Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While NIO (NYSE:NIO) is richly valued based on traditional valuation metrics, it doesn’t matter that much in the current environment, as there’s a high chance that the penetration rate of electric vehicles in China will continue to increase at an aggressive rate, which will help the company to drive growth. The company’s outstanding performance in Q2, despite the ongoing chip shortage crisis and the pandemic, shows that the demand for NIO’s cars is not fading away. As a result, we believe that NIO is a growth play and its stock still has plenty of upside from the current market price.

Winning Chinese Consumers

NIO competes with Tesla (TSLA) in the electric SUV market in China. Despite the chip shortage crisis, the company has managed to perform well and as a result, its stock is once again climbing and it’s already up ~8% in less than a month since our first bullish article on NIO was published in early June.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

The biggest advantage of NIO against Tesla is that it has a greater pricing advantage, as it’s able to offer more affordable SUVs to customers thanks to the Chinese subsidies. Its flagship SUV ES8 has three different packages that come with different single-charge ranges and the car’s base price is around $70,000 per vehicle, significantly below the price of around $110,000 per Tesla’s Model X in China.

On top of that, Tesla in recent months suffered a PR nightmare, lost its dominant position as the best-selling EV manufacturer in China and was even forced to make a soft recall of nearly 300,000 of its cars produced in its Shanghai GigaFactory. All this shows that Tesla no longer has a first-mover advantage in the Chinese EV market, and as a result, NIO has all the chances to capture some of its market share, expand its foothold, and outsell the Model X in the long run at the same time.

Another advantage of NIO is that it operates in a favorable environment, as China aims to become environmentally friendly and carbon-neutral by 2060, and EV adoption is quickly reaching an inflection point. As the penetration rate of EVs significantly increases with every year and the EV market is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in China, NIO has lots of opportunities to drive growth and create additional shareholder value along the way.

In addition, while the majority of EV startups in China will not be able to stay afloat in the long run due to the fierce competition and lack of capital, it’s safe to assume that that’s not going to be the case with NIO. One of the major reasons why NIO has high chances of surviving and becoming one of the most dominant EV manufacturers is due to the fact that it has a unique business model thanks to its battery swap business, pricing advantage, and support from the Chinese government.

On top of that, the fact that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota (TM), and other legacy automakers are failing to tackle the Chinese EV market shows that local manufacturers have everything going for them to capture the largest share of the biggest EV market in the world.

In addition, the latest data clearly shows that there’s a high demand for NIO cars among Chinese consumers. In June alone, the company delivered 8,083 cars, up 116.1% Y/Y, while in Q2 its deliveries stood at 21,896 cars, up 111.9% Y/Y, up 9.2% Q/Q, and in line with its estimates of 21,000 to 22,000 deliveries during the period. Thanks to such a great performance, NIO has now delivered a total of 117,597 cars to date.

Going forward, there’s a high possibility that its business will continue to grow at such an aggressive rate since NIO has agreed with its manufacturing partner to increase the capacity to 240,000 annual vehicles. Considering this, there’s a realistic chance that NIO will be able to double its deliveries next year, which could be close to 180,000-200,000 vehicles, up from 90,000-100,000 that it’s expected to deliver in FY21 if everything goes according to the plan.

As a result, thanks to such growth of capacity and deliveries, there’s a high chance that its stock will continue to appreciate as well, as was the case with Tesla a couple of years ago when the company had been dominating the market.

Source: InsideEVs

Risks

As for the risks, there are a few of them. First of all, there’s a risk that NIO will perform poorly in the European market since it only recently began to deliver its vehicles to Norway in small quantities. On top of that, the company doesn’t have its own manufacturing facility there, it loses the pricing advantage due to the need to send its cars across the whole of Asia and Europe, and the Chinese subsidies will not be available for European customers.

In addition, it will face fierce competition from legacy automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and others, all of whom are dominating the EV market in Europe. However, the good news is that China will remain NIO’s core market that will continue to account for the absolute majority of sales, so we’re not worrying too much about its performance in Europe.

Another downside of NIO is that due to the potential eruption of the US-China trade war, the United States could delist the Chinese companies from its stock exchanges, as it already has all the legal instruments to do so. To minimize that risk, NIO could start offering its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange, just as its competitor XPeng (XPEV) did recently, in order to not be affected so much by this decision. In addition, since NIO sources all its elements from China and conducts the majority of its business there as well, the trade war will not affect it directly.

The third major downside of NIO is its valuation. At a market cap of ~$82 billion, the company trades at around 14 times its sales, it has Seeking Alpha’s Quant value rating of an F, and it could be considered richly valued. Therefore, if you’re a long-term value investor, then it’s better to avoid NIO and look for conservative risk/reward opportunities on the market.

Takeaway

Despite those risks, we see several reasons why they likely won’t negatively affect NIO’s share price in the foreseeable future. First of all, in 2020 NIO generated $2.49 billion in revenues, but in FY22 it’s already expected to generate nearly $9 billion in revenues, an increase of over 260% in just two years. With such an expected aggressive growth, there’s a high chance that the company’s stock could sustain its current momentum and move significantly higher from the current levels.

In addition, at the end of Q1, NIO had $7.21 billion in liquidity and only $1.59 billion in long-term debt. Therefore, it doesn’t have an overleveraged balance sheet and there’s no need for it to raise additional debt or dilute its shareholders, as it’s not desperate for capital.

Another important fact that we need to note is that NIO is also on its way to profitability. Currently, analysts expect it to record a profit in Q4 due to the accelerated sales thanks to holidays, while in FY22 it’s expected to lose only -$0.02 per share. With such an expected improvement of bottom line performance, it’s safe to assume that it has all the chances to break even in FY23.

On top of all of this, public investors now own the majority of NIO’s outstanding shares, so there’s also a high chance that the stock price could skyrocket in the foreseeable future since NIO has also recently became one of the most-mentioned stocks on the Wall Street Bets Reddit community. As more people learn about the stock, there’s a decent chance that there’s a major upward movement is on the way as we’re nearing the company’s Power Day on July 9.

Another important fact that we need to note is that we’re witnessing the most aggressive bullish market in history despite the biggest pandemic of the last century, so applying conventional wisdom is not the best solution at this stage. Therefore, while NIO is indeed overvalued based on the traditional valuation metrics, in the current environment that doesn’t matter that much as long as the EV momentum stays. Considering that the Street is mostly bullish on the stock and has a consensus price at $60.42 per share, it’s safe to assume that plenty of upside at this stage, even at the current price.