Conservative free cash flow assumptions about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reveal that the company is quite undervalued. I used a WACC of 6.5%, sales growth smaller than 3%, and FCF assumptions that are very similar to that of other analysts. The current market price is lower than $50, and my target price is larger than $92. In my view, once investors learn about the forecasts made by analysts, the demand for the stock will increase. If this happens, it is very likely that the share price will increase in the coming months.

Campbell Soup Company Expects Margin Pressures To Decrease In 2022

Founded in 1922, Campbell Soup Company is a manufacturer and seller of beverage products and branded food. Most investors may not be knowing the name of the company, but they know the name of its brands:

The company sells in North America, and reports two divisions. 47% of the company’s sales are attributed to the sale of snacks, and 53% of the sales are attributed to the sale of meals and beverages:

The company’s presentations show that most brands are recovering from previous periods. Some brands do report market share gains, and the company expects the year 2022 to be a bit better than 2020 and 2021:

I will not assume massive margin improvements for the future. However, it is good to know that the management is positive about the future EBIT margins. Notice that margin pressures are expected to decrease from 2022:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio above 1.3x, I am not worried about the company’s liabilities and debt obligations. Campbell Soup Company is an old corporation that was profitable in the past and continues to be very profitable for banks and shareholders. The company may have to negotiate with debt owners in the future, but I expect that bankers will not stop offering financing to the company:

On May 2, 2021, long-term debt was equal to $4.99 billion. If we assume an EBITDA of $1.6 billion, Campbell Soup’s Debt/EBITDA ratio is close to 3.11x. In my opinion, the level of debt of the company is under control:

Stable Free Cash Flow And Predictable Capital Expenditures

Investors will most likely appreciate the company’s financial profile because the future performance can be easily predicted. Making assumptions about the future sales, FCF, and capex is easy. Take, for instance, the CFO/Sales ratio. In the last 20 years, the ratio has remained between 10% and 20%. With this in mind, I decided to use a CFO/Sales ratio of 14-16%:

Investors will also be able to forecast capital expenditures very easily. As shown in the image below, the Capex/Revenue ratio was equal to 2-10%. In my financial model, I used a Capex/Revenue ratio of 3-5%, which I believe is pretty realistic:

In the last twenty years, Campbell’s free cash flow has always been positive. From 2015 to 2020, the FCF was around $600 to $1.1 billion. Since 2010, the company has reported FCF growth, so other analysts and I are forecasting FCF of $850 to $949 million from 2022 to 2025:

With all these assumptions and expecting Campbell Soup to report sales growth of 2% from 2021 to 2025, my forecast is shown in the table below. Notice that 2020 FCF is more significant than my 2023-2025 FCF figures. Of course, I am trying to be a bit conservative in my analysis:

With A WACC Of 6.5%, The Implied Share Price Is $92

Most investors will obtain a WACC close to 4-6%. The WACC is at this level for two reasons. First, Campbell’s stock price is not volatile. Second, the beta went from 1 in 1995 to less than 0.5 today. I assumed a beta of 0.59 in my financial model:

In addition, Campbell Soup does not report a significant amount of debt, so the cost of debt is not large. The debt weighting is 28%, and I assumed a cost of debt of 5%. With a risk-free rate at 2.4% and a market risk premium of 7.9%, my WACC in this case scenario is 6.5%:

With the WACC at 6.5% and all the other assumptions, the sum of the free cash flow stands at $3.85 billion. I used a projection of 5 years because the company’s sales don’t grow significantly. I don’t believe that investors will use a DCF model of more than five years. It is not necessary in this case:

I used a Gordon Growth Model to calculate the terminal value. Assuming a long-term growth of 4%, a terminal FCF of $987 million, and a share count of 302 million, the equity valuation stands at $92:

With A WACC Of 8.4%, The Implied Share Price Is $46

In the worst-case scenario, I believe that the WACC could go up to 8.4%. The WACC could reach this level if the beta increases because of the stock price volatility. Maintaining all the other assumptions constant and assuming a WACC of 8.4%, I obtained an equity valuation of $46, which is close to the current market price. With this in mind, I think that the company is very undervalued at the current mark because it is quite unlikely that the WACC reaches 8.4%. Notice that most analysts believe that the company’s WACC is closer to 4%, and most competitors have a WACC of less than 5%.

Inflation Risks And Credit Risk From Customers

If inflation picks up, Campbell Soup Company will suffer quite a bit. The company reported this risk in the last annual report. Besides, in the last quarterly report, Campbell’s management reported that inflation will most likely increase until 2022:

We are exposed to the impact of inflation on our cost of products sold. We use a number of strategies to mitigate the effects of cost inflation including increasing prices, commodity hedging and pursuing cost productivity initiatives. Source: 10-K Going forward, we expect to see inflation continue to be a headwind but expect it to be mitigated in 2022 by stronger productivity and price increases set to take effect in the first quarter of 2022. Source: 10-Q

With more than $500 million in accounts receivables, Campbell Soup may have an issue if customers don’t pay. According to the annual report, Campbell Soup has one customer that accounts for 21% of the total amount of sales. Besides, five customers account for 44% of the total amount of revenue. It means that if only one customer decides not to pay, Campbell Soup may have a liquidity crisis:

We are also exposed to credit risk from our customers. During 2020, our largest customer accounted for approximately 21% of consolidated net sales from continuing operations. Our five largest customers accounted for approximately 44% of our consolidated net sales from continuing operations in 2020. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

Campbell Soup Company appears quite undervalued. Assuming a WACC of 6.5% and conservative FCF assumptions, the implied share price is $92. The current share price is $40-50, so there is a certain room for improvement. In my view, as more and more investors learn about the forecast of most analysts, the demand for the stock will increase. At the end of the day, the potential risks don’t seem sufficient to explain the current undervaluation of the company.