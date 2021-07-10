The 8% Income Portfolio: Mid-Year Review

Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

The events of the year 2020 are now clearly in the rear-view. For the broader markets, the pain was deep, but the recovery was swift. However, it provided an opportunity for investors to evaluate and judge the robustness of their investment portfolios and strategies. Investors need to understand clearly their ability to withstand the risks and drawdowns in their portfolios and adjust their strategies accordingly. The broader market has not only recovered fully but gone on to create a new bull market. Even though the high-income securities, like CEFs (Closed-End Funds), BDCs (Business Development Companies), or REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), had a significant divergence from the broader market during the initial stage of recovery, they have caught up quite well now.

In our view, our "8% Income Portfolio" has continued to perform very well during good times and bad. Currently, it provides a 11.27% yield on our cost basis and a 6.2% yield on the current market value of the portfolio. The current yield is quite low, and that shows how expensive these securities have become. It is probably not a good time to buy unless you are buying in multiple lots over a long period of time.

The year 2020 did stop the progress of our portfolio as it was nearly flat for the year. But the gains in the first half of 2021 have been just spectacular.

Since its inception in Oct. 2014, until the end of June 2021, the portfolio has provided an annualized gain of roughly 12% without counting the cash reserve, including the lost year of 2020. But as income investors, our focus should be on the income stream, and that has remained solid throughout. After all, that's the primary objective of this portfolio.

We think this portfolio is suitable even for conservative investors, including retirees if they need income. However, we only recommend a small allocation for this kind of portfolio. We generally advocate a multi-bucket diversified portfolio. This "8% Income Portfolio" represents one of the buckets in our overall investment strategy. This portfolio takes most of the risk while providing most of the income in our otherwise conservative strategy. Even though many folks would associate an all CEF portfolio as a risky portfolio, a small exposure could still be appropriate for most investors. We find that the consistent high distributions/income reduces the volatility and improves the overall returns that are generally comparable to the broader market. In addition, we maintain a 10%-12% cash position, which helps lower the volatility and also provides an opportunity to go bargain hunting at times.

As is true in most areas of life, one should pay attention to the right proportions. How much exposure (to a portfolio like this) would be appropriate for an individual? It would depend on the individual's goals, risk tolerance, and personal situation. Please see our allocation model at the end of the article.

This income-centric portfolio was launched in October 2014 with two simple goals. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income while preserving the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some capital appreciation over the long term (please see full disclosure at the end of the article). Since then, we have provided regular updates on the progress and performance of this portfolio on SA. You can read our original article here. You also could search for all the updates on our Profile page.

Note: All tables and charts in this article are created by the author unless explicitly specified. The stock data have been sourced from various sources such as Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, and Yahoo Finance.

Performance Snapshot

The chart below shows the performance of the 8% Income Portfolio during the period from January 2018 to June 2021. The movement of the portfolio was similar to the S&P 500 until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and with much less volatility. The story was a bit different during the panic of 2020, induced by the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns. The vast majority of CEF funds, as well as other high-income securities, lost much more than the S&P 500 - some of them lost as much as 50% more than the S&P 500. An already bad situation was made worse by the huge drop in oil and energy prices. Also, the recovery of income securities was much slower than the broader recovery until the end of 2020. However, 2021 is proving to be one of the best years so far for the CEFs. Our portfolio has gained roughly 18.3% during the first six months of 2021.

Nonetheless, true to its name, this portfolio has continued to generate high income, thus meeting its primary goal. Sure, a couple of funds have cut their distributions, but it has been more than compensated by others that have increased the distributions. Even though the total return of the portfolio is important to many folks, it's a secondary goal to us since we know that the stock market never moves in a straight line. There will be ups and downs along the way, as shown by the above chart. Though we rarely sell any of our positions, we like to buy and build our positions when the prices are relatively cheap. That's why we were happy to buy and put additional capital to work in March 2020. However, of late, we have refrained from investing additional capital as there are very few discounts available.

Some Background

Here's some brief background for the new readers. A total amount of $100,000 was initially allocated to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). No more fresh money was added thereafter.

Cash Added/Contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1, 2014 until Oct. 1, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000

The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide a durable income stream in good times and bad. The investment strategy was to utilize CEFs, which generally use some amount of leverage to generate high distributions. To start with, initially, we had chosen to invest in as many as 13 funds (11 CEFs, one ETN, and one ETF) to provide us broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as equity, bonds/credit securities, utility, infrastructure, energy MLPs, preferred income, floating-rate income, technology, healthcare, etc. Subsequently, during the following years, we have added a few more funds and four individual company stocks to the portfolio from the BDC/mREIT/ MLP sectors. However, these individual stocks form only about 10% of the portfolio size.

Portfolio Composition:

Here's the current portfolio consisting of 24 securities, four individual company stocks, and 20 funds (19 CEFs, and one ETF):

The Symbols are:

(DNP), (KYN), (GOF), (STK), (NMZ), (PCI), (PDI), (PFF), (RFI), (RNP), (UTF), (HQH), (NLY), (MAIN), (ARCC), (IIF), (CHI), (ET), (AWF), (HYB), (ARDC), (RQI), (USA), and (UTG)

Table-1:

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC: Three Individual Stocks

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC are the only three individual company securities in this portfolio, which are not funds (every other security is a fund). MAIN and ARCC are in the BDC sector, whereas NLY is an mREIT. ARCC was added in 2017. All three put together form only about 10% of the portfolio value.

HQH:

Tekla Healthcare is the only fund from the healthcare sector in our portfolio. The fund has a good past record. Even though the fund has struggled in recent times, the long-term future looks bright, given the tailwinds to the healthcare sector.

PFF:

PFF is an ETF (not a CEF) and uses no leverage. It has roughly $15 billion in assets and provides a broad and diversified portfolio of preferred securities. The fund caps any single issuer's weight at 10% to limit concentration risk. PFF charges a competitive fee.

DNP, UTF, and UTG

These two funds overlap each other to some extent. DNP and UTG invest in the utility sector, whereas UTF invests both in the utility and infrastructure sectors.

GOF:

The fund invests in US government and agency-issued fixed income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgage, and asset-backed securities. It also utilizes an options strategy. The fund carries a premium most of the time and currently yields 11.5%.

STK:

STK is an equity CEF and invests primarily in the technology sector. The fund currently yields 10.8%. Even though the fund deploys an options strategy, most of the distributions come from capital gains. The fund is somewhat risky but also can provide high growth in good times. Due to the large appreciation since we invested and some recent buys, the fund is just about 6% of our portfolio.

RFI, RNP, and RQI:

RNP, RFI, and RQI are from Cohen & Steers fund family and have some overlap in the types of securities they invest in. RNP is a sort of hybrid fund which invests roughly 50% in real estate (REITs) and the balance 50% in preferred and debt securities. It also provides some exposure to international preferred securities as an added benefit.

RFI is invested in equities of real estate securities. It also invests roughly 15% in the preferred securities issued by the real estate companies.

All three funds have a solid history, provide decent yields, and a relatively low expense ratio. RFI does not use leverage, whereas RNP uses roughly 25% leverage.

PCI and PDI:

These are the two PIMCO funds in our portfolio. The funds are quite similar in terms of their assets and objectives. Both funds have a large exposure to mortgage debt. Due to a strong recovery in the housing market and a steep fall in mortgage delinquencies, this asset class is likely to keep performing well into the future. We own both as they are equally strong performers.

KYN and ET

KYN is our fund for the MLP sector. The past few years have been tough for the sector. KYN provides exposure to some of the best companies in the MLP sector without the headache of K-1 (partnership) tax treatment.

We added ET in 2019 because of the value proposition that was being offered. This is an individual MLP partnership, which we think will continue to do well and provide a very high level of income.

NMZ:

NMZ is the diversified Municipal fund from Nuveen's family. This fund is tax-exempt and should be used in a taxable account. If the portfolio was maintained in a tax-deferred account, we could replace NMZ with BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (NYSE: BBN), Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund (GBAB), or Nuveen Build America Bond (NBB).

IIF:

This is an emerging market, country-specific equity fund focused on India. The fund uses zero leverage, and the fee is reasonable. Since this is country-specific, we will limit our allocation to not exceed 2.5% of the portfolio.

CHI:

The fund invests in convertible securities (45%), debt securities (40%), and preferred securities (6%). The fund is sponsored by Calamos Advisors. It provides monthly distributions and uses a leverage of about 33%.

USA:

This is our equity fund. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, mostly in US securities.

Sector Allocation:

Position-wise Holdings:

Income Distribution Chart:

Sale/Purchases made during the year 2021:

In 2021, we have made no additional investments. We made some opportunistic buys in the year 2020, reducing our cash reserve and increasing the income. However, starting 2021, most CEFs have had a great run and thus became quite expensive. Most of the CEFs are trading much above our average buying cost. So, we have resisted the temptation to make any purchases during the first half of this year. But this is causing our cash position to increase significantly, and we may need to reinvest some of this cash in the coming months.

Total purchases (from Jan -June 2021): 0

Total Sales (from Jan -June 2021): 0

Net Purchase amount: $0

Dividends:

Total dividend earned in year 2021 (Jan-June) : $11,275

Total dividends earned until the end of 2020: $107,455

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $118,730 (107,455+11,275)

(this includes $1,382 from securities that were sold prior)

The current yield-on-cost - YOC - is 11.27%. If you were to invest today in this portfolio, you would get a much lower yield of 6.20%, but that's because of the capital appreciation and reinvested dividends. The current cash reserve of $34,044 represents about 9.38% of the portfolio.

