Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

In the utility/infrastructure closed-end fund space, the funds were really heating up. Hitting premiums they haven't hit in a while, if ever. The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) is one such fund. Though it wasn't the only one as a long-time favorite, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) started also being pushed to significant premiums.

Then there is Reaves Utility Income (UTG), which seems to brush up with premiums regularly. Even John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD) has joined the premium crowd now. Though that fund is a hybrid of utility/infrastructure and preferred stock.

From the chart above, we can see it was DPG who had made the largest moves from discount to premium. Just last year DPG was at an over 15% discount. This came about after the March 2020 lows that were caused by the initial COVID panic as well.

This fund briefly lost its premium as utilities declined. However, it swiftly jumped back to this premium level. A level not seen in this fund besides at inception.

The investment objective for DPG is "to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and [ii] growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation."

They intend to meet this objective by "investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. The Fund's investment strategies endeavor to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics of equities in these industries."

The fund is a fair size with nearly $740 million in total managed assets. The fund utilizes leverage with the effective leverage coming to around 28.3%. This is via borrowings but they also have floating rate mandatory preferred shares. Last year they redeemed all of the Series A preferred shares. However, they still have Series B and C outstanding. The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.67%, including leverage expenses then comes to 2.82%.

Performance - Mediocre Historical Performance

Over the longer term, this fund has lagged its peers that we touched on above. The fund has a global focus and that can be attributed to some of this underperformance. However, UTF also has global exposure and has done extremely well. In fact, being the top performer in the last 10-year period that we are looking at below.

Though this outperformance started really coming out of last year's crash. That is when UTF seemed to have really taken off the most.

Taking a look at the returns on a YTD basis, we see DPG is a stronger performing fund. Besting out UTG for this period. That being said, UTG is also running the lowest amount of leverage amongst these funds. They had reduced their leverage over last year. Presumably, waiting for the second dip after the COVID crash that a lot of people were sure was going to happen. It didn't.

We just kept on running higher and higher. Though it does mean that UTG should still have some capacity to better withstand the next crash if they remain more conservative in their leverage.

What we do see above is that on a share price total return YTD basis DPG came in only behind HTD. HTD being another fund that had a wider discount heading into the year.

2021's performance is what helped contribute to DPG going from a discount to a premium very swiftly.

Over the longer term, this fund is generally plagued by a steep discount. It is really 2021 that is the unusual change in the fund's range. That is what is putting this fund on alert with me. The seemingly better performance that the fund is having this year, combined with its recent sharp decline.

This can be attributed to the investment policy change that the fund put into place in 2019. It seems as though the changes are starting to bear fruit. This came with a name change, dropping the "global" part of their name. Then including "infrastructure" in the name. This change also saw the inclusion of infrastructure. Previous to that, it was only utility companies. This essentially broadened what they were able to hold and invest in their portfolio.

From the YTD chart above, we can see all four of these funds took a dip when the Fed announced they anticipated rates to move up in 2023 rather than 2024. Utilities compete with debt investments for income investors to bid up their shares. If rates head higher, that puts pressure on utilities as investors could invest in debt instruments that are naturally safer than common equity of utilities.

The other side of this is that these funds also own a lot of infrastructure plays. With the global economy once again growing and the U.S. looking to put together a huge infrastructure bill. It should bode well for some of the fund's underlying holdings to benefit from such a bill and economic growth.

To sum up, the fund briefly became attractive as it dipped back towards par. It didn't take long for this fund to revert back to its higher premium levels once again.

Distribution - ~9.6% Distribution Rate

One of the factors also attributing to the allure of DPG has got to be the distribution. Though it is paid quarterly, so that puts a damper on it for some investors. However, the fund's current distribution rate works out to 9.64% - on a NAV basis this comes to 10.05%. They haven't cut this quarterly rate since the fund's inception.

(Source - CEFConnect)

That's all the good news. Now, the bad news is we know this hasn't been sustained or covered very well.

We know this because, since the fund's inception, the prices have declined. I'm not necessarily saying that is a good or bad thing. I own many CEFs that have attractive total returns - despite a price decline. The problem is, DPG doesn't have those attractive historical returns to go with it. Now that they have shifted their investment policy, it might prove to be better. However, it still has put itself in the situation that it is today - with a double-digit yield that it has to earn.

I'm a fan of return of capital [ROC] as a way to defer tax obligations. However, in the case of DPG, some of the ROC has been destructive. Some of it is not and is just a function of the MLPs that they hold as well. MLPs pay out distributions are classified as ROC and that translates into DPG paying out portions as ROC as well. Destructive ROC is the kind that we want to typically avoid over prolonged periods of time.

(Source - Annual Report)

Therefore, I like to see this higher yield, but I believe it will be difficult for them to maintain. At least, unless they can provide some significant capital appreciation, which could certainly be a possibility. I just have my doubts.

Holdings - Unique Mix

With those changes implemented in 2019, the fund didn't change materially in terms of geographic allocation. U.S. holdings represent 65.4% of the fund's portfolio at this time, which means meaningful allocations elsewhere around the world.

It also is consistent with the last 5-years of reported portfolio turnover. When they made those switches to the fund, there wasn't a large uptick in turnover. 2019 portfolio turnover was reported at 48%. In 2020, it came out to a similar 50%. This is right around where this figure was in 2016, 2017 and 2018 - at 53%, 49% and 46%, respectively.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The Fact Sheet also provides us with a listing of the top positions per sector. This can give us a better look into what the fund is holding at a quick glance.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

We see that the largest holding overall is one of the most common we see in every utility/infrastructure fund; NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It isn't just a popular name in funds but for investors as well. The utility company has a focus on renewable energy and so it gets the ESG crowd as well. This has resulted in absolutely explosive growth in share price and has pushed NEE to be one of the most richly valued utilities on the market today.

Comparing NEE to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) over the last 10 years, it isn't even close. NEE has far exceeded the returns of the basket of U.S. utilities that XLU holds.

Data by YCharts

That being said, the company's growth has been pushing higher as well. It took a pause last quarter as the freeze in Texas reduced their earnings significantly. Despite that significant revenue hit, the company still reported EPS that beat expectations.

After NEE, in the "electric, gas, and water" category, we have a couple of unique foreign entities. Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDSF) is an electric utility company in Spain. Then there is Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY). That is another electric company, though this one is an Italian company. These stocks are traded OTC, and as foreign companies, we typically have less public information to go off of. That being said, utility companies around the world are just as essential as those in the U.S. Meaning that they can be fairly reliable to continue providing cash flow.

From there, in the oil and gas category, we have several MLPs. These are all fairly well-known operations with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) probably being one of the most well-known.

What starts to pique my interest more is the infrastructure category that the fund holds. They hold Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX Corp (CSX). These are both railroad companies that transport goods. These two companies should benefit from the growing economy as well. More shipments of materials and products mean busier trains - which should translate into more profits for these two companies.

NSC and CSX are two companies that I personally wouldn't have thought of including in my own portfolio. Though having exposure through DPG could be beneficial. For those interested, UTG also holds a position in NSC but at a smaller allocation.

Conclusion

DPG had briefly reduced its premium quite significantly as of late. Though it didn't take long for it to revert back to higher premiums again. That being said, the fund's share price has still declined from its previous highs. The fund made some portfolio changes in 2019 that helped broaden the fund's investment exposure. I believe this should help the fund go forward and we are seeing some of the evidence of this. The fund is trading closer to its basket of peers that we explored above.

The appeal here is the fund is paying one of the highest distribution rates relative to its peers as well. The downside is I believe they continue to struggle to support this unless they get another big push higher on the NAV level. So I don't believe that it is impossible but unlikely. The longer they go paying this rate, the harder and harder to sustain it becomes. That being said, I don't suspect a distribution cut soon as they have maintained this rate since their inception in 2011. I suspect they plan to continue with this current rate. Especially since they didn't cut last year, where they would have had one of the best excuses to do so.