability corresponds to a price return of -16.7% over the next 6.5 months and the median price return is -4.4%. In my February analysis using the January 21, 2022 options, the peak probability corresponded to a price return of -35% with a median of -15.7% for the next 11 months.

The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 48%. The outlook for TDOC is less risky than in February, when I got annualized volatility of 58%. eTrade provides a chart of the option implied volatility for TDOC that is consistent with these values, with at-the-money implied volatility of 45% today vs. 60% in mid-February. There is a 55% probability of having a negative return on TDOC over this period. The elevated probability of negative returns is bearish.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I look at a version of the chart above with the negative return side of the distribution (the left) rotated about the vertical axis (see below).

While the probability of negative returns is consistently higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude, the asymmetry is far less pronounced than in my February analysis. Care is required in comparing the distributions because the outlook to January 21, 2022, was for an 11-month period in February but a 6.5-year period today, but this reduction in asymmetry indicates a much less bearish outlook today.

Summary

Telehealth is an exciting space, with enormous potential to increase access to high-quality healthcare while also reining in price inflation. TDOC, as a leader in telehealth, has a bright future. Back in February, the market’s enthusiasm for TDOC (boosted, in no small part, by fans of Cathie Wood) drove shares up to almost $300, notably higher than the consensus 12-month price target of $248. In the subsequent months, investors have, to some degree, lost faith in the growth narrative and the shares are now far below the Wall Street consensus 12-month price target. The Wall Street outlook remains bullish with expected 12-month appreciation of almost 50%. The market-implied outlook to January 2022 was very bearish in February. In my current analysis, the market-implied outlook to January 2022 remains bearish but far less than in February. The projected annualized volatility derived from the market-implied outlook has fallen from 58% in February to 48% in my current run. While the reduction in projected volatility is somewhat encouraging, 48% annualized volatility is high even for a growth stock. Considering the bearish (but substantially improved) market-implied outlook and the bullish Wall Street consensus and very large expected 12-month price appreciation, I am assigning TDOC a neutral rating.