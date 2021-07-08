Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a large-cap company in the Technology Sector operating within the Software Publishing Industry.

The prior macroeconomic environment proved to be a tailwind for DOCU, due to significant changes such as a shift to work-from-home as a result of lockdowns, social distancing restrictions, and paranoia of handling items; as well as substantial increases in business formations. This led to explosive growth for the company increasing its revenue by 49% YoY and its subscription growth by 50% YoY for 2020 (FY2021).

Source: DOCU Investor Relations (Q1 FY2022 Earnings Presentation - Page 4)

This exceptional expansion has caused the market to chase DOCU revenue growth heavily during the pandemic. This occurred due to the notion that earnings across many sectors would disintegrate and therefore chasing the top line and top line growth would more likely ensure company survival. Further, yields being at lows forced the market to chase growth on higher multiples which, despite the recent yield sell-off, are beginning to normalize.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (DOCU Price Correlations)

However, the current macro environment is proving to be a mixed for DOCU, due to positive changes which could impact it negatively and hamper its impressive growth metrics. Namely, rising rates of vaccinations, diminishing needs for social distancing and overly preventative measures, reopening economies, returning to offices, and an overall general decrease in paranoia about COVID.

Overview

DOCU is a software subscription business that helps organizations improve their productivity and lower risk in the agreement (contract signing) space by decreasing the propensity errors that occur during this segment of the business process via the elimination of paper and automating the process.

This is done through the Agreement Cloud, a cloud software suite that automates and connects the agreement process through: electronic signing across devices, generating agreements, managing user workflows, collecting payments, and most excitingly, AI to analyze agreements for risk opportunities. This platform also integrates with a myriad of other business process software for ease of use for the end user.

Source: Docusign.com (Product Integrations)

These integrations have helped DOCU to nearly double its customer base from FY2019 to FY2022 (Q1) and nearly triple its commercial customer base within the same period, in conjunction with COVID and work-from-home.

Source: DOCU Investor Relations (Q1 FY2022 Earnings Presentation - Page 6)

And with the explosion of customers in 2020 (FY2021), this has continued to improve their Net Dollar Retention rate YoY, currently 125%.

Source: DOCU Investor Relations (Q1 FY2022 Earnings Presentation - Page 7)

However, this is all historical information and the market is aware of this. Many of the companies that have benefited immensely from the lockdowns and the work-from-home trade have undergone revisions to their valuations and prices as people return to a more "normal" environment. Most notably, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) which hit its ATH in October 2020 at $588 and is now trading at $393, losing 33% of its valuation on the production and distribution of vaccines, the gradual lifting of lockdowns, and reopening.

Macro Environment

Business Formation Statistics

Much of the appreciation attributable to SaaS companies that cater to businesses was in part driven by fundamentals, namely the explosive business formation growth during 2020 with a 68.7% YoY increase in business formations in the US from May 2020 to May 2021.

Source: Census.Gov (Business Formation Statistics - Business Applications YoY May 2021)

However, whilst still growing, this is now beginning to fade with 1.2% MoM growth as of May 2021. This could signal potential revisions to their growth multiples after Q2 FY2022 and looking forward.

Source: Census.Gov (Business Formation Statistics - Business Applications MoM May 2021)

National Federation of Independent Business Survey

When examining the survey data from small businesses from the NFIB, this seems to be because of declining positive sentiment amongst business owners which is hovering near historic lows as a result of uncertain economic conditions and the current political climate. This could signal more of a slowdown for small businesses going forward and generally a cooling of the economy after running it quite hot for the last year.

Source: NFIB (Small Business Outlook May 2021)

Post COVID

We can also see that the environment is again shifting and whilst we are currently within the transitory period of "to return to work, or not to return to work", many people believe the work-from-home / no-office shift may not be as permanent as once thought.

Vaccines are on the rise and prior myths about spread are being dispelled.

Source: USAFacts.org (COVID Vaccine Tracker)

Further, Deloitte's recent survey shows that as many as 64% of people expect to return to work in 2021, though it also stated 68% may attempt a hybrid model.

Source: Deloitte (2021 Return to Workplaces survey)

However, data is mixed with Forbes reporting another survey suggesting that 41.5% are expecting to return to work.

Additionally, there does seem to be a growing frustration with business owners and the work-from-home philosophy. A survey by Digital.com of 1500 small business owners showed that 45% of employers think productivity decreased via work-from-home and 39% would fire employees who refuse to return to work, though this was heavily industry dependent.

Source: Digital.com (Work from Home Survey)

But there is a good likelihood that a high percentage of these work-from-home jobs will end, and people will be forced to return to work, especially as employers are mostly able to require vaccines. This ultimately changes some of the growth metrics of DOCU - but by how much is not certain at this stage.

