MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its preliminary second quarter 2021 production results on July 6, 2021.

Also, on June 29, 2021, Sandstorm Gold announced that it acquired multiple cash flowing streams and royalty assets for $138 million and increased its 2021 production guidance.

With the addition of the Royalties, Sandstorm is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production between 62,000–69,000 ounces in 2021.

It is an increase from the initial 55,000 to 62,000 ounces.

SAND is down 17% on a one-year basis and is one of the group's worst performers despite posting decent results. The main reason that played a major role in this situation is the downgrade by RBC Capital to Underperform on June 28, 2021.

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $7.00 (from $8.00). The analyst comments "SAND’s portfolio is represented ~60% by royalties and ~40% by an operating interest in the Hod Maden project in Turkey. We forecast that production will begin to decline at SAND’s royalty asset base near-term, and growth is linked to non-royalty Hod Maden output becoming SAND’s dominant source of cash flow. Permitting, construction, and operating factors remain key outstanding Hod Maden uncertainties.

The Hod Maden issue has been one of my main critics of the company's business model. I recommend reading my preceding article on SAND, where I explained why it is a risk, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis has not changed much for many years.

SAND is an excellent trading tool, but I am not confident enough to consider the stock a true long-term investment like Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM).

The Hod Maden project in Turkey and its financial risk for Sandstorm Gold and its shareholders are my main concern, pushing me to be cautious. Furthermore, the lack of information regarding what is going on at the Hod Maden seems suspicious, especially Sandstorm Gold.

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and Trends - Preliminary Revenues were a new record of $32.4 million in Q2'21

Sandstorm Gold indicated preliminary revenues of $32.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $18.7 million for the comparable period in 2020.

However, the estimated cash costs per attributable ounce are dropping this quarter to about $230 after applying a cash operating margin of $1,570 per ounce indicated by SAND for the second quarter of 2021. It is quite low.

2 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 18,000 ounces, compared with 10,920 ounces for the comparable period in 2020 and 17,444 ounces in the preceding quarter.

I estimate the gold price realized at $1,800 per ounce in Q2 2021, up from $1,777 the preceding quarter.

Note: To get the price of gold realized, I have divided the revenues for 2Q'21 by the gold equivalent production.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Sandstorm Gold Royalties is playing a cat-and-mouse game between production and acquisitions of new streams and royalties. So far, it has worked quite fine helped by high commodity prices, but it is not without risk.

The company acquired two new large packages called VGML Stream for $30 million and Vale Royalties for a price of $108 million.

One positive is that these new acquisitions create immediate cash flow - estimated revenue of $12–$15 million per year for the next five years.

On the opposite side, it seems another gamble that was not really necessary, in my opinion.

However, the second quarter is off to a good start with record revenue. Still, it is highly unlikely that the company will pay a dividend anytime soon with these new acquisitions announced.

As always, when it comes to this gold streamer, it seems that shareholders' interests are not high on the priority list.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SAND forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $8.20 and support at $7.20.

The trading strategy is to sell at a resistance range of $8.15 to $8.30, about 40% of your position, and eventually sell the rest on any pattern breakout above $9.

I believe it is safe to accumulate again below $7.20.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.