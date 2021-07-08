Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is one of the leading financial technology companies in Latin America, providing services across their Marketplace, logistics, payments, and credit. Latin America has historically been an under-penetrated region when it comes to digital payments and online shopping. By providing a one-stop shop for financial services, MercadoLibre is a unique FinTech asset that continues to be undervalued and under-appreciated.

The stock was a big winner in 2020 with the adoption of digital payments rapidly accelerating. However, the stock is down over 5% so far in 2020 and has pulled back nearly 25% from all-time highs. While fundamentals are likely to decelerate in coming quarters given the significant growth coming off low pandemic-impacted quarters, their underlying operations remain strong.

MercadoLibre has several growth opportunities across each of their segments and as the company scales, they will be able to better leverage their expense base and improving their margins. Right now, the company remains focused on their investments and further penetration Latin America, consumers, and merchants.

MercadoLibre has been able to attain a high market share and fast growth for several reasons. First, the company operates in the fast-growth Latin American region, which continues to use a significant amount of cash. That means that digital payment penetration is lower compared to developed countries, thus providing MercadoLibre with long-term sustainable growth.

In addition, MercadoLibre focuses on digital commerce, a trend that has accelerated and developed a longevity due to the pandemic. Consumers across the globe not only accelerated their use of digital payments and digital commerce due to the pandemic, but these trends are here to stay for the long-term, thus providing a sustained tailwind to MercadoLibre's business.

With the stock down over 5%, so far this year and the company's outlook continuing to remain as bullish as ever, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded. The stock has pulled back nearly 25% from all-time highs and long-term investors should take another look at the name.

Not only is MercadoLibre the leading FinTech and marketplace player in Latin America, but their outstanding GPV and revenue growth trends are likely to remain very healthy for many years to come.

What Makes MercadoLibre Special

MercadoLibre operates with four main business lines: Marketplace (Mercado Libre), Logistics (Mercado Envios), Payments (Mercado Pago), and Credits (Mercado Credit). Combined, MELI is a powerhouse in Latin America and is one of the fastest growing, leading FinTech companies across the globe.

Marketplace

MercadoLibre's Marketplace is an eCommerce platform that provides buyers and sellers with a secure environment to transact goods. Given the population in Latin America is nearly 650 million (per company reports), there remains a lot of growth opportunity in terms of number of potential users and increases digital penetration.

Marketplace can be compared to Amazon or eBay in the sense that it provides users a platform to buy and sell goods. As seen in the chart above, Latin America has significant room left for further penetration with total GMV growing 114% in Q1, which actually accelerated from 110% in Q4.

In addition to Latin America being under-penetrated in terms of digital commerce, MercadoLibre also has the opportunity to expand their Marketplace via product diversification for both categories and merchant types. In fact, the company has established partnerships with several traditional food retailers in Mexico and Brazil in order to record significant levels of inventory depth. This gives buyers and sellers more opportunities to transact across a wider range of goods, thus increasing GMV seen on the Marketplace platform.

The wider adoption can also lead to increased number of sellers. In Q1, the company had almost 300 million live listings, which increased from Q4 levels across all major geographies. In addition, almost 1 million sellers completed a sale during the quarter with almost 200k new sellers joining the platform. By further expanding their seller platform to more merchants, buyers will have more products to choose from, which will ultimately encourage more sellers to list more items, an overall positive cycle for MercadoLibre.

Logistics (Mercado Envios)

Mercado Envios is a logistics solution that enables sellers on the Marketplace platform to use third-party carriers and other service providers. Mercado Envios also helps the sellers with fulfillment and warehousing services.

In a world where commerce is rapidly shifting online, smaller companies can run into issues with their shipping logistics and Mercado Envious aims to solve this problem. By reducing friction between buyers and sellers, MercadoLibre is able to generate a positive user experience while helping sellers on their platform successfully deliver goods.

Over the past several quarters, MercadoLibre has seen their managed network penetration rapidly increase from 46% in Q1-20 to 80% in Q1-21. Much of this success was likely driven by the global pandemic causing sellers to re-evaluate their logistics and supply chain. Given MercadoLibre's ease of use and large operations throughout Latin America, there continues to be growth opportunity within Logistics.

For example, while Argentina and Brazil already have 80%+ managed network penetration, there are several more countries within Latin America that have room for further penetration. MercadoLibre has been expanding their scale in Colombia and Chile as these countries continue to become further penetrated, despite these countries just starting to implement MercadoLibre's managed network operation just over a year ago.

As the company continues to ship more products, sellers will only increase their confidence in MercadoLibre's Logistics and turn more of their shipping process to MercadoLibre. I believe this segment has a similar growth potential as Marketplace given that for every good sold on the platform, there will always be shipping logistics that need to be solved.

