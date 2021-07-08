Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is a company that got an immediate kick from the pandemic, achieving a one-time revenue surge as a raft of customers turned to Citrix to help install temporary remote-work systems. As we've moved further away from the pandemic and as these tailwinds have faded, however, Citrix's decelerating growth rates have irked investors.

Citrix has taken advantage of the pandemic to convert its business from a primarily lumpy, license-based model (which gave Citrix the big burst of revenue early on in the pandemic in the first place) to a more reliable, recurring revenue business akin to its SaaS peers. Yet adding a subscription-revenue transition (which saps near-term revenue in favor of spreading out subscription fees over a longer timeframe) on top of slowing pandemic tailwinds, however, has investors lamenting Citrix's revenue declines. Shares of Citrix are now down ~10% year-to-date, and are down approximately ~35% relative to all-time highs notched last June.

Data by YCharts

I've enjoyed taking advantage of Citrix's choppy trading patterns over the last year. I rode the stock up to the mid-$130s through earlier this year, and got out of the stock as it was beginning its correction. In my previous article on Citrix, I noted that I'd be interested in picking up the stock again near ~$115 price levels, and now that time has come.

In my view, with the substantial lower price on Citrix now versus last year, I think more of the stock's bullish merits can come to light:

Citrix is building up a more stable recurring revenue business. Don't try to compare Citrix's current revenue declines (-10% y/y in its most recent quarter) versus last year's pandemic-induced bumps, which included one-time deals. Instead, focus on the company's mid-teens ARR growth rate and think of Citrix as a "legacy" software company trying to reinvent itself as a subscription offering, like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) which found great success going through the same transition.

Don't try to compare Citrix's current revenue declines (-10% y/y in its most recent quarter) versus last year's pandemic-induced bumps, which included one-time deals. Instead, focus on the company's mid-teens ARR growth rate and think of Citrix as a "legacy" software company trying to reinvent itself as a subscription offering, like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) which found great success going through the same transition. Citrix's connectivity and workspace products remain as relevant as ever. There is a large swath of companies that are embracing a new style of working - whether that takes the form of a partially distributed workforce with some teams going full-remote, or office workers coming in part-time instead of five days a week. Either way, Citrix's core desktop virtualization features (which, alongside VMware (VMW), are top-notch and highly recognized brands in the space) are going to remain critical infrastructure needs.

There is a large swath of companies that are embracing a new style of working - whether that takes the form of a partially distributed workforce with some teams going full-remote, or office workers coming in part-time instead of five days a week. Either way, Citrix's core desktop virtualization features (which, alongside VMware (VMW), are top-notch and highly recognized brands in the space) are going to remain critical infrastructure needs. Wrike opens up a new market for Citrix. As I detailed in my previous article, Citrix was able to scoop up Wrike for a fairly attractive price. This gives Citrix access to the high-growth team collaboration market dominated by the likes of Atlassian Jira (TEAM) and Asana (ASAN), both stocks with very high valuation multiples. As more and more of Citrix's growth comes from Wrike, I'm hoping some of that investor enthusiasm for Wrike's rivals will materialize into a higher share price for Citrix.

We note as well that Citrix now trades at a fairly attractive multiple of earnings. At current share prices near $117, Citrix trades at just a 17.0x P/E ratio versus FY22 consensus EPS expectations of $6.88 (data from Yahoo Finance). We note this is not an insignificant discount to the S&P 500's ~20x multiple of 2022 earnings. In my view, the opportunity to buy into a critical technology business growing ARR in the mid-teens while that stock is also trading at a discount versus the market is an opportunity not to be ignored.

In short: it's time to buy the dip in Citrix.

Positive highlights in Q1

Citrix shares tanked badly after reporting Q1 results, but it wasn't entirely a bad news parade. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Citrix Q1 results Source: Citrix Q1 shareholder letter

Citrix's revenue declined -10% y/y to $775.8 million, missing Wall Street's expectations of $798.9 million (-7% y/y) by a three-point margin. There is a very good reason for this revenue decline, however: in October, Citrix eliminated its perpetual-license Citrix Workspace product to make room an encourage customers to pick up subscription offering. It's difficult to predict the speed at which customers will convert from the legacy product to the new subscription model, so Citrix's results are likely to be choppy over the next several quarters at least.

ARR (annualized recurring revenue), however, gives us a very good measure of how Citrix is progressing at building up its recurring revenue base. And on this measure, we have some very strong results: ARR grew 22% y/y to $2.94 billion in Q1 (15% y/y growth excluding the contribution from Wrike). SaaS ARR saw even stronger 81% y/y growth to $1.51 billion, or 43% y/y growth excluding Wrike - which Citrix notes represents acceleration versus 39% y/y growth in Q4.

Figure 2. Citrix ARR growth Source: Citrix Q1 shareholder letter

We think it's worth pointing out as well that Citrix has only guided to $3.38-$3.42 billion in revenue this year, and for FY22, Wall Street consensus is calling for $3.69 billion in revenue (+8% y/y growth). Citrix's current ARR of $2.94 billion already covers 86% of this year's guidance and 80% of next year's consensus target - meaning Citrix has fairly good revenue visibility and that there's a fairly good chance of upside.

Citrix notes as well that many of the customers that contributed to last Q1's flood of one-time perpetual license revenue have either migrated or are still considering migrating to Citrix's subscription offerings. Per CEO David Henshall's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

So as a reminder, in Q1 2020, it benefited by $47 million related to this license type. So far, we're either converted to cloud subscriptions or issued new term-based licenses for about $50 million of total bookings value against this group. We have ongoing conversations with many more about Citrix Cloud migration. So, the limited use business continuity licenses really generally fell into three categories. First one, project-specific uses cases, like a U.S. government agency that planned on building field hospitals to treat COVID patients. Obviously, those licenses would have no use beyond the project term. Second group would be companies that are adopting a hybrid work style post pandemic. Many of these customers are either evaluating or they're already beginning to migrate these licenses and their overall Citrix infrastructure to Citrix Cloud. And then the third group are employers that are supporting temporary work from home and they're really skill-assessing their long-term work and their real estate plans."

Another positive indicator: Citrix continues to build up its deferred revenue base, with deferred revenue of $3.04 billion in Q1 growing at a 20% y/y pace. This gives Citrix a nice pipeline of revenue to be recognized in future quarters.

Figure 3. Citrix deferred revenue growth Source: Citrix Q1 shareholder letter

All in all, Citrix's revenue declines are a function of A) tougher comps versus one-tine perpetual license deals last year, and B) planned revenue compression from its switch to a recurring-revenue model beginning last October. Focus on ARR growth rather than revenue declines, as well as the new revenue opportunity that Wrike (which is expected to exit 2021 at a $180-$190 million SaaS ARR, or ~12% of Citrix's current SaaS ARR) opens up.

Key takeaways

Citrix makes for a good investment when the price is right. At the moment, sitting at a ~17x P/E versus 2022 earnings estimates, I think Citrix is favorably priced for mid-teens ARR growth, positive operating and cash flow margins, and nascent revenue opportunity in the workflow/collaboration space with the addition of Wrike. Take the opportunity to pick up Citrix stock while it's still down.