Security-wise dividends:

Table-2:

Total dividend since inception = $118,730 (includes $1,382 from closed positions).

Performance:

The year 2021 has been good for most high-income securities. We started at roughly $307,300, and currently, the portfolio value stands at $363,692, Including dividends. That's a gain of 18.35% for the first six months of the year.

Here's the current portfolio (sorted alphabetically on Ticker) as of 07/02/2021. The second last column shows the performance calculated after including the dividends for each security.

Table-3:

Here's another view of the above table. It shows the funds sorted in order of performance, including the dividends (from best to worst) as of July 2, 2021.

Table-4:

Table-5:

1 Sold during the period (year 2021) $0 2 New investments made during the period (year 2021) $0 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $0 4 Net Cash deployed so far (including redeployed dividends) ($290366+$0) $290,366 5 Total Dividends collected (from Oct 17, 2014, until June 30, 2021) $118,730 6 Net Cash position (07/01/2021) $34,044 7 Cost basis (07/01/2021) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 07/01/2021) $363,692 9 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (07/01/2021) $163,692 10 Return on original invested capital (163,692/200,000) 81.8%

Performance Comparison with Benchmark

Here are our two original goals:

1 Earn a current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide roughly 2% or more capital appreciation over the long term.

As such, this portfolio is meeting its primary goal of earning an 8% income. For performance comparison, we have been using the traditional Stock/Bond portfolio as a benchmark. Prior to the 2020 crash, the portfolio was doing very well against the stock/bond portfolio. During the subsequent recovery, the stock/bond benchmark had caught up with our portfolio. However, since the beginning of this year, the 8% portfolio has again taken a significant lead. On the income front, the 8% portfolio is simply unmatched by any index-based broad-based strategy.

In a nutshell, here's how we have fared so far against our goals:

We earned an income of $11,275 during the first six months of the year 2021. The total of dividends/distributions since inception stands at $118,730. The current yield on cost is at 11.27%. The projected yield on the current portfolio value (including the cash reserve of 9.38%) is at 6.20%.

Capital preservation: The portfolio value generally moves along with the market. Currently, overall, it's showing gains of over 81%.

Our benchmark for this portfolio is not S&P 500 but a traditional stocks/bonds portfolio (40/20/40 Stocks/International Stocks/Bond allocation). We will assume that similar amounts were contributed on the same dates, and similar amounts were deployed. We will compare our income-centric portfolio with a hypothetical stock/bond portfolio with 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Table 6:

As of 07/01/2021 8% Income portfolio 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio Cost Basis $200,000 $200,000 Total Portfolio Value $363,692 $341,272 Net Dividends Earned $118,730 $32,299

Closing Remarks

We started this portfolio in Oct. 2014. From 2014 until the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 8% Income portfolio performed very well. In spite of holding 10%-12% cash reserve all along, the portfolio had returned a CAGR of over 10% since inception. In addition, it provided loads of cash every month as income, which also helped in keeping portfolio volatility lower than the market.

However, in 2020, with the pandemic, widespread economic shutdowns, and oil-price crash, things changed dramatically. The portfolio lost more than the broader market and recovered at a much slower pace. However, the portfolio is back in shape in 2021, meeting all its goals.

As you could see in the comparison graph (with 60:40 benchmark), the 8% portfolio has slightly higher volatility than the benchmark during panic situations but also has the potential of returning significantly higher returns and income. But as income investors, our primary focus should be on the reliability of the income stream, and on that front, this portfolio has never disappointed. In fact, as of now, it is providing 11.25% income on our cost-basis. Further, we should not look at the market value on a week-to-week or month-to-month basis, rather on a very long-time horizon. Sure, some funds have cut or adjusted their distributions slightly, but others have increased to compensate more than enough and some more. That said, the investor needs to have the stomach to tolerate the drawdowns and a bit of higher volatility. One also needs patience and time to let the portfolio recover from drawdowns. In fact, during the March panic of 2020, we added more than $22,000 into buying additional shares at great discounts.

From our standpoint, this is a buy-and-hold-forever portfolio, as we rarely sell. For this reason, we want to keep only the best funds in the portfolio and not worry about market gyrations. Sure, a little bit of pruning at times may be necessary and should be healthy. In some ways, this is like an "annuity" portfolio without many of the downsides that come with an annuity. Sure, this portfolio is not for everyone. If you do not need high income or you could not tolerate a high level of drawdowns and would be tempted to sell at the worst times, do not own it.

We would like to remind the readers that the CEF portfolio should not be considered a "core" portfolio. We do not recommend allocating more than 20-30% of the investment assets to this type of portfolio, though these decisions should be considered on a personal basis. Below is the allocation model that we like to follow:

