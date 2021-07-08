hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One stock I wish I had gone all-in on earlier is DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). The e-signature titan has been one of the best-performing software stocks since the pandemic began, as the turn to remote work and virtual collaboration hastened adoption of DocuSign's e-sign products. Nowadays, it feels almost quaint to be executing documents on paper - and even many industries that were formerly paper-based, such as real estate, have started to move in the direction of digitization.

Investors haven't been blind to this transformation. In 2020, shares of DocuSign rallied ~3x. Many of the tech high-flyers that performed well last year are in the red this year, but not DocuSign: as of the time of writing, DocuSign shares are up ~30% year to date, blasting past many of its growth peers. The stock saw a brief ~20% correction in April and May, but it has come roaring back in June and is now chasing new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Huge valuation already prices in success; several risks being ignored

The question for investors now is: is there further upside to be gained from chasing DocuSign's momentum higher? I am squarely neutral on DocuSign's prospects, as I think the stock is priced for perfection and doesn't have meaningful upside from here.

Let's take a step back for a moment. My macro view is that the market will continue to bounce around current all-time highs and trade choppily through the rest of the year. If anything, we'll see up to a modest ~10% correction from current levels, in the S&P 500 will trade in a 4100-4400 range throughout the rest of the year.

Yet underneath that, I think risk is building up for growth stocks. Valuations on many (including DocuSign) have stretched historical norms, and as yields continue to remain low, investors will continue to favor yield and profitable industrial stocks which are trading at a much better relative valuation than high-growth tech. Against this backdrop, I find it very difficult to see DocuSign continuing to rally.

There's no doubt that DocuSign has both a massive market opportunity/product fit and secular tailwinds, on top of which the company has executed exceedingly well amid the pandemic. Growth seems to show no signs of slowing down, and DocuSign is also beginning to layer on profit expansion. But DocuSign is a classic case of paying a high price for high quality - in my view, all of this strength is already priced into current levels.

On top of that - amid the enthusiasm for DocuSign's conquering of the paper world, it seems there is disregard for some of the risks:

Competition. E-sign is a hot space, and DocuSign is hardly the only game in town. Adobe Sign ( ADBE ) has been a notable competitor for a while; file-sharing companies like Dropbox ( DBX ) and Box ( BOX ) are also now throwing their hat into the ring.

E-sign is a hot space, and Pricing. In light of increasing competition, DocuSign may feel threatened to have to lower price in order to maintain its appeal.

In light of increasing competition, DIY/other alternatives. E-sign is a relatively "simpler" software product to create and to adopt. There's no telling if companies may adopt their own house-built solutions, or if other third parties in transactions such as payment processors may build in e-sign capabilities.

The biggest risk of all is valuation. At DocuSign's current share prices near $290, the company has a market cap of $56.42 billion. After we net off the $875.6 million of cash and $755.9 million of debt on DocuSign's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $56.27 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY22 (the current year), Wall Street analysts are expecting DocuSign to generate $2.05 billion in revenue, representing 41% y/y growth. Growth is expected to slow to 29% y/y in FY23 to $2.65 billion. This puts DocuSign's valuation multiples at:

27.4x EV/FY22 revenue

21.2x EV/FY23 revenue

This puts DocuSign in the top echelon of enterprise software valuations, alongside companies like Palantir (PLTR), Okta (OKTA), Datadog (DDOG), and MongoDB (MDB) - all of which are also trading at >20x forward revenue. In my view, valuation is the biggest near-term cap to a sustained DocuSign rally - buying and holding the stock is a "safe" bet, but I don't view outperformance vs. the broader market from here on out to be a likely scenario.

Q1 download

That being said, we do have to acknowledge that DocuSign's execution of late has been nothing short of excellent. Take a look at the company's most recent Q1 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. DocuSign Q1 results Source: DocuSign Q1 earnings release

DocuSign's revenue grew at a 58% y/y pace to $469.0 million, dramatically outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $437.7 million (+47% y/y) by an eleven-point margin. This growth pace actually represented one point of acceleration versus Q4's growth rate of 57% y/y.

As we can see in the chart below, rolling twelve-month billings growth has also maintained steady at a mid-50s pace, up from the high 40s previously. This is a strong leading indicator that DocuSign's revenue growth will likely hold in the 50s for quite some time.

Figure 2. DocuSign revenue and billings trends Source: DocuSign Q1 investor presentation

DocuSign is also seeing top-line success across two other fronts. The first is that it's driving increasing spend across its existing installed base. The company hit a record dollar-based net retention rate of 125% in Q1, up from 122-123% over the past several quarters. Software investors prize high net retention rates so much because there's a positive bottom-line implication: it's much easier and cheaper to upsell an existing customer than it is to land a new one.

Figure 3. DocuSign net retention trends Source: DocuSign Q1 investor presentation

The other growth highlight is in international expansion. In Q1, DocuSign saw its non-U.S. markets generate 84% y/y revenue growth, now comprising 21% of the total revenue mix. The company has made some recent key hires to lead sales expansion in international markets.

DocuSign's growth didn't come at the expense of profitability, either. As you can see in the chart below, the company achieved a reduction (as a percentage of revenue) across all three of its major operating expense categories, primarily driven by a seven-point reduction in sales and marketing spend to 41% of revenue:

Figure 4. DocuSign opex trends Source: DocuSign Q1 investor presentation

On top of a two-point increase in pro forma gross margins, this helped DocuSign generate pro forma operating income of $93.2 million, representing a 20% pro forma operating margin - a twelve-point increase from 8% in the year-ago quarter.

The company also generated $123 million in free cash flow, a substantial jump versus just $33 million in the year-ago Q1.

Figure 5. DocuSign profitability metrics Source: DocuSign Q1 investor presentation

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that DocuSign is an exceptional company. DocuSign is able to pull off a rare feat: generating near-60% revenue growth while also producing 20% pro forma operating margins puts DocuSign leagues ahead of the traditional enterprise software goal of hitting a "rule of 40" score (growth plus operating margin) of 40. At the same time, the stock's current valuation multiples are also incredibly pricey and bake in that expected strength. Investing in DocuSign at current levels won't give you the same multi-bagger wins as in 2020: on-par with market performance is likely the best we can hope for.