Quantitative

Performance

DOCU YTD has performed slightly higher than average versus Sector Comps (Software Publishers with >50bln Market Cap) such as, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) its closest direct comp, despite its valuations and growth multiples.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (DOCU vs Sector Comps YTD Performance)

For the last 3 months, DOCU has outperformed despite the lower volatility which typically occurs during the summer markets. When examining their forward earnings and revenue growth below this demonstrates why.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (DOCU vs Sector Comps 3 Month Performance)

Forward Earnings and Revenue

DOCU versus other large-cap software publishing comps has incredibly strong forward earnings (non-GAAP) and revenue growth comparatively for 2021 and 2022, well above the sector averages and medians. Though, some of these valuations, particularly ZM and Twilio (TWLO), are becoming excessive at close to 30x forward sales.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (DOCU vs Sector Comps Forward Earnings and Revenue Growth)

However, at these levels caution needs to be taken. This is another non-profitable tech company by GAAP standards, and as was seen in February, is heavily susceptible to changes in rates because of this. Currently, rates are selling off though I do not expect this to continue for the next 6 months due to a multitude of other factors influencing prices which are both internal and external to the US economy.

Note: If you are trading high growth stocks I recommend you understand how changes in yields and yield spread alter DCF models since trading yields and trading stocks are both inherently trading duration assets.

As can be seen below, DOCU is now attempting to trade at approximately ~33x Sales and ~27x Forward Sales due to its rerating from the benefit of lockdowns, work-from-home and COVID, generally.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (DOCU PS and Forward PS Ratios - Min Max and Average)

If the stock were to mean revert on the basis of revisions downwards to forward sales, I would expect this to trade at roughly ~$190 for 2021 (PS 18) and then ~$240 for 2022 (PS 18).

Financials - Revenue Segments

The primary issue is with their revenue exposure to the US, and whilst they are expanding rapidly in International sales (67% YoY FY2021; 43% YoY FY2020), this only makes up ~20% of total sales. So any potential slowdown in US revenue growth becomes incredibly problematic from a valuation perspective as their price is almost entirely driven by revenue growth.

Their explosive growth in their US Segment during FY2021 of 45% YoY and FY2020 of 38% YoY is likely to slow in the next 6 months after the next quarter (Q2) earnings despite their impressive Q1, in which some states were still under restrictive measures coupled with cold weather conditions that make working-from-home a more suitable alternative against a wider backdrop.

Source: DOCU Investor Relations (10K FY2021 - Page 95)

Risks

Peaky Data

Also, to keep an eye on the market generally, the ISM data for services has begun to peak which typically results in drawdowns over the next 3 months and flat trading for around 6 months. This could provide great entry, if you would like to go long the stock, as current multiples are pushing the limits of what is feasible to enter.

Given the volatility of DOCU, I would expect it to draw down quite heavily if the market does start to sell off (unless of course there are further lockdowns and people are forced to work-from-home).

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research (ISM Peaks and Forward Returns)

The ARK Problem and Fund Positioning

Another potential issue is ARK ETFs, though I consider this much less of an issue than the wider position of the market. As can be seen below, the current rally is providing an opportunity for the ETF company to reduce their exposure which will continue if the share price rallies further.

Source: Cathiesark.com (DOCU Holdings - All ETFs)

Especially as the weight of DOCU has nearly quadrupled over the last 10 months.

Source: Cathiesark.com (DOCU Holdings - All ETFs)

We can also see that a lot of funds have massively reduced or closed their positions in the stock, possibly thinking that growth will fade upon reopening into 2021 and 2022. However, this data is lagging and it is best to keep an eye on this as it could add levels of support beyond Cathie Wood's ETFs if you are looking to go long.

Source: Whalewisdom.com (DOCU 13F Filings)

Quickly checking technicals, there is a strong level of support around $200 though at ~$290 where DOCU currently sits, there is very little there, so any miss on metrics and multiples in earnings would see this liquidate very quickly and violently.

Source: Stockcharts.com (DOCU Chart)

Summary

DOCU is an impressive company with strong potential for further growth going forward, especially on the basis of international expansion with its suite of products. However, the price has become disaggregated from fundamentals and is now simply chasing revenue multiples with a relatively uncertain period coming up in the 2H of 2021.

If you are long the stock, it would be prudent to reduce your risk as it rallies past $300, as a retracement in the next 3 months could be relatively violent and leave you down approximately ~33% given levels of support and historical volatility.

However, if you are looking for entry, have patience and bide your time. There is a good probability the market will retrace on fundamentals within the next 3 months and provide entry positions for DOCU.

I would be looking to enter at <$190, if possible. However, anything over $250, I would take the opportunity to scale out and book profits if you are actively trading it.