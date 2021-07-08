Wall Street Breakfast: Treasury Mystery

Trump sues social media

As he looks at the possibility of running again in 2024, former President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits against Facebook (FB) Twitter (TWTR) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), as well as their chief executives. Once again, the case centers around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides a liability shield for social media companies. Trump was ousted from the social media platforms in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, following a rally that was timed to coincide with the counting of electoral votes for Joe Biden.



The argument: The Trump legal team maintains that his social media bans are unconstitutional, running afoul of the First Amendment on free speech. While private firms aren't subject to the First Amendment, Trump argues that protections under Section 230 mean social media companies should be considered extensions of the federal government, which can be sued and are subject to the same standards. The suit also takes aim at the legality of Section 230, an area Trump attempted to go after during his time in office.



"We're going to hold Big Tech very accountable," Trump said during a press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. "If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone."



Outlook: Most legal experts believe the strategy is doomed, but time will tell. It also comes after Trump shuttered his blog on June 2 only a month after opening it (likely due to low traffic), as well as other attempts at breaking into the social media space. Trump's chief spokesman Jason Miller even launched a Twitter clone last week, called Gettr, but it was beset with massive uploads of spam and porn, while hackers scraped the email addresses of more than 85,000 users through its API. (525 comments)



Recovery concerns

It's a big down day for equities across the globe as worries resurface about the economic comeback from the pandemic. Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics, while the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 topped 4M late on Wednesday. Investors also continue to rotate into the safety of Treasuries, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest since February.



Market movement: Equity benchmarks in Japan and China dropped 1% overnight and Europe is down more than 2% at midday. Things aren't looking brighter in the U.S., where futures linked to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all off by about 1.2%, a day after hitting fresh records. Meanwhile, the dollar edged higher, while oil slipped 1% to $71/bbl following a supply policy breakdown at the latest round of OPEC+ talks.



On the economic calendar: The Labor Department today will publish the latest round of jobless claims figures. Economists expect to see 350K first-time applicants for unemployment benefits for the week ended July 3, continuing a decline seen following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Fed minutes on Wednesday saw officials not ready to commit to a timeline for tapering, though they expected conditions to be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings." (14 comments)

Now hiring

Job openings remained at a record high of 9.2M in May, according to the latest data from the Labor Department, though quits dropped slightly to 3.6M, from a historic peak of 3.9M in April. The high demand for labor comes as the economy fully reopens and companies scramble to keep up with soaring sales. "Companies are turning away business because of the labor shortage and that's a shocking move," said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.



Bigger picture: The non-farm payrolls report from last Friday showed the U.S. adding 850K jobs in June, though it would take more than a year at that rate to restore employment to pre-pandemic trends. Millions of Americans who lost their jobs have yet to even begin looking around, or take offers, as industries hit hardest by the pandemic are on edge for workers. Restaurants, bars and hotels created 89K new openings in May before hiring 340K workers in June, but leisure and hospitality were also one of the only sectors where resignations continued to accelerate.



Economist commentary: "It seems reasonable to think that the looming September 6 expiration of enhanced benefits, and the full reopening of schools and childcare at the same time, is generating urgency among people in jobs to switch now, when employers are desperate," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The labor market could become much more crowded in the fall." (5 comments)



Robotic delivery

Delivering food is expensive, as well as a complex logistical operation. Apps usually earn money by charging restaurants a percentage of the order value and/or by leveling a service fee on consumers. To get around the costs, some companies are turning to technology like delivery robots, just as the pandemic supercharged the automation sector.



Frat party? Grubhub (GRUB), which recently merged with Just Eat Takeaway.com, plans to roll out suitcase-size rovers to 250 U.S. colleges this fall. The six-wheeled robots - built by Russian tech company Yandex (YNDX) - have the capacity to carry as much as 44 pounds, and have already been tested on the streets of Moscow and Ann Arbor, Mich. Once an order is placed, the rover picks up and delivers the food to the entered destination, where the customer unlocks its hatch through the Grubhub app.



"Robots don't need lunch breaks, there are no high turnover issues, they are easy to manage," said Artem Fokin, head of business development at the Yandex Self-Driving Group. "Customers are also excited to see them. They are a novelty."



Still hungry: The new partnership with Yandex is Grubhub's first foray into robotic food deliveries, but it has also focused on the college scene by acquiring a technology platform custom-designed for campus use. It's not the only one interested in automation. Earlier this year, DoorDash (DASH) scooped up robotics startup Chowbotics, whose signature robot called Sally can be used to craft meals ranging from poke bowls to salads.