MercadoLibre has also started operating two new fulfillment centers (one in Brazil and one in Mexico) and has seen same-day logistics solutions gain greater participation in Brazil, Colombia, and Chile. This is just another testament to the more MercadoLibre expands their Logistics operations, the greater ease of use and benefits sellers will realize.

Payments (Mercado Pago)

Mercado Pago is an integrated digital payments solution that facilitates transactions on Marketplace. Initially, this was designed to Marketplace users to send and receive digital payments for purchases made on the Marketplace, however, MercadoLibre has expanded this solution over the years to third parties outside of the Marketplace.

Mercado Pago also helps businesses outside of Marketplace process digital payments, which in turn helps accelerate the adoption of eCommerce throughout Latin America. By offering branded solutions, white label solutions, and software development kits, Mercado Pago generates nearly 60% of their total TPV off platform. Mercado Pago users are also able to transfer money via person-to-person (P2P) services, similar to Venmo or Zelle.

By expanding beyond the Marketplace, MercadoLibre has a significant payments opportunity across merchants throughout Latin America as well as capturing share in the ever-growing person-to-person payments market.

On platform payments seems like the obvious growth opportunity as the more the Marketplace expands, the more buyers and sellers will utilize Mercado Pago to process digital payments. However, with nearly 60% of TPV coming from off platform payments, there is a massive opportunity to grow beyond the Marketplace.

Mercado Pago has 11 million off platform merchants, including 7 million in Brazil. With only 4 million merchants outside of Brazil, Mercado Pago has significant room for further merchant penetration across Latin America. By offering a branded and white label solution, this gives MercadoLibre the opportunity to partner with other selling channels, such as banks, in order to sell and distribute their technology.

They also offer a digital wallet with several financial solutions such as insurance, proprietary cards issuance, asset management services, and deposits. While the company remains in the early stages of this investment, there is significant growth opportunity for digital wallets. A comparable company to MercadoLibre's digital wallet is Ant Financial, which is aiming to be a one-stop solution for consumers throughout Asia when it comes to anything that has to do with finances.

Credits (Mercado Credito)

Many consumers across Latin America are underserved and underbanked when it comes to financial solutions and Mercado Credito aims to solve this challenge. By offering credit services to merchants and consumers, Mercado Credito introduces another touchpoint between the user and MercadoLibre, which ultimately reinforces the importance of the company.

While the credit business was impacted by the global pandemic, MercadoLibre decreased their originations as a precaution. This can be seen in the chart above with Q2-20 credit portfolio of $170 million, which has since increased to $576 million in Q1-21. In fact, during Q1, MercadoLibre originated over $582 million and saw their consumer credit portfolio drive growth across all geographies.

While Mercado Credito is still in their early stages of expansion as they just started rolling this out in Mexico in 2020, there remains a significant growth story here. Asides from expanding into other geographies across Latin America, MercadoLibre will be able to grow by penetrating more consumers and merchants.

As more consumers and merchants use MercadoLibre for their financial services solutions, MercadoLibre will be able to gather more financial info and payment history on their users, thus generate better credit scoring and more accurate and timely credit decisions.

Yes, there is some risk to providing credit, especially to consumers who have traditionally been underserved and historically come with lower credit scores, however, MercadoLibre's data and analytics will enable them to improve their risk scores over time while provide the appropriate credit limit for users.

Valuation

With the stock down over 5% so far this year, investors have been left out of any alpha as the market has been up just under 20% in 2021. While part of this can be attributed to higher-growth tech stocks underperforming, another reason is that MercadoLibre has nearly doubled from their 2020 pandemic low.

Nevertheless, there continues to be long-term upside left given the company's sustainable, high-growth business model. The global pandemic has caused many consumers to adopt digital methods of consumption and digital payments have only been accelerated relative to the use of cash. Latin America continues to remain one of the least penetrated regions when it comes to digital payments, meaning there is a lot of room for growth remaining in this geography.

The chart above does a good job depicting valuations across several large FinTech players. Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) tend to carry a more premium valuation since they are involved in a majority of credit and debit card transactions across the globe. PayPal (PYPL) is another consumer facing technology that aims to provide credit and a digital wallet to their users. While Square's (SQ) valuation seems relatively low, this is because they have a large bitcoin business and include network fees in their revenue. Excluding these two factors since they are essentially pass through revenue, their valuation would be much closer to MercadoLibre and PayPal.

Yes, paying over 10x forward revenue for a Latin America-based company does not settle well with everyone, however, there are several growth vectors across each of MercadoLibre's segments which I believe has only been accelerate due to the pandemic.

The use of digital payments and online transactions has increased as consumers are still hesitant to return to in-person transactions. