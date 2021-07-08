imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

I've liked Penn Virginia's (PVAC) valuation at various times in the past, but believe that it is roughly fairly valued now, at least for a $65 WTI long-term oil environment. At that long-term oil price, I'd estimate Penn Virginia's value at $23 per share.

Penn Virginia's debt situation looks good despite previously deferring its unsecured note offering. Penn Virginia may be able to issue new unsecured notes at around 6% interest or below if it chooses to do so in the current oil pricing environment.

Updated 2021 Outlook

At current strip prices (roughly $67 WTI oil) in 2021, Penn Virginia is now expected to generate around $495 million in revenues before hedges. Its hedges have around negative $76 million in value at current strip prices, resulting in a projection of $419 million in revenues after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 7,008,000 $65.00 $456 NGLs 974,118 $18.00 $18 Natural Gas 4,667,294 $3.10 $14 Hedge Value -$72 Total Revenue $416

Source: Author's Work

This would result in Penn Virginia generating $44 million in positive cash flow during 2021 and reducing its net debt to $326 million by the end of the year.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $42 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $32 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $22 Cash G&A (including $5 million for Juniper Transaction Expenses) $31 Cash Interest $20 Capital Expenditures $225 Total Expenses $372

Source: Author's Work

Notes On Debt

Penn Virginia deferred its $350 million unsecured note offering in May after determining that the interest rate it would have to pay on the new notes was not an improvement over its current financing.

Fitch had given a B rating to Penn Virginia's proposed notes, which points to the interest rate on those proposed notes likely being close to 7%. Penn Virginia's second-lien term loan has a 9.25% interest rate, but there is only $147 million outstanding under that term loan. Penn Virginia's credit facility had a 3.11% interest rate at the end of Q1 2021, bringing down its weighted-average interest rate to 5.5%.

Thus the new notes would have raised its interest costs slightly in exchange for pushing out debt maturities from 2024 to 2028. Penn Virginia's debt situation looks fine without the exchange though, as the Juniper transaction significantly reduced its risk, and it is able to further reduce its debt at current strip prices.

The 2024 second-lien term loan maturity does remain a bit of a risk while it is still outstanding, but it would likely take oil going back into the $40s for that debt to become a concern again. Given the further improvement in oil prices over the last couple months as well, Penn Virginia could probably do a $350 million unsecured note offering now and end up with a 6% or lower interest rate.

Debt And Valuation

Penn Virginia's net debt should end up below 1.0x its unhedged EBITDAX at $65 WTI oil by the end of 2021, so its debt situation looks pretty good. As noted above, this should allow it to now issue new unsecured notes at a reasonable interest rate if it chooses to do so.

I've typically valued Penn Virginia using a 3.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple, but the increase in economic inventory at $65 WTI long-term oil may warrant an expansion of that multiple. Penn Virginia had identified 500 gross drilling locations and said that around 50% of those locations would deliver 40+% RORs at $50 WTI oil. At $55 WTI oil, around two-thirds of the 500 gross locations would deliver 55% IRRs. At $65 WTI oil, I'd expect essentially all of the 500 gross locations to generate solid well-level returns.

At 3.5x EV/EBITDAX and $65 WTI long-term oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, Penn Virginia's estimated value would increase to around $23 per share.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia's debt situation looks pretty good right now, with its net debt likely to end up below 1.0x unhedged EBITDAX (at $65 WTI oil) by the end of the year. The relative improvement in oil prices (compared to a couple months ago) could also allow Penn Virginia to issue new unsecured notes at a 6% or lower interest rate and take care of its second-lien term loan maturity.

At $65 WTI oil, I'd estimate Penn Virginia's value at approximately $23 per share. This includes the effect of a multiple expansion due to the larger amount of viable inventory and also includes an adjustment for the negative value of Penn Virginia's hedges at $65 WTI oil.