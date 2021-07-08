Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - July 2021

Jirapong Manustrong/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The goal is to identify the most attractive opportunities each month and to provide a track record of our research. Similar content previously formed part of our monthly fund updates.

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below. All market data is of the end of June. The rankings do not include qualitative factors, so the highest-ranked stock does not necessarily offer the best risk/reward:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24) except those marked with * which are for the end of 2023. Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder (EL) P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 30-Jun-21.

Eight of the top 10 names in the chart have remained the same since last month, but Facebook (FB) and Mastercard (MA) have dropped out (to #15 and #11 respectively) during June. Two stocks have moved up to replace them - Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGF) and Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF).

Admiral Group is now #8 by forecasted return after we raised our estimates in late June. Admiral is the #1 motor insurance provider in the U.K. and has a “flywheel” of businesses in adjacent verticals and international markets. It has strong competitive advantages in its scale, efficient operations and good underwriting. We originally upgraded our rating to Buy in October 2020, and shares have gained 20% (including dividends, in GBP) in 8 months, taking the market capitalization to £9.5bn ($13.1bn). We believe the stock has further potential and can deliver a total return of 56% (14.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end. We have been encouraged by Admiral's further market share gains in U.K. motor insurance during COVID-19, with its vehicle count increasing by 9% to 4.75m during 2020:

U.K. Motor Insurance Policy Numbers by Provider (Since 2012) Source: Company filings; Hastings and esure figures include estimates.

We believe upcoming regulatory changes, which will force insurers to offer the same pricing to new and existing customers, will be neutral to positive for Admiral. Non-U.K. businesses are also showing strong momentum, with a double-digit increase in policy count during 2020 in every market except the U.S. The non-core Comparison business has been sold as we predicted, with the majority of the £450m proceeds set to be returned to shareholders. While EPS has benefited from the pandemic in 2020, we believe it will be flattish in 2021 thanks to volume growth, and have an 8% CAGR thereafter. Admiral shares currently trade at 18.4x 2020 EPS and offer a 5.0% Dividend Yield.

Swedish Match has moved to #9 by forecasted return, from #14 the month before, after shares lost 5.0% (in SEK) in June. The stock was up in the first half of the month, but fell in the second half without any material news. (British American Tobacco (BTI) released a trading update on June 8, showing a relative share gain in U.S. nicotine pouches but remains firmly behind Swedish Match's ZYN, which is growing strongly in absolute terms - as discussed in last month's newsletter.) Swedish Match should have benefited from the strengthening of USD, which rose 2.7% against SEK (from 8.32 to 8.55) in the second half of June; two thirds of its sales are from the U.S.:

Swedish Match Sales Breakdown (Q1 2021) NB. Q1 2020 figures in brackets. Source: SWMAF results presentation (Q1 2021).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred here as "HL") is now #3 by forecasted return (from #7), after we raised our FY24 EPS forecasts by 12%. HL is the #1 platform for DIY investors in the U.K., with a 40%+ local market share and a market capitalization of £7.66bn ($10.6bn). We have had a Buy rating on HL since June 2019 after a major correction, but performance has been disappointing. The stock remains a third below its May 2019 peak, losing another 9% since a trading update on May 13. We believe HL to be a multi-year compounder, as its asset base continues to grow with new clients, existing clients investing more and natural asset price appreciation. Indeed, HL has grown revenues at double-digits in both FY20 (ending June 2020) and the first 10 months of FY21, and its asset base has grown 27.8% since June 2020:

HL AUA % Growth Y/Y by Source (Since FY13) Source: HL company filings.

We believe the weakness in HL's share price is due to concerns around near-term revenue headwinds - commissions from retail trading may drop as COVID-19 restrictions end, but interest income on client cash will continue to fall as low rates continue to flow through HL's deposits. However, we are bullish because HL's asset base will continue to grow, and revenue margins will normalise in due course. There are also opportunities in HL's cost base, and we think HL's recurring non-interest revenues and large customer base can potentially attract strategic interest from U.K. and U.S. banks. We expect the overall revenue margin to recover by FY24, giving a total return of 67% (16.6 annualized) in 3 years; HL stock already offers a Dividend Yield of 2.9%.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) has been added to our chart, at #12 with a forecasted total return of 53% (13.2% annualized), after we initiated coverage during June. Henkel is a German conglomerate with a market capitalization of €35.8bn ($42.3bn), and is involved in industrial adhesives, home and laundry care and beauty care:

Henkel Adjusted EBIT by Segment Source: Henkel company filings.

The industrial adhesives business is the global market leader, sells mission-critical products to a variety of sectors, and benefits from the structural growth in adhesive use. It is, however, a cyclical business that has been in a downturn since 2018 and was further hit by COVID-19. The consumer businesses range from solid to weak, and had suffered from too many acquisitions, too much cost cutting, and not enough investments in recent years. A turnaround has been in progress under a new CEO since the start of 2020, with the goal of returning organic sales growth to 2-4% and constant currency EPS growth to mid-to-high single digits. We believe this will succeed, and there have been encouraging signs since late 2020. The preferred stock is currently trading at 20.9x 2020 EPS (negatively impacted by COVID-19), and we believe a 13.2% annualized return can be achieved with 2024 EPS growing to just 7% above 2019 and a re-rating back to 22.5x. The preferred stock also offers a Dividend Yield of 2.1%, on a dividend that hasn't been cut since the 1985 IPO.

Rating Changes

We downgraded our rating on Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) from Buy to Neutral during June, after a 19.0% gain over 22 months. Our downgrade was mostly based on valuation - at near €190, Pernod Ricard stock was trading at 27.7x CY19 EPS, when we believe a P/E of 27x is more appropriate for what is a cyclical industry; as we expect long-term average annual EPS growth to be less than 10%, the likely de-rating pushes our forecasted annualized return to about 7%, which is below our requirement.

We initiated coverage on AT&T (T) with a Neutral rating in July, building on our longstanding knowledge in U.S. Cable (Altice (ATUS), Charter (CHTR), Comcast (CMCSA) all being Buy-rated in our coverage.) We were intrigued by management's recent moves to spin off DirecTV and Warner Media, which we believe make strategic sense, and by the superficially attractive valuation (12.3% Free Cash Flow Yield on an adjusted basis.) However, we ultimately concluded that the risks are too high and AT&T stock should be avoided - 78% of the stock's value is attributable to the retained Mobility, Consumer Wireline and Business Wireline businesses, which all show poor operating trends and we believe suffer from structural problems. For example, Mobility's Service Revenues and EBITDA have barely shown visible growth since 2018, despite the number of connections having risen 30%:

AT&T Mobility EBITDA, Revenues & Connections Source: AT&T company filings.

Notable Price Moves

The performances in June of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

The so-called "reflation trade" lost its popularity among investors during June, and inflation expectations receded, as reflected by the U.S. 30-Year Treasury Bond Yield dropping from 2.264% to 2.091% during the month; it is 1.937% at the time of writing (July 7), having previously peaked at 2.456% in mid-March. The shift in sentiment explains the opposite price moves between two groups of stocks in our coverage.

The top gainers in our coverage were "expensive" technology stocks: PayPal (PYPL) and Intuit (INTU), both Buy-rated, gained 12.1% and 11.5% respectively; Microsoft (MSFT), third in our "top buys" chart last month, was the third best performer with an 8.5% gain. As there were no major company-specific news, we attribute the gains to higher valuation expectations. (There were non-major news: PayPal launched its Zettle card reader in the U.S., and Intuit disclosed that its QuickBooks Online new customer acquisition in the U.S., excluding QuickBooks Self-Employed, grew more than 25% year-on-year for the first 9 months of FY21, i.e. from August 2020 to April 2021.)

On the other hand, bank stocks, which had been seen as major beneficiaries of any rate rises, gave back some of their gains. JPMorgan (JPM), which we downgraded to Neutral in April, lost 5.3%; Bank of America (BAC), still Buy-rated, lost 2.3%. These losses occurred despite a positive outcome from the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review in late June, which allowed the two banks to raise their dividends by 11% and 17% respectively. Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), nominally Buy-rated in our coverage but not updated since February 2020, was the worst and lost 6.2% (in GBP).

We expect some short-term share price volatility during July, as companies report Q2 2021 results that will provide the first signs of the shape of the post-COVID economy, but expect an otherwise benign economic environment.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.