Nike Is 50% Overvalued But This Hyper-Growth Blue Chip Could Make You Rich
Summary
- Nike is one of the highest quality hyper-growth blue chips on earth. Dividend Kings and I have made 100% annualized total returns buying it early in the pandemic.
- But today Nike is 50% overvalued, pricing in the next three years' worth of consensus growth and offering 4% risk-adjusted expected returns.
- In contrast, Columbia Sportswear is a potential Nike of tomorrow trading at a reasonable price today.
- Analysts expect 27% to 32% growth from COLM, compared to 13% to 22% for NKE.
- Both companies have nearly identical quality and safety profiles. But while Nike is expected to deliver very modest returns for the next five years, COLM can conservatively deliver 16% annual returns, and analysts think it might deliver 24%, more than tripling in the next half decade. I'm happy to hold my Nike shares, but today it's clear that COLM is the far better investment and so that's what DK and I are buying.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Tom Phelps said that on Wall Street "fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." That's the approach that many blue-chip investors have used for decades to achieve incredible returns and rich retirements.
Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a perfect example of how blue-chip investing + time can result in life-changing and even generational wealth creation.
Nike Total Returns Since 1993
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
$1 invested in Nike in 1993 is worth $40 today, adjusted for inflation. That's almost 8X better returns than the S&P 500.
Nike's yield in 1993 was just 0.1%. But today the yield on cost is 54%! That's the power of 25% annual dividend growth for nearly three decades.
The good news is that today analysts think that Nike, over many decades, could keep delivering such mouthwatering returns.
The bad news? From today's nosebleed valuations, future returns could be negative for three years, just as occurred in the past when Nike was trading at similar valuations.
So let's take a look at why Nike is one of my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWANs, which we bought in April 2020 when it was modestly undervalued.
Dividend Kings Phoenix Personal Total Returns On Nike
(Source: Morningstar)
We've enjoyed 100% annualized total returns on Nike thanks to buying this wonderful company when it was trading at a fair value early in the Pandemic.
In the words of Tom Phelps, we "bought right" and "held on" and have now made a small fortune.
But let me show you why Nike is one the best buy and hold forever, dividend growth blue-chips, but today Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is a far better alternative.
In fact, analysts think that COLM is potentially the Nike of tomorrow, trading at a reasonable price today. Combined with superior hyper-growth potential, analysts think COLM could potentially more than triple in the next five years.
Nike: World-Class Quality Retirees Can Trust
The Dividend King's overall quality scores factor in 192 fundamental metrics covering:
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
cost of capital
long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.
There were five, meaning we did very well (87% accuracy) during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.
DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy
|Metric
|US Stocks
|
133 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations
|Great Recession Dividend Growth
|-25%
|0%
|Pandemic Dividend Growth
|-1%
|6%
|Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years
|42%
|98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time)
|Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years
|47%
|0%
|Outperformed Market
|36%
|47%
|Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years
|11%
|0%
|Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980
|40%
|0%
|100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|88%
(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)
Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.
This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.
How does Nike score?
Dividend Sheet Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (114 Safety Metric Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 (unsafe)
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2 (below- average)
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 (average)
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 (safe)
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5 (very safe)
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|NKE
|89%
|0.50%
|1.60%
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|60%
|Average Dependability
|2
|Non-Dependable Companies
|29% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Relatively Dependable Companies
|29% to 64%
|Below to Above-Average Dependability
|2
|Very Dependable Companies
|65% to 79%
|Very Dependable
|3
|Exceptionally Dependable Companies
|80% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|4
|NKE
|79%
|Very Dependable
|3
Overall Quality
|NKE
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|89%
|5/5
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3
|Dependability
|79%
|3/4
|Total
|85%
|11/12 Super SWAN
(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality
NKE: 103rd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 519) = 80th Percentile
(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
NKE's 84% quality score means its similar in quality to such 10/12 SWANs, 11/12 Super SWANS, and 12/12 Ultra SWANs as
- Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
- Enbridge (ENB) - global aristocrat
- AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend aristocrat
- Nike (NKE)
- Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
- Mastercard (MA)
- 3M (MMM) - dividend king
- Polaris (PII) - dividend champion
- Philip Morris International (PM) - dividend king
- Altria (MO) - dividend king
- Alphabet (GOOG)
- BlackRock (BLK)
- Medtronic (MDT) - dividend aristocrat
Today NKE is of higher quality than 80% of the world's highest caliber blue-chips.
What makes Nike so high quality?
NKE Credit Rating Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|AA- Stable Outlook
|0.55%
|181.8
|Moody's
|A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook
|0.60%
|166.67
|Consensus
|AA- stable outlook
|0.58%
|173.9
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
S&P and Moody's estimate the chances of Nike defaulting on its debt and going bankrupt in the next 30 years is about 1 in 174. That's the fundamental risk of this Super SWAN company.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Nike's fortress balance is confirmed by its advanced accounting metrics and solvency metrics, which indicate an ultra-low probability of bankruptcy and accounting fraud.
These are numbers we can trust.
NKE Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies)
|Net Debt/EBITDA
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2020
|2.44
|0.33
|35.00
|2021
|1.22
|-0.06
|26.48
|2022
|1.04
|-0.37
|44.26
|2023
|0.90
|-0.36
|51.98
|2024
|0.81
|-0.46
|NA
|2025
|0.73
|-0.97
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
- $3.3 billion more cash than debt today
- $12.5 billion net cash by the end of fiscal 2025
Nike's fortress balance sheet is expected to get even stronger over time.
Ben Graham considered long-term total returns a sign of quality. We've already seen how Nike's returns have been spectacular.
Ben Graham also considered dividend track records to be a sign of quality.
- 20 years without a dividend cut = a Graham standard of quality
- 20-year dividend growth streak = a Graham standard of excellence
Nike has a 19-year dividend growth streak, 37 years without a cut (it's never cut since it began paying a dividend in 1986), and rapid dividend increases are expected through 2025 at least.
|Metric
|2020 consensus growth
|2021 consensus growth
|2022 consensus growth
|2023 consensus growth
|2024 consensus growth
|
2025 consensus growth
|Sales
|19%
|12%
|10%
|9%
|10%
|NA
|Dividend
|10%
|14%
|12% (official)
|10%
|7%
|29%
|EPS
|-36%
|122%
|21%
|17%
|14%
|14%
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|-70%
|-26%
|555%
|-4%
|NA
|NA
|Operating Cash Flow
|-57%
|154%
|19%
|12%
|12%
|13%
|Free cash flow
|-70%
|263%
|-4%
|31%
|18%
|22%
|EBITDA
|-35%
|118%
|17%
|15%
|13%
|14%
|EBIT (operating income)
|-40%
|147%
|18%
|15%
|15%
|14%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)
Another Wall Street quality metric is profitability over time.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Nike's profitability is stable over time and consistently in the top 20% of its peers.
12-Month Nike Profitability Vs Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Apparel Companies More Profitable Than NKE (Out of 1,066)
|Operating Margin
|87.97
|128
|Net Margin
|86.94
|139
|Return On Equity
|99.11
|9
|Return On Assets
|96.55
|37
|Return On Capital
|94.93
|54
|Average
|93.10
|74
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Among major apparel makers, just 74 companies on earth have been more profitable than Nike in the last 12 months.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
ROC = Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
Earnings before interest and taxes/all the money it takes to run the business.
Historically ROC about 10X better than its peers and 4X better than the S&P 500.
|Dividend Kings Watchlist
|Average ROC
|S&P 500
|13%
|Dividend Champions
|83%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|85%
|Dividend Kings
|87%
|Strong ESG
|83%
|Ultra SWANs
|87%
|Low Volatility
|87%
|DK 500 Master List
|106%
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|125%
|Hyper-Growth
|154%
2025 ROC consensus: 122% to 124% = 22X industry median and almost 10X the S&P 500.
- NKE's ROC is expected to hit new records in the coming years
According to Joel Greenblatt's definition, Nike is one of the world's highest quality companies.
NKE Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|2020
|3.4%
|10.3%
|8.3%
|6.8%
|2021
|11.8%
|17.3%
|15.6%
|12.9%
|2022
|12.8%
|18.0%
|16.2%
|13.6%
|2023
|13.3%
|18.7%
|17.0%
|14.3%
|2024
|12.7%
|19.4%
|17.7%
|14.9%
|2025
|13.4%
|19.6%
|18.6%
|15.6%
|Annualized Growth
|31.67%
|13.72%
|17.40%
|18.18%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Nike's recovery from the pandemic is expected to see record profitability within a few years.
NKE Profit Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|FCF
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$37,403
|$1,265
|$3,863
|$3,115
|$2,539
|2021
|$44,538
|$5,247
|$7,725
|$6,937
|$5,727
|2022
|$49,956
|$6,402
|$8,985
|$8,099
|$6,792
|2023
|$54,810
|$7,286
|$10,248
|$9,304
|$7,839
|2024
|$59,880
|$7,599
|$11,587
|$10,598
|$8,924
|2025
|$65,870
|$8,816
|$12,941
|$12,234
|$10,308
|Annualized Growth
|11.98%
|47.45%
|27.35%
|31.47%
|32.34%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Nike's expected hyper-growth would be impressive for a start-up, much less the world's largest apparel maker.
NKE Tax Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Operating Income
|Tax Costs
|Tax Rate
|2020
|$3,115
|$348
|11.17%
|2021
|$6,937
|$934
|13.46%
|2022
|$8,099
|$1,171
|14.46%
|2023
|$9,304
|$1,360
|14.62%
|2024
|$10,598
|$1,558
|14.70%
|2025
|$12,234
|$1,839
|15.03%
|Annualized Growth
|31.47%
|39.51%
|6.12%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Thanks to its global empire, Nike's long-term tax rate is expected to be close to the 15% global minimum the OECD is negotiating, and far below the 25% US corporate rate most analysts expect starting in 2022.
Hyper-Growth Potential That... At The Right Price, Can Make You Rich
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|$179.94 = 35.9 PE
Discount To Price Target
|12.58%
Upside To Price Target
|14.39%
Analysts both expect Nike to continue growing at its fastest rate in decades, and deliver about 15% total returns in the next 12 months.
But just remember that price targets are NOT fair value estimates. They are educated guestimates about where a stock will trade in 1 year.
Over 12 months, 94% of stock returns are a function of sentiment and luck.
Over 10+ years, 91% of stock returns are a function of fundamentals and 9% sentiment.
The overall analyst growth consensus for Nike is 16.8% to 19.8% CAGR, far faster than the 9% to 14% its seen over the last 20 years.
Smoothing for outliers, Nike's historical analyst margin-of-error is 20% to the downside and 10% to the upside.
- 13% to 22% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Nike is expected to keep growing at the same rate as the last two years.
But just because a Super SWAN quality company (and future dividend aristocrat) is expected to grow very fast doesn't mean you can safely pay any price for it.
Nike's 20-year PEG ratio is 1.60. This means that, based on the fastest growth rate in Nike's history (which far from guaranteed), the highest reasonable PE might be 30.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Over 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, billions of investors have concluded that Nike growing at 9% to 14% is worth 23 to 30X earnings.
Based on its 20-year PEG, if NKE grows at 18.6% as analysts expect, it might trade at the upper end of that range.
- 26.5 is historical mid-range market-determined fair value
Morningstar Fair Value
|$118.00 = 27.6 PE (Reasonable Estimate)
Discount To MS FV Estimate
|-33.25%
Upside To MS FV
|-24.95%
Morningstar estimates that Nike is significantly overvalued and I agree.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value (11-years)
|2020
|2021
|2022 (Current Fiscal Year)
|2023
|2024
|2025
|13-Year Median P/S
|2.86
|$68.93
|$80.65
|$90.38
|$99.24
|$108.39
|$119.26
|5-Year Average Yield
|1.07%
|$88.79
|$97.20
|$102.80
|$119.63
|$128.04
|$164.49
|13-Year Median Yield
|1.14%
|$83.33
|$91.23
|$96.49
|$112.28
|$120.18
|$154.39
|15-year average yield
|1.17%
|$81.20
|$88.89
|$94.02
|$109.40
|$117.09
|$150.43
|Earnings
|26.48
|$42.37
|$94.28
|$113.61
|$132.42
|$151.47
|$173.18
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|28.67
|$27.29
|$20.17
|$132.08
|$126.89
|NA
|NA
|Operating Cash Flow
|24.11
|$37.64
|$95.44
|$113.98
|$127.32
|$142.25
|$160.81
|Free Cash Flow
|33.49
|$29.44
|$106.84
|$102.49
|$133.97
|$158.41
|$192.57
|EBITDA
|19.28
|$42.30
|$92.25
|$107.71
|$123.43
|$139.20
|$158.67
|EBIT (operating income)
|22.23
|$38.69
|$95.49
|$112.30
|$129.66
|$148.50
|$169.61
|Average
|$45.38
|$68.38
|$105.39
|$120.41
|$132.82
|$157.97
|Current Price
|$157.10
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-246.18%
|-129.73%
|-49.06%
|-30.47%
|-18.28%
|0.55%
|Upside To Fair Value
|-71.11%
|-56.47%
|-32.91%
|-23.35%
|-15.45%
|0.55%
- NKE grew at 10% CAGR over this time frame, which represents historical mid-range fair value
- 2022 fair value (the current fiscal year) = 24.6 PE
Nike is about 50% undervalued, pricing in all the growth through fiscal 2025, which ends in May 2025.
Nike Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|NKE
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|85%
|Investment Grade
|D
|Sector
|Consumer Discretionary
|Safety
|5
|89%
|Investment Score
|67%
|Industry
|Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
|Dependability
|3
|79%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|5.60%
|Sub-Industry
|Footwear
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|3.99%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Hyper-Growth, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|1
|Potential Trim/Sell
|NKE's -51.54% discount to fair value earns it a 1-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|NKE's credit rating of AA- implies a 0.55% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|6
|Above Average
|NKE's 3.99% vs. the S&P's 3.37% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 6-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|14
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|67%
|
Poor
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|D
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Nike is a wonderful company, trading at a very poor price and offering 4% risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.
Nike Consensus Total Return Potential
For context, here's the return potential of the 34% overvalued S&P 500.
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
And here's what investors buying even more overvalued Nike today can reasonably expect.
- 5-year consensus return potential range: 2% to 8% CAGR
NKE 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
NKE 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
If Nike grows as expected, and returns to historical mid-range fair value, then investors buying today can expect about 5.4% annual returns.
Adjusting for the risks that the company misses growth estimates, and doesn't return to fair value over the next five years (and the tiny chance of bankruptcy) about 4% CAGR returns are reasonable to expect.
Risk Profile: Why It's A Bad Idea To Grossly Overpay For Nike
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Fundamental Risk Profile
We assign a medium uncertainty rating to Nike. Like all other multinational apparel and footwear manufacturers, it faces an extraordinary challenge with respect to the COVID-19 crisis, but we do not expect it will hurt the company in the long term.
Nike is exposed to weakness in U.S. physical retail. Department stores that carry Nike products have closed stores and will close more. The sporting goods channel has also been challenged. The 2016 shutdown of Sports Authority affected Nike and other athletic apparel companies in the U.S. In response, Nike took the possibly unprecedented step of reducing its minimum advertised price to move excess inventory. The firm should be able to make up for weakness in some areas of retail through its direct-to-consumer sales.
The athleisure trend and growth in activewear have attracted new competition. While Nike is the market leader in many categories and many markets, some competitors, such as narrow-moat Lululemon, have found success with fashionable specialty products.
Nike's production is outsourced to roughly 400 factories in more than three dozen countries. As factories in China produce about one-quarter of Nike's footwear and apparel, any trade dispute between China and the U.S. that increases tariffs or other barriers to trade could entail higher costs. However, we think any trade disputes will be short-lived and Nike has worldwide production.
We do not believe the environmental, social, and governance risks that affect Nike will have a material impact on its financial results or investment prospects.
Nonetheless, the firm tends to be a lightning rod for controversy due to its high visibility. There are ongoing controversies concerning the treatment of its female and minority employees, its efforts to reduce taxation, and the treatment of workers in its supply chain. We may revisit our view of Nike's ESG risks if any of these controversies endanger its profit potential." - Morningstar
Every company has a complex risk profile, and Nike is no different.
What about scary headline risks? Such as supply chain disruption? Tariffs, litigation risk? Political/regulatory risk in the US and overseas?
For decades, big institutions, including all the credit rating agencies, have applied a complex method of measuring and quantifying how such risks might affect a company's fundamentals.
Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
This article explains what ESG analysis is and is not, as practiced by large institutions.
- ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"
- it's NOT about "woke hippy millennials"
- it's NOT a communist plot
- it's total long-term risk management analysis
Among institutions that factor ESG into their safety models and ratings are:
- BlackRock
- MSCI
- Morningstar
- Reuters
- S&P
- Fitch
- Moody's
- DBRS
- AmBest
- Bank of America
- Bloomberg
- FactSet Research
- Wells Fargo
- NAREIT
- State Street
- and many, many more
Quality companies have always practiced ESG risk management long before it was popular among investors.
If you use ESG scores that inherently tilts a portfolio to quality." - NYU study
The overlap between ESG, especially measures related to the 'G' [or governance], and quality is pretty large." - Research Affiliates
Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI (Emphasis added)
Bank of America's research finds that ESG metrics also help improve the long-term profitability and outcomes at companies.
We find that companies with greater gender diversity at the board/management level typically see higher ROE and lower earnings risk than peers.
Moreover, based on disclosure data from ICE, we find gender diversity in management is associated with a ~20% premium on P/E on an overall and sector-neutral basis.
Ethnic and racial workforce diversity shows similarly strong results: higher ROE, lower risk, and significant premia on P/E and P/BV." - Bank of America (emphasis original)
Dividend Aristocrats Are Strong ESG Companies
(Source: Morningstar)
Analyst firm McKinsey has done several studies on this topic and concluded that between 25% and 60% of cash flows are affected by ESG risk.
It also did a meta-analysis of over 2,000 studies and found the ESG risk mitigation was 8X as likely to boost a company's bottom line as hurt it.
Nike's ESG Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI
|72.0%
|
A, Above-Average
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|74.9%
|
12.6/100 Low Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|89.2%
|Good
|S&P
|56.0%
|Average
|Consensus
|73.0%
|Good
(Sources: Morningstar, S&P, MSCI, Reuters'/Refinitiv)
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
(Source: Morningstar)
75th percentile for its industry (46th best out of 183 apparel makers)
92th percentile among all rated companies (14,179)
How We Monitor NKE's Risk Profile
- 31 analysts
- 2 credit rating agencies
- 6 total risk rating agencies
- 37 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
If Nike's thesis weakens, strengthens, or breaks entirely, we'll know about it, and so will you.
There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings, wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of financial science and disciplined financial science is how you get rich on Wall Street.
Columbia Sportswear: A Hyper-Growth Super SWAN Trading At A Reasonable Price
Columbia's quality is nearly identical to Nike's.
Dividend Safety (Assuming The Business Doesn't Shut Down Again In The Future)
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (110 Safety Metric Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 (unsafe)
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2 (below- average)
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 (average)
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 (safe)
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5 (very safe)
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|COLM
|89%
|0.5%
|1.6%
- dividend suspension is fully factored into the safety model
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|60%
|Average Dependability
|2
|Non-Dependable Companies
|29% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Relatively Dependable Companies
|29% to 64%
|Below to Above-Average Dependability
|2
|Very Dependable Companies
|65% to 79%
|Very Dependable
|3
|Exceptionally Dependable Companies
|80% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|4
|COLM
|77%
|Very Dependable
|3
Overall Quality
|COLM
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|89%
|5/5
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3
|Dependability
|76%
|3/4
|Total
|84%
|11/12 Super SWAN
COLM is an 84% quality 11/12 Super SWAN while Nike is an 85% quality 11/12 Super SWAN.
|Metric
|2020 Growth
|2021 consensus growth
|2022 consensus growth
|2023 consensus growth
|2024 consensus growth
|
2025 consensus growth
|Sales
|-18%
|23%
|7%
|7%
|10%
|0%
|Dividends
|Suspended
|13% (above-2019 level)
|6%
|10%
|21%
|49%
|EPS
|-66%
|171%
|16%
|14%
|45%
|-10%
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|-16%
|62%
|29%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Operating Cash Flow
|-2%
|1%
|69%
|8%
|72%
|NA
|Free cash flow
|55%
|3%
|73%
|-22%
|49%
|NA
|EBITDA
|-36%
|74%
|7%
|8%
|33%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|-56%
|138%
|17%
|5%
|50%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Nike is a fast-growing apparel company, and so is Columbia.
(Source: investor presentation)
- for context NKE's EPS growth for this time period was 12.7% CAGR
Both companies have historically grown at similar rates, and both are now pursuing both shoes and apparel.
(Source: investor presentation)
Both companies are executing very well on direct-to-consumer and online. 44% of COLM's sales are now through those channels.
US net sales increased 9% in the first quarter reflecting low 20s percent growth in our DTC business...
In our DTC business, stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand drove low 30% e-commerce growth and improved store performance...
Store traffic levels remain depressed and it will take time to fully recover the pre-pandemic sales volumes...
Across Asia, performance varied greatly by market. In China, net sales were up low 60% - 60s percent primarily driven by the anniversary of heightened pandemic-related disruptions in the prior year and to a lesser extent earlier shipment of spring 2021 wholesale orders. " - CEO, Q1 conference call
(Source: investor presentation)
Nike has a fortress balance sheet and so does Columbia.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Credit Rating Agency Leverage Guidelines For Most Industries (Including Apparel)
|Credit Rating
|Safe Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|BBB
|3.0 or less
|7.50%
|A-
|2.5 or less
|2.50%
|A
|2.0 or less
|0.66%
|A+
|1.8 or less
|0.60%
|AA
|1.5 or less
|0.51%
|AAA
|1.1 or less
|0.07%
COLM's current and historical debt metrics, combined with very strong solvency and advanced credit metrics, are consistent with an AA+ credit rating.
- 0.29% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk
COLM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA
|
Interest Coverage
|2020
|0.15
|-2.64
|137.00
|2021
|0.08
|-1.60
|188.50
|2022
|0.08
|-1.65
|NA
|2023
|0.07
|-1.15
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
- $749 million in net cash last year, and $750 million in net cash by 2023
If COLM were to pay for credit ratings, it would likely have similar ratings to Nike and thus similarly low long-term bankruptcy risk.
Both companies have wide and stable moats. (Source: Gurufocus Premium)
COLM Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Apparel Companies More Profitable Than COLM (Out of 1,066)
|Operating Margin
|72.18
|297
|Net Margin
|71.85
|300
|Return On Equity
|73.56
|282
|Return On Assets
|79.66
|217
|Return On Capital
|75.05
|266
|Average
|74.46
|272
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
2025 ROC consensus: 50% to 75% = 11X industry median and 5X the S&P 500.
Just like Nike COLM's ROC is expected to hit new records in the coming years.
COLM Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|2020
|9.9%
|11.4%
|5.5%
|4.3%
|2021
|8.3%
|16.6%
|12.2%
|9.6%
|2022
|11.1%
|16.8%
|13.2%
|10.4%
|2023
|11.5%
|18.4%
|14.2%
|11.2%
|2024
|15.9%
|20.7%
|17.5%
|13.6%
|2025
|10.2%
|17.8%
|13.8%
|10.7%
|Annualized Growth
|0.68%
|9.46%
|20.34%
|19.96%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Just like Nike, margins are expected to recover strongly from the pandemic.
COLM Profit Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|FCF
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$2,502
|$247
|$284
|$137
|$108
|2021
|$3,085
|$255
|$512
|$377
|$296
|2022
|$3,310
|$369
|$556
|$437
|$344
|2023
|$3,532
|$406
|$650
|$503
|$397
|2024
|$3,893
|$618
|$807
|$682
|$531
|2025
|$3,907
|$399
|$697
|$540
|$419
|Annualized Growth
|9.32%
|10.07%
|19.67%
|31.56%
|31.15%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Just like Nike, sales growth of about 10% is expected to drive very strong bottom-line growth.
COLM Tax Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Operating Income
|Tax Costs
|Tax Rate
|2020
|$137
|$32
|23.36%
|2021
|$377
|$83
|22.02%
|2022
|$437
|$98
|22.43%
|2023
|$503
|$120
|23.86%
|2024
|$682
|$153
|22.43%
|2025
|$540
|$125
|23.15%
|Annualized Growth
|31.56%
|31.33%
|-0.18%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
COLM's more US-focused business is expected to see higher tax costs, but still below the expected 25% corporate rate starting in 2022.
But while COLM and NKE are very similar in most fundamentals, there are two big reasons why I'm buying COLM today and not Nike.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters'/Refinitiv) 9 out of 12 analysts
- 27% to 32% CAGR growth consensus range
- 14% CAGR growth from 2021 through 2025
- the historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range (using 14% as the low end of the consensus range): 9% to 32%
Analysts currently think that COLM is the Nike of tomorrow, with its smaller size potentially resulting in far faster growth.
And that faster growth is also far more reasonably priced.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
- the forward PE of 22.2 is in the upper end of COLM's historical fair value range
- PEG of 0.7 is hyper-growth price at a reasonable price
- 11.9X EV/EBITDA (market cap - net cash)/EBITDA (Acquirer's multiple) vs 12.4 13-year median
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
- COLM growing at 9% to 12% CAGR over 20 years has been valued at 19.5X to 23.5X earnings
- 91% probability that this represents market-determined intrinsic value if it continues to grow at similar rates (low end of margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range)
If COLM grows at 27% to 32% that would justify 27 to 32 multiples. COLM's best-case scenario is 40% growth justifying Nike-like 40 multiples.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value (15-years)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|5-Year Average Yield
|0.98%
|$26.53
|$106.12
|$117.35
|$128.57
|$155.10
|$231.63
|13-Year Median Yield
|1.19%
|$21.85
|$87.39
|$96.64
|$105.88
|$127.73
|$190.76
|Earnings
|21.89
|$35.45
|$96.19
|$111.16
|$126.91
|$184.31
|$165.27
|Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF)
|21.32
|$62.62
|$101.62
|$131.01
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EBITDA
|12.93
|$58.70
|$102.05
|$108.82
|$117.13
|$155.94
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|17.77
|$41.67
|$99.08
|$115.54
|$120.89
|$181.08
|NA
|Average
|$35.57
|$98.37
|$112.48
|$119.30
|$158.04
|$192.18
|Current Price
|$99.79
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-180.53%
|-1.44%
|11.28%
|16.35%
|36.86%
|48.08%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|-64.35%
|-1.42%
|12.72%
|19.55%
|58.37%
|92.59%
I recently bought a starter 9 share position in COLM at fair value.
I have limits set to buy more at a 5%, 10%, and 15% discount to fair value.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For 11/12 SUperSWAN Quality Companies
|2020 Price
|2021 Price
|2022 Price
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$35.57
|$98.37
|$112.48
|Potentially Good Buy
|10%
|$32.01
|$88.53
|$101.23
|Potentially Strong Buy
|20%
|$28.46
|$78.70
|$89.98
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|30%
|$22.41
|$68.86
|$78.74
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|40%
|$21.34
|$59.02
|$67.49
|Currently
|$98.36
|-176.51%
|0.01%
|12.55%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|-63.84%
|0.01%
|14.35%
COLM is a classic Buffett-style "Wonderful company at a fair price".
COLM Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|COLM
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|84%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Consumer Discretionary
|Safety
|5
|89%
|Investment Score
|95%
|Industry
|Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
|Dependability
|3
|77%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|10.65%
|Sub-Industry
|Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|12.04%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Hyper-Growth, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|3
|Reasonable Buy
|COLM's 0.01% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|COLM's credit rating of AA+ implies a 0.29% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|COLM's 12.04% vs. the S&P's 3.42% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|20
|Max score of 21
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|95%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
COLM represents one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth blue-chips you can buy in this 34% overvalued market.
Columbia Total Return Potential
Here's what investors buying COLM today can reasonably expect.
- 5-year consensus return potential range: 14% to 27% CAGR
COLM 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential (Base Case, Assuming No Hyper-Growth)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
- blended PE of 33 is 50% 2020 EPS and 50% 2021
- within 6 months COLM's blended PE will be 22.2
- this is a conservative consensus return potential forecast
COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Base Case)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (If Analyst Hyper-Growth Proves Accurate)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
If COLM grows as analysts expect, and trades at the Peter Lynch recommended 32 PE, that would more than triple your money over the next five years, delivering Buffett-like 24% annual total returns.
COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Best Case COLM Grows At 40%)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
With COLM you're getting:
- 12% risk-adjusted expected returns
- 16% analyst consensus returns (likely)
- 24% to 31% CAGR potential returns (potentially tripling or even quadrupling your investment in five years)
Over the long-term analysts expect:
- 1.1% yield + 32% growth = 33.1% CAGR total return potential
- 10.1% to 41.1% CAGR range
- vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats and 16.3% Nasdaq
COLM Total Returns Since 1999
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
COLM's low-end total return potential consensus is what the company has delivered very consistently.
- the yield on cost for shares purchased in 1999 is now 21%
Risk Profile: Why Columbia Sportswear Isn't Right For Everyone
Fundamental Risk Profile
- cyclical industry tied to the health of the economy
- 1,066 major rivals, including Nike
- fashion is fickle and brand power is never guaranteed
- supply chain disruption risk
- global legal and political risk
COLM's ESG Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|91.4%
|
12.6/100 Low Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|65.7%
|Good
|Consensus
|78.5%
|Very Good
(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv)
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
(Source: Morningstar)
91st percentile for its industry (41st best out of 474 retailers)
97th percentile among all rated companies (14,179)
How We Monitor COLM's Risk Profile
- 12 analysts
- 3 total risk rating agencies
- 15 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
Bottom Line: Nike Is A Wonderful Company At A Terrible Price, But Columbia Is Potentially The Nike Of Tomorrow And Likely To Deliver Far Superior Returns Over The Coming Decade
Nike is a wonderful company that we're thrilled to own. By purchasing Nike when it was fairly valued, we locked in what analysts expect to be 20% CAGR long-term total returns.
Those are literally Buffett-like long-term potential returns.
Best Investors In History: Masters Of Financial Science
|Name
|Returns
|Time Horizon
|
Most Famous For
|Jim Simons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies)
|71.8% CAGR
|1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded)
|
Pure Quant Based Investing
|Joel Greenblatt
|40% CAGR
|21 years at Gotham Capital
|
"Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices"
|George Soros
|32% CAGR
|31 years
|
Valuation mean reversion, "Reflexivity" = Opportunities can be found by carefully studying the value and the market prices of assets
|Peter Lynch
|29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund
|1977 to 1990 (13 years)
|
"Growth At A Reasonable Price"
|Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006)
|22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years
|16 years
|Warren Buffett
|20.8% CAGR at Berkshire
|55 Years
|
Greedy when others are fearful
|Benjamin Graham
|20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500
|1934 to 1956 (22 years)
|Margin of Safety
|Edward Thorp
|20+% CAGR
|over 30 years
|
invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing
|Charlie Munger
|19.80%
|1962 to 1975
|
Wonderful companies at fair prices
|Howard Marks
|19% CAGR
|Since 1995
|
Valuation Mean Reversion
|Anne Scheiber
|18.3% CAGR
|50 years
|
Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing.
|John Templeton
|300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992
|38 years
|Market Cycles
|Carl Icahn
|14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500
|
2001 to 2016 (15 Years)
|David Swenson
|13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500
|30 years
|
Alternative Asset Allocation
|Larry Puglia
|12.1% CAGR vs 10.2% CAGR S&P 500
|28 years running TROW's flagship blue-chip fund
|
Pure blue-chip/wide moat focus.
|Geraldine Weiss
|11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500
|37 years
|
Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)
So we're free to ignore Nike's bubble, which is pricing in three years worth of consensus growth.
But today Columbia Sportswear offers the same incredible opportunity Nike did in April 2020.
Nike Vs. Columbia: The Fundamentals Are Clear
|Metric
|Nike
|Columbia
|Safety Score
|89%
|89%
|Dependability Score
|79%
|77%
|Quality Score
|85% 11/12 Super SWAN
|
84% 11/12 Super SWAN
|Balance Sheet
|AA- stable
|effectively AA+
|Long-Term Risk Management
|73rd industry percentile
|
79th industry percentile
|Yield
|0.7%
|1.0%
|LT growth consensus
|18.6%
|32.0%
|Consensus LT total return Potential
|19.3%
|33.0%
|Discount To Fair Value
|-49%
|0%
|5-Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return
|3.99%
|12.04%
|Investment Decision Score
|67% D Poor
|95% A excellent
An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." - Ben Graham
Upon a thorough analysis of all important fundamentals, it's clear that Nike is a wonderful company at a terrible price. Buying Nike today represents speculation.
In contrast, Columbia Sportswear represents hyper-growth Super SWAN investing at a reasonable price.
I'm not a market timer and I can't predict whether Nike or Columbia will perform better over the short term, and I don't care.
What matters is that for new money today, Columbia is objectively the more prudent investment decision.
If Columbia doesn't achieve the hyper-growth that analysts expect, it still offers 12% risk-adjusted expected returns and has a good chance of more than doubling in the next five years.
If it does achieve the expected 27% to 32% growth, it could triple over the next five years, possibly even quadruple.
Basically, analysts think Columbia is the Nike of tomorrow, trading at a reasonable price today.
And that's why I and Dividend Kings are now building a small starter position in this hyper-growth Super SWAN.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
- Access to our five model portfolios
- Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys
- 50 exclusive articles per month
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE, COLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own COLM and NKE in our portfolios.