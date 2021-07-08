The Bond Market: Don't Bet On A Tighter Fed Anytime Soon

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

The bond market seems to be saying don't expect the Federal Reserve to tighten up anytime soon.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped significantly yesterday, falling from a close of 1.437 percent on Friday to close at 1.135 on Tuesday.

Around 10:00 am on Wednesday, the yield dropped below 1.300.

Two things seem to be driving the drop.

First, there was a weak showing from the services sector of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management indicated that conditions in the service industry weakened. This has heightened the uncertainty connected with the strength in services.

Second, there were waning fears of a rapid pick-up in inflation, a pick-up that would cause the Federal Reserve to back-off from its "accommodative" monetary stance and its purchase of $120.0 billion in securities to add to its portfolio every month.

These pieces of information resulted in a sell-off in the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping off by 211 points from its historical high reached on Friday and with the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index dropping off about 8 points from its Friday historical high.

Monies, however, flowed into the bond market, raising prices and causing yields to fall. Here is a chart of the past week's activity in the yield on the 10-year Treasury security.

This is an Important Shift in Sentiment

There has been a lot of turmoil in the bond market recently as concern has risen about rising rates of inflation.

It looked as if the "loose-ness" of the Fed over the past 15 months was finally getting through to the economy and producing, given supply chain problems, some fairly impressive jumps in some of the major price indices that analysts closely watch.

Hearts began to race. Would the Fed need to change its focus and "back off" from its generation of new reserves for the commercial banking system.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stuck by his guns.

Mr. Powell had been arguing that the upward movement in the inflation rate was just temporary, generated by problems in supply chains and other dislocation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession.

Mr. Powell has strongly argued that given the fact that the disruptions were temporary, the Fed did not need to change its current stance and would continue to add $120.0 billion into its securities portfolio every month.

The Drop-Off In Inflationary Expectations

Inflationary expectations had been building up through the first part of the year. The buildup of these inflationary expectations can be seen in the rising yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

The peak interest rate here was hit on March 19, 2021. At that date, inflationary expectation for the calculated break-even yield was around 2.50 percent.

For the rest of the time period, these expectations varied between 2.40 percent and 2.60 percent, but remained relatively stable.

But, as you can see these expectations slowly started to decline as the discussion about inflation and a possible change in Fed policy took over the spotlight. Inflationary expectations dropped into the 2.35 percent to 2.45 percent range

And now we have moved into the current period when inflationary expectations have dropped close to 2.30 percent.

Consequently, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has now fallen down below 1.30 percent.

Where Does This Leave Us?

Well, the biggest concern faced by investors has seemingly been one about what is the Federal Reserve going to do with its bond purchases.

It appears that for the time being, Mr. Powell and the Fed are winning the war with respect to the statistics.

It appears, supporting Mr. Powell, that inflationary pressures are not going to be that great. At least, the investment community seems to believe that way.

The market therefore is telling us that we should not expect to see Mr. Powell and the Fed changing directions anytime soon. The Fed will continue to "accommodate" the economic recovery.

And the value of the U.S. dollar should continue to decline. If the Fed continues to buy securities as it has and if the Biden administration keeps pushing its fiscal budget plans the way it has, then one can continue to consider that the economic policies followed by the United States should be considered to be relatively looser than the economic policies followed by other countries.

This is a recipe for the value of the U.S. dollar to decline in the near future. Again, this is something investors should watch closely. The Fed continues to underwrite the banking system, the financial markets, and the economy. The investor trust in the Fed seems to be holding.