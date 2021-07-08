alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

The earnings growth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: NYSE:WAL) is currently being held back by excessive liquidity and a low loan-to-deposit ratio. The economic recovery throughout the country will likely boost credit demand, thereby leading to strong loan growth in the year ahead.

Further, earnings will likely benefit from a net reversal of provisions for loan losses this year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $6.1 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $8.0 per share, up 59% year-over-year. The year-end target price shows that Western Alliance is currently fairly valued. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the company.

Economic Factors to Drive Loan Growth

After growing strongly in the first quarter of 2021, the loan portfolio will likely continue to grow in the remainder of the year. The management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that its current loan pipeline is quite healthy. Further, the vaccine-driven economic recovery throughout the country will whet the appetite for credit demand, which will boost loan growth.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. Fortunately, PPP loans originated last year totaled only $940 million at the end of the last quarter, representing 3.3% of total loans, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing. Therefore, the forgiveness will have a limited impact on the loan portfolio size. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 9% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March 2021.

Deposit growth has recently outpaced loan growth, which has negatively affected the margin. The company's loan-to-deposit ratio dropped to 75% by the end of March 2021, as compared to an average ratio of 90% from 2016 to 2020. The management mentioned in the conference call that it hopes to bring the loan-to-deposit ratio back up to historical levels.

I'm expecting the loan-to-deposit ratio to improve to 77% by the end of 2021 on the back of strong loan growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Margin to Benefit from Improvement in the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

Because of the drop in loan-to-deposit ratio in the first quarter, interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions surged to $5.1 billion at the end of March 2021, from $2.5 billion at the end of December 2020. These interest-bearing deposits made up 11.8% of total assets at the end of March 2021, up from 6.8% of total assets at the end of December 2020. The average rate on these interest-bearing deposits was just 0.12% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing (classified under the line item ‘other’).

The management appeared optimistic in the conference call about deploying the excess liquidity. As I'm expecting the loan growth to outpace deposit growth in the last three quarters of 2021, I'm anticipating some of the excess liquidity to get mopped up. The resultant decline in excess liquidity will likely boost the net interest margin.

On the other hand, low re-investment rates will likely pressurize the margin. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that it believes the funding cost has generally stabilized at current levels. Therefore, I'm not expecting any further decline in the deposit cost.

Considering the outlook on excess liquidity, reinvestment rates, and funding cost, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by 16 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021 from 3.37% in the first quarter of 2021. This margin expansion will likely boost the net interest income in the year ahead.

Apart from loan growth and margin expansion, the net interest income will benefit from the remaining PPP fees. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to recognize $14.4 million of PPP fees over the remainder of 2021. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 24% year-over-year in 2021.

Further Provision Release Likely Before Provisions Return to Normal

Western Alliance has released some of its previous provisionings in the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Further reversals of provisions are possible because of the high level of allowances relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 0.9% of total loans at the end of March.

In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.02% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation. Further, risks from the pandemic appear to be mostly behind us now. COVID-19 related loan modifications and forbearances made up just 0.5% of total loans, according to details given in the 10-Q filing.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the company to release further provisions in the second quarter before returning to a normal level of provisioning. For the full year, I’m expecting Western Alliance to report a net provision reversal of $27 million, as opposed to a provision charge of $124 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $8.0 per Share

Earnings of Western Alliance will likely benefit from strong loan growth, a decline in excess liquidity, and reversals of provisioning for loan losses. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $6.1 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $8.0 per share, up 59% year-over-year. For the second quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.1 per share. The following table shows my annual income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

WAL Appears Fairly Valued

Western Alliance is offering a dividend yield of 1.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 12.5% for 2021, which means there is room for dividend growth. Nevertheless, I’m not expecting any change in the dividend level because there is not enough historical data to figure out a payout trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Western Alliance. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.16 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $39.0 gives a target price of $84.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.2% downside from the July 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.0 gives a target price of $99.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 7.4% upside from the July 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $91.7, which implies a 0.9% downside from the July 6 closing price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 0.2%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year thanks to loan growth and net reversals of provisions for loan losses. Valuation analysis suggests that the stock is currently fairly valued. I'll wait for a 15% dip in stock price before considering investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation.