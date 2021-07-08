Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Tom Phelps said that on Wall Street "fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." That's the approach that many blue-chip investors have used for decades to achieve incredible returns and rich retirements.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a perfect example of how blue-chip investing + time can result in life-changing and even generational wealth creation.

Nike Total Returns Since 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

$1 invested in Nike in 1993 is worth $40 today, adjusted for inflation. That's almost 8X better returns than the S&P 500.

Nike's yield in 1993 was just 0.1%. But today the yield on cost is 54%! That's the power of 25% annual dividend growth for nearly three decades.

The good news is that today analysts think that Nike, over many decades, could keep delivering such mouthwatering returns.

The bad news? From today's nosebleed valuations, future returns could be negative for three years, just as occurred in the past when Nike was trading at similar valuations.

So let's take a look at why Nike is one of my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWANs, which we bought in April 2020 when it was modestly undervalued.

Dividend Kings Phoenix Personal Total Returns On Nike

(Source: Morningstar)

We've enjoyed 100% annualized total returns on Nike thanks to buying this wonderful company when it was trading at a fair value early in the Pandemic.

In the words of Tom Phelps, we "bought right" and "held on" and have now made a small fortune.

But let me show you why Nike is one the best buy and hold forever, dividend growth blue-chips, but today Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is a far better alternative.

In fact, analysts think that COLM is potentially the Nike of tomorrow, trading at a reasonable price today. Combined with superior hyper-growth potential, analysts think COLM could potentially more than triple in the next five years.

Nike: World-Class Quality Retirees Can Trust

The Dividend King's overall quality scores factor in 192 fundamental metrics covering:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were five, meaning we did very well (87% accuracy) during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy

Metric US Stocks 133 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0% Outperformed Market 36% 47% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 40% 0% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 88%

(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

How does Nike score?

Dividend Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (114 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% NKE 89% 0.50% 1.60%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 29% to 64% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 65% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 NKE 79% Very Dependable 3

Overall Quality

NKE Final Score Rating Safety 89% 5/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 79% 3/4 Total 85% 11/12 Super SWAN

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

NKE: 103rd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 519) = 80th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

NKE's 84% quality score means its similar in quality to such 10/12 SWANs, 11/12 Super SWANS, and 12/12 Ultra SWANs as

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Enbridge (ENB) - global aristocrat

AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend aristocrat

Nike (NKE)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Mastercard (MA)

3M (MMM) - dividend king

Polaris (PII) - dividend champion

Philip Morris International (PM) - dividend king

Altria (MO) - dividend king

Alphabet (GOOG)

BlackRock (BLK)

Medtronic (MDT) - dividend aristocrat

Today NKE is of higher quality than 80% of the world's highest caliber blue-chips.

What makes Nike so high quality?

NKE Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook 0.60% 166.67 Consensus AA- stable outlook 0.58% 173.9

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

S&P and Moody's estimate the chances of Nike defaulting on its debt and going bankrupt in the next 30 years is about 1 in 174. That's the fundamental risk of this Super SWAN company.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Nike's fortress balance is confirmed by its advanced accounting metrics and solvency metrics, which indicate an ultra-low probability of bankruptcy and accounting fraud.

These are numbers we can trust.

NKE Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 2.44 0.33 35.00 2021 1.22 -0.06 26.48 2022 1.04 -0.37 44.26 2023 0.90 -0.36 51.98 2024 0.81 -0.46 NA 2025 0.73 -0.97 NA

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

$3.3 billion more cash than debt today

$12.5 billion net cash by the end of fiscal 2025

Nike's fortress balance sheet is expected to get even stronger over time.

Ben Graham considered long-term total returns a sign of quality. We've already seen how Nike's returns have been spectacular.

Ben Graham also considered dividend track records to be a sign of quality.

20 years without a dividend cut = a Graham standard of quality

20-year dividend growth streak = a Graham standard of excellence

Nike has a 19-year dividend growth streak, 37 years without a cut (it's never cut since it began paying a dividend in 1986), and rapid dividend increases are expected through 2025 at least.

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth 2024 consensus growth 2025 consensus growth Sales 19% 12% 10% 9% 10% NA Dividend 10% 14% 12% (official) 10% 7% 29% EPS -36% 122% 21% 17% 14% 14% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) -70% -26% 555% -4% NA NA Operating Cash Flow -57% 154% 19% 12% 12% 13% Free cash flow -70% 263% -4% 31% 18% 22% EBITDA -35% 118% 17% 15% 13% 14% EBIT (operating income) -40% 147% 18% 15% 15% 14%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

Another Wall Street quality metric is profitability over time.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Nike's profitability is stable over time and consistently in the top 20% of its peers.

12-Month Nike Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Apparel Companies More Profitable Than NKE (Out of 1,066) Operating Margin 87.97 128 Net Margin 86.94 139 Return On Equity 99.11 9 Return On Assets 96.55 37 Return On Capital 94.93 54 Average 93.10 74

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Among major apparel makers, just 74 companies on earth have been more profitable than Nike in the last 12 months.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

ROC = Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

Earnings before interest and taxes/all the money it takes to run the business.

Historically ROC about 10X better than its peers and 4X better than the S&P 500.

Dividend Kings Watchlist Average ROC S&P 500 13% Dividend Champions 83% Dividend Aristocrats 85% Dividend Kings 87% Strong ESG 83% Ultra SWANs 87% Low Volatility 87% DK 500 Master List 106% Foreign Dividend Stocks 125% Hyper-Growth 154%

2025 ROC consensus: 122% to 124% = 22X industry median and almost 10X the S&P 500.

NKE's ROC is expected to hit new records in the coming years

According to Joel Greenblatt's definition, Nike is one of the world's highest quality companies.

NKE Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 3.4% 10.3% 8.3% 6.8% 2021 11.8% 17.3% 15.6% 12.9% 2022 12.8% 18.0% 16.2% 13.6% 2023 13.3% 18.7% 17.0% 14.3% 2024 12.7% 19.4% 17.7% 14.9% 2025 13.4% 19.6% 18.6% 15.6% Annualized Growth 31.67% 13.72% 17.40% 18.18%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Nike's recovery from the pandemic is expected to see record profitability within a few years.

NKE Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $37,403 $1,265 $3,863 $3,115 $2,539 2021 $44,538 $5,247 $7,725 $6,937 $5,727 2022 $49,956 $6,402 $8,985 $8,099 $6,792 2023 $54,810 $7,286 $10,248 $9,304 $7,839 2024 $59,880 $7,599 $11,587 $10,598 $8,924 2025 $65,870 $8,816 $12,941 $12,234 $10,308 Annualized Growth 11.98% 47.45% 27.35% 31.47% 32.34%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Nike's expected hyper-growth would be impressive for a start-up, much less the world's largest apparel maker.

NKE Tax Consensus Forecast

Year Operating Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $3,115 $348 11.17% 2021 $6,937 $934 13.46% 2022 $8,099 $1,171 14.46% 2023 $9,304 $1,360 14.62% 2024 $10,598 $1,558 14.70% 2025 $12,234 $1,839 15.03% Annualized Growth 31.47% 39.51% 6.12%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Thanks to its global empire, Nike's long-term tax rate is expected to be close to the 15% global minimum the OECD is negotiating, and far below the 25% US corporate rate most analysts expect starting in 2022.

Hyper-Growth Potential That... At The Right Price, Can Make You Rich

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target $179.94 = 35.9 PE Discount To Price Target 12.58% Upside To Price Target 14.39%

Analysts both expect Nike to continue growing at its fastest rate in decades, and deliver about 15% total returns in the next 12 months.

But just remember that price targets are NOT fair value estimates. They are educated guestimates about where a stock will trade in 1 year.

Over 12 months, 94% of stock returns are a function of sentiment and luck.

Over 10+ years, 91% of stock returns are a function of fundamentals and 9% sentiment.

The overall analyst growth consensus for Nike is 16.8% to 19.8% CAGR, far faster than the 9% to 14% its seen over the last 20 years.

Smoothing for outliers, Nike's historical analyst margin-of-error is 20% to the downside and 10% to the upside.

13% to 22% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Nike is expected to keep growing at the same rate as the last two years.

But just because a Super SWAN quality company (and future dividend aristocrat) is expected to grow very fast doesn't mean you can safely pay any price for it.

Nike's 20-year PEG ratio is 1.60. This means that, based on the fastest growth rate in Nike's history (which far from guaranteed), the highest reasonable PE might be 30.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, billions of investors have concluded that Nike growing at 9% to 14% is worth 23 to 30X earnings.

Based on its 20-year PEG, if NKE grows at 18.6% as analysts expect, it might trade at the upper end of that range.

26.5 is historical mid-range market-determined fair value

Morningstar Fair Value $118.00 = 27.6 PE (Reasonable Estimate) Discount To MS FV Estimate -33.25% Upside To MS FV -24.95%

Morningstar estimates that Nike is significantly overvalued and I agree.

Metric Historical Fair Value (11-years) 2020 2021 2022 (Current Fiscal Year) 2023 2024 2025 13-Year Median P/S 2.86 $68.93 $80.65 $90.38 $99.24 $108.39 $119.26 5-Year Average Yield 1.07% $88.79 $97.20 $102.80 $119.63 $128.04 $164.49 13-Year Median Yield 1.14% $83.33 $91.23 $96.49 $112.28 $120.18 $154.39 15-year average yield 1.17% $81.20 $88.89 $94.02 $109.40 $117.09 $150.43 Earnings 26.48 $42.37 $94.28 $113.61 $132.42 $151.47 $173.18 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 28.67 $27.29 $20.17 $132.08 $126.89 NA NA Operating Cash Flow 24.11 $37.64 $95.44 $113.98 $127.32 $142.25 $160.81 Free Cash Flow 33.49 $29.44 $106.84 $102.49 $133.97 $158.41 $192.57 EBITDA 19.28 $42.30 $92.25 $107.71 $123.43 $139.20 $158.67 EBIT (operating income) 22.23 $38.69 $95.49 $112.30 $129.66 $148.50 $169.61 Average $45.38 $68.38 $105.39 $120.41 $132.82 $157.97 Current Price $157.10 Discount To Fair Value -246.18% -129.73% -49.06% -30.47% -18.28% 0.55% Upside To Fair Value -71.11% -56.47% -32.91% -23.35% -15.45% 0.55%

NKE grew at 10% CAGR over this time frame, which represents historical mid-range fair value

2022 fair value (the current fiscal year) = 24.6 PE

Nike is about 50% undervalued, pricing in all the growth through fiscal 2025, which ends in May 2025.

Nike Investment Decision Score

Ticker NKE DK Quality Rating 11 85% Investment Grade D Sector Consumer Discretionary Safety 5 89% Investment Score 67% Industry Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Dependability 3 79% 5-Year Dividend Return 5.60% Sub-Industry Footwear Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 3.99% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Hyper-Growth, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 1 Potential Trim/Sell NKE's -51.54% discount to fair value earns it a 1-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent NKE's credit rating of AA- implies a 0.55% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 6 Above Average NKE's 3.99% vs. the S&P's 3.37% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 6-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 14 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 67% Poor 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade D

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Nike is a wonderful company, trading at a very poor price and offering 4% risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.

Nike Consensus Total Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 34% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And here's what investors buying even more overvalued Nike today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 2% to 8% CAGR

NKE 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

NKE 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Nike grows as expected, and returns to historical mid-range fair value, then investors buying today can expect about 5.4% annual returns.

Adjusting for the risks that the company misses growth estimates, and doesn't return to fair value over the next five years (and the tiny chance of bankruptcy) about 4% CAGR returns are reasonable to expect.

Risk Profile: Why It's A Bad Idea To Grossly Overpay For Nike

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Fundamental Risk Profile

We assign a medium uncertainty rating to Nike. Like all other multinational apparel and footwear manufacturers, it faces an extraordinary challenge with respect to the COVID-19 crisis, but we do not expect it will hurt the company in the long term. Nike is exposed to weakness in U.S. physical retail. Department stores that carry Nike products have closed stores and will close more. The sporting goods channel has also been challenged. The 2016 shutdown of Sports Authority affected Nike and other athletic apparel companies in the U.S. In response, Nike took the possibly unprecedented step of reducing its minimum advertised price to move excess inventory. The firm should be able to make up for weakness in some areas of retail through its direct-to-consumer sales. The athleisure trend and growth in activewear have attracted new competition. While Nike is the market leader in many categories and many markets, some competitors, such as narrow-moat Lululemon, have found success with fashionable specialty products. Nike's production is outsourced to roughly 400 factories in more than three dozen countries. As factories in China produce about one-quarter of Nike's footwear and apparel, any trade dispute between China and the U.S. that increases tariffs or other barriers to trade could entail higher costs. However, we think any trade disputes will be short-lived and Nike has worldwide production. We do not believe the environmental, social, and governance risks that affect Nike will have a material impact on its financial results or investment prospects. Nonetheless, the firm tends to be a lightning rod for controversy due to its high visibility. There are ongoing controversies concerning the treatment of its female and minority employees, its efforts to reduce taxation, and the treatment of workers in its supply chain. We may revisit our view of Nike's ESG risks if any of these controversies endanger its profit potential." - Morningstar

Every company has a complex risk profile, and Nike is no different.

What about scary headline risks? Such as supply chain disruption? Tariffs, litigation risk? Political/regulatory risk in the US and overseas?

For decades, big institutions, including all the credit rating agencies, have applied a complex method of measuring and quantifying how such risks might affect a company's fundamentals.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

This article explains what ESG analysis is and is not, as practiced by large institutions.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's NOT about "woke hippy millennials"

it's NOT a communist plot

it's total long-term risk management analysis

Among institutions that factor ESG into their safety models and ratings are:

BlackRock

MSCI

Morningstar

Reuters

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS

AmBest

Bank of America

Bloomberg

FactSet Research

Wells Fargo

NAREIT

State Street

and many, many more

Quality companies have always practiced ESG risk management long before it was popular among investors.

If you use ESG scores that inherently tilts a portfolio to quality." - NYU study The overlap between ESG, especially measures related to the 'G' [or governance], and quality is pretty large." - Research Affiliates Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI (Emphasis added)

Bank of America's research finds that ESG metrics also help improve the long-term profitability and outcomes at companies.

We find that companies with greater gender diversity at the board/management level typically see higher ROE and lower earnings risk than peers. Moreover, based on disclosure data from ICE, we find gender diversity in management is associated with a ~20% premium on P/E on an overall and sector-neutral basis. Ethnic and racial workforce diversity shows similarly strong results: higher ROE, lower risk, and significant premia on P/E and P/BV." - Bank of America (emphasis original)

Dividend Aristocrats Are Strong ESG Companies

(Source: Morningstar)

Analyst firm McKinsey has done several studies on this topic and concluded that between 25% and 60% of cash flows are affected by ESG risk.

It also did a meta-analysis of over 2,000 studies and found the ESG risk mitigation was 8X as likely to boost a company's bottom line as hurt it.

Nike's ESG Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 72.0% A, Above-Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 74.9% 12.6/100 Low Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 89.2% Good S&P 56.0% Average Consensus 73.0% Good

(Sources: Morningstar, S&P, MSCI, Reuters'/Refinitiv)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: Morningstar)

75th percentile for its industry (46th best out of 183 apparel makers)

92th percentile among all rated companies (14,179)

How We Monitor NKE's Risk Profile

31 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

37 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

If Nike's thesis weakens, strengthens, or breaks entirely, we'll know about it, and so will you.

There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings, wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of financial science and disciplined financial science is how you get rich on Wall Street.

Columbia Sportswear: A Hyper-Growth Super SWAN Trading At A Reasonable Price

Columbia's quality is nearly identical to Nike's.

Dividend Safety (Assuming The Business Doesn't Shut Down Again In The Future)

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (110 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% COLM 89% 0.5% 1.6%

dividend suspension is fully factored into the safety model

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 29% to 64% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 65% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 COLM 77% Very Dependable 3

Overall Quality

COLM Final Score Rating Safety 89% 5/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 76% 3/4 Total 84% 11/12 Super SWAN

COLM is an 84% quality 11/12 Super SWAN while Nike is an 85% quality 11/12 Super SWAN.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth 2024 consensus growth 2025 consensus growth Sales -18% 23% 7% 7% 10% 0% Dividends Suspended 13% (above-2019 level) 6% 10% 21% 49% EPS -66% 171% 16% 14% 45% -10% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) -16% 62% 29% NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow -2% 1% 69% 8% 72% NA Free cash flow 55% 3% 73% -22% 49% NA EBITDA -36% 74% 7% 8% 33% NA EBIT (operating income) -56% 138% 17% 5% 50% NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Nike is a fast-growing apparel company, and so is Columbia.

(Source: investor presentation)

for context NKE's EPS growth for this time period was 12.7% CAGR

Both companies have historically grown at similar rates, and both are now pursuing both shoes and apparel.

(Source: investor presentation)

Both companies are executing very well on direct-to-consumer and online. 44% of COLM's sales are now through those channels.

US net sales increased 9% in the first quarter reflecting low 20s percent growth in our DTC business... In our DTC business, stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand drove low 30% e-commerce growth and improved store performance... Store traffic levels remain depressed and it will take time to fully recover the pre-pandemic sales volumes... Across Asia, performance varied greatly by market. In China, net sales were up low 60% - 60s percent primarily driven by the anniversary of heightened pandemic-related disruptions in the prior year and to a lesser extent earlier shipment of spring 2021 wholesale orders. " - CEO, Q1 conference call

(Source: investor presentation)

Nike has a fortress balance sheet and so does Columbia.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Credit Rating Agency Leverage Guidelines For Most Industries (Including Apparel)

Credit Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk BBB 3.0 or less 7.50% A- 2.5 or less 2.50% A 2.0 or less 0.66% A+ 1.8 or less 0.60% AA 1.5 or less 0.51% AAA 1.1 or less 0.07%

COLM's current and historical debt metrics, combined with very strong solvency and advanced credit metrics, are consistent with an AA+ credit rating.

0.29% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

COLM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage 2020 0.15 -2.64 137.00 2021 0.08 -1.60 188.50 2022 0.08 -1.65 NA 2023 0.07 -1.15 NA

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

$749 million in net cash last year, and $750 million in net cash by 2023

If COLM were to pay for credit ratings, it would likely have similar ratings to Nike and thus similarly low long-term bankruptcy risk.

Both companies have wide and stable moats. (Source: Gurufocus Premium)

COLM Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Apparel Companies More Profitable Than COLM (Out of 1,066) Operating Margin 72.18 297 Net Margin 71.85 300 Return On Equity 73.56 282 Return On Assets 79.66 217 Return On Capital 75.05 266 Average 74.46 272

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

2025 ROC consensus: 50% to 75% = 11X industry median and 5X the S&P 500.

Just like Nike COLM's ROC is expected to hit new records in the coming years.

COLM Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 9.9% 11.4% 5.5% 4.3% 2021 8.3% 16.6% 12.2% 9.6% 2022 11.1% 16.8% 13.2% 10.4% 2023 11.5% 18.4% 14.2% 11.2% 2024 15.9% 20.7% 17.5% 13.6% 2025 10.2% 17.8% 13.8% 10.7% Annualized Growth 0.68% 9.46% 20.34% 19.96%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Just like Nike, margins are expected to recover strongly from the pandemic.

COLM Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $2,502 $247 $284 $137 $108 2021 $3,085 $255 $512 $377 $296 2022 $3,310 $369 $556 $437 $344 2023 $3,532 $406 $650 $503 $397 2024 $3,893 $618 $807 $682 $531 2025 $3,907 $399 $697 $540 $419 Annualized Growth 9.32% 10.07% 19.67% 31.56% 31.15%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Just like Nike, sales growth of about 10% is expected to drive very strong bottom-line growth.

COLM Tax Consensus Forecast

Year Operating Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $137 $32 23.36% 2021 $377 $83 22.02% 2022 $437 $98 22.43% 2023 $503 $120 23.86% 2024 $682 $153 22.43% 2025 $540 $125 23.15% Annualized Growth 31.56% 31.33% -0.18%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

COLM's more US-focused business is expected to see higher tax costs, but still below the expected 25% corporate rate starting in 2022.

But while COLM and NKE are very similar in most fundamentals, there are two big reasons why I'm buying COLM today and not Nike.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters'/Refinitiv) 9 out of 12 analysts

27% to 32% CAGR growth consensus range

14% CAGR growth from 2021 through 2025

the historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range (using 14% as the low end of the consensus range): 9% to 32%

Analysts currently think that COLM is the Nike of tomorrow, with its smaller size potentially resulting in far faster growth.

And that faster growth is also far more reasonably priced.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

the forward PE of 22.2 is in the upper end of COLM's historical fair value range

PEG of 0.7 is hyper-growth price at a reasonable price

11.9X EV/EBITDA (market cap - net cash)/EBITDA (Acquirer's multiple) vs 12.4 13-year median

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

COLM growing at 9% to 12% CAGR over 20 years has been valued at 19.5X to 23.5X earnings

91% probability that this represents market-determined intrinsic value if it continues to grow at similar rates (low end of margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range)

If COLM grows at 27% to 32% that would justify 27 to 32 multiples. COLM's best-case scenario is 40% growth justifying Nike-like 40 multiples.

Metric Historical Fair Value (15-years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5-Year Average Yield 0.98% $26.53 $106.12 $117.35 $128.57 $155.10 $231.63 13-Year Median Yield 1.19% $21.85 $87.39 $96.64 $105.88 $127.73 $190.76 Earnings 21.89 $35.45 $96.19 $111.16 $126.91 $184.31 $165.27 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 21.32 $62.62 $101.62 $131.01 NA NA NA EBITDA 12.93 $58.70 $102.05 $108.82 $117.13 $155.94 NA EBIT (operating income) 17.77 $41.67 $99.08 $115.54 $120.89 $181.08 NA Average $35.57 $98.37 $112.48 $119.30 $158.04 $192.18 Current Price $99.79 Discount To Fair Value -180.53% -1.44% 11.28% 16.35% 36.86% 48.08% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -64.35% -1.42% 12.72% 19.55% 58.37% 92.59%

I recently bought a starter 9 share position in COLM at fair value.

I have limits set to buy more at a 5%, 10%, and 15% discount to fair value.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 11/12 SUperSWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $35.57 $98.37 $112.48 Potentially Good Buy 10% $32.01 $88.53 $101.23 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $28.46 $78.70 $89.98 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $22.41 $68.86 $78.74 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $21.34 $59.02 $67.49 Currently $98.36 -176.51% 0.01% 12.55% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -63.84% 0.01% 14.35%

COLM is a classic Buffett-style "Wonderful company at a fair price".

COLM Investment Decision Score

Ticker COLM DK Quality Rating 11 84% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Discretionary Safety 5 89% Investment Score 95% Industry Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Dependability 3 77% 5-Year Dividend Return 10.65% Sub-Industry Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 12.04% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Hyper-Growth, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy COLM's 0.01% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent COLM's credit rating of AA+ implies a 0.29% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 10 Exceptional COLM's 12.04% vs. the S&P's 3.42% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 20 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 95% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

COLM represents one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth blue-chips you can buy in this 34% overvalued market.

Columbia Total Return Potential

Here's what investors buying COLM today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 14% to 27% CAGR

COLM 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential (Base Case, Assuming No Hyper-Growth)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

blended PE of 33 is 50% 2020 EPS and 50% 2021

within 6 months COLM's blended PE will be 22.2

this is a conservative consensus return potential forecast

COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Base Case)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (If Analyst Hyper-Growth Proves Accurate)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If COLM grows as analysts expect, and trades at the Peter Lynch recommended 32 PE, that would more than triple your money over the next five years, delivering Buffett-like 24% annual total returns.

COLM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Best Case COLM Grows At 40%)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

With COLM you're getting:

12% risk-adjusted expected returns

16% analyst consensus returns (likely)

24% to 31% CAGR potential returns (potentially tripling or even quadrupling your investment in five years)

Over the long-term analysts expect:

1.1% yield + 32% growth = 33.1% CAGR total return potential

10.1% to 41.1% CAGR range

vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats and 16.3% Nasdaq

COLM Total Returns Since 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

COLM's low-end total return potential consensus is what the company has delivered very consistently.

the yield on cost for shares purchased in 1999 is now 21%

Risk Profile: Why Columbia Sportswear Isn't Right For Everyone

Fundamental Risk Profile

cyclical industry tied to the health of the economy

1,066 major rivals, including Nike

fashion is fickle and brand power is never guaranteed

supply chain disruption risk

global legal and political risk

COLM's ESG Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 91.4% 12.6/100 Low Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 65.7% Good Consensus 78.5% Very Good

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: Morningstar)

91st percentile for its industry (41st best out of 474 retailers)

97th percentile among all rated companies (14,179)

How We Monitor COLM's Risk Profile

12 analysts

3 total risk rating agencies

15 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

Bottom Line: Nike Is A Wonderful Company At A Terrible Price, But Columbia Is Potentially The Nike Of Tomorrow And Likely To Deliver Far Superior Returns Over The Coming Decade

Nike is a wonderful company that we're thrilled to own. By purchasing Nike when it was fairly valued, we locked in what analysts expect to be 20% CAGR long-term total returns.

Those are literally Buffett-like long-term potential returns.

Best Investors In History: Masters Of Financial Science

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Jim Simons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Pure Quant Based Investing Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" George Soros 32% CAGR 31 years Valuation mean reversion, "Reflexivity" = Opportunities can be found by carefully studying the value and the market prices of assets Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) "Growth At A Reasonable Price" Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Greedy when others are fearful Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Charlie Munger 19.80% 1962 to 1975 Wonderful companies at fair prices Howard Marks 19% CAGR Since 1995 Valuation Mean Reversion Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Larry Puglia 12.1% CAGR vs 10.2% CAGR S&P 500 28 years running TROW's flagship blue-chip fund Pure blue-chip/wide moat focus. Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)

So we're free to ignore Nike's bubble, which is pricing in three years worth of consensus growth.

But today Columbia Sportswear offers the same incredible opportunity Nike did in April 2020.

Nike Vs. Columbia: The Fundamentals Are Clear

Metric Nike Columbia Safety Score 89% 89% Dependability Score 79% 77% Quality Score 85% 11/12 Super SWAN 84% 11/12 Super SWAN Balance Sheet AA- stable effectively AA+ Long-Term Risk Management 73rd industry percentile 79th industry percentile Yield 0.7% 1.0% LT growth consensus 18.6% 32.0% Consensus LT total return Potential 19.3% 33.0% Discount To Fair Value -49% 0% 5-Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 3.99% 12.04% Investment Decision Score 67% D Poor 95% A excellent

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." - Ben Graham

Upon a thorough analysis of all important fundamentals, it's clear that Nike is a wonderful company at a terrible price. Buying Nike today represents speculation.

In contrast, Columbia Sportswear represents hyper-growth Super SWAN investing at a reasonable price.

I'm not a market timer and I can't predict whether Nike or Columbia will perform better over the short term, and I don't care.

What matters is that for new money today, Columbia is objectively the more prudent investment decision.

If Columbia doesn't achieve the hyper-growth that analysts expect, it still offers 12% risk-adjusted expected returns and has a good chance of more than doubling in the next five years.

If it does achieve the expected 27% to 32% growth, it could triple over the next five years, possibly even quadruple.

Basically, analysts think Columbia is the Nike of tomorrow, trading at a reasonable price today.

And that's why I and Dividend Kings are now building a small starter position in this hyper-growth Super SWAN.