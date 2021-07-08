Bychykhin_Olexandr/iStock via Getty Images

Worrying and investing often go hand-in-hand, and it's usually after one buys a stock that the worry sets in. This is especially true when one buys low quality investments that do not have durable business models. This reminds me of the Warren Buffett quote that states “Your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it’s not going to get the business.”

This brings me to Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), which may be one of those stocks that one can put away in the retirement portfolio and not worry too much about. In this article, I evaluate what makes BSX a good buy at present for potentially strong long-term gains, so let’s gets started.

Why BSX Is A Buy

Boston Scientific is an innovative medical products company that seeks to improve the health of patients around the world. It’s been around for more than 40 years, and makes a broad array of high-performance solutions that address patient needs while aiming to reduce the cost of healthcare.

BSX achieves this by making less-invasive medical devices that are inserted through small openings. This includes products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, GI tract, and interventional oncology. In the trailing 12 months, BSX generated $10.1 billion in total revenue.

Short of having a crystal ball, history is a good measure of the durability of a company’s business model. BSX has demonstrated strength on this front, with revenue growing by 30% over the decade, and much of it came from over the past 5 years, as BSX has expanded its moat through strategic acquisitions. BSX also benefits from having a relatively low beta score of 0.91, implying that the stock is relatively less volatile than the market average.

BSX has also maintained solid profitability relative to peers, earning it an ‘A’ grade from Seeking Alpha. As seen below, BSX posts an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 23%, comparing favorably to the 5.6% sector average.

The strong profitability is driven by the premium that BSX is able to command in the marketplace due to the high-quality and in-demand nature of its products. This sentiment is echoed by Morningstar, as noted below in its latest analyst report:

Boston Scientific has solidified its footing as one of three major cardiac device makers and significantly improved its innovation and operational chops. We think the firm's ability to emerge strongly from nearly a decade of acquisition and management upheaval underscores just how tough a competitor Boston is as well as how difficult it is for any new competitors to establish a foothold in these highly consolidated device markets. Under CEO Michael Mahoney, the firm has focused on introducing meaningful innovation and leveraging its historically formidable sales and marketing resources.

Meanwhile, BSX has shown strong signs of a rebound as patients have re-engaged their healthcare providers and returned to elective surgical procedures. This is reflected by BSX’s revenue growing by 8.2% YoY and 5.9% on an organic basis.

This was driven by growth in every single one of BSX’s product segments, with Medical Surgical leading the way at 11% YoY growth, followed by Cardiac Rhythm & Neuro and Cardiovascular growing by 7% and 10%, respectively. This was also driven by BSX’s differentiated technologies with recent launches such as SpyGlass DS, Discover, and AXIOS for diseases of the pancreas, hemostasis, and infection prevention.

Looking forward, BSX should benefit from increased longevity in the population and rising healthcare spend. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, healthcare spend is expected to grow faster than inflation, at 6% per annum from now through the year 2028, at which point it’s expected to comprise 20% of the U.S. GDP.

This same trend is playing out worldwide. As the world’s most populous nation, the fast-aging population of China could be a meaningful growth driver for BSX down the road, and management expects double-digit growth there for full year 2021. Plus, BSX is making solid traction in its TAVR (heart valve replacement) product, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

In TAVR, our ACURATE neo2 launch continues to do quite well in Europe and we’re pleased to announce that we’ve expanded our risk indication and our, ACURATE neo2 IDE trial. The IDE trial now includes all risk categories including low-risk TAVR patients. We continue to target US approval for all risk indications and market entry in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

BSX has a slightly more leveraged balance sheet than I’d like to see, with a net debt to EBITDA of 3.15. This is due to the acquisitions that BSX has made in recent years, and weakness in earnings during the pandemic period.

I’m encouraged, however by the $2.7 billion reduction in net debt since 2018, and I would expect for leverage to return to BSX’s normal range of 2.0-2.5x over the next couple of years through additional deleveraging and earnings growth.

I see value in BSX at the current price of $43.93, with a forward PE of 27.7. This is considering the robust 13-16% annual EPS growth that analysts expect over the next couple of years.

As seen below, analysts have a consensus Buy rating on BSX with an average price target of $49, implying a potential 12% upside from the current price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Product quality and efficacy are especially important in the healthcare space, and recalls and/or litigation could cut into the bottom-line.

BSX will need to continue its track record of innovation lest be surpassed by competitive offerings.

As noted earlier, the balance sheet is slightly more leveraged than I’d like to see, and I expect to see it go down over the next year or two.

Investor Takeaway

Boston Scientific has a strong track record of innovation and commands pricing power due to the quality and in-demand nature of its products. This is reflected by its industry-leading profitability, and BSX has seen a strong rebound in its business as patients have returned to elective procedures.

Looking forward, BSX stands to benefit from increased longevity of the global population and rising healthcare spend. This is also supported by the healthy market adoption of its recently launched products. I see value in BSX at the current price and view it as a Buy for potentially strong long-term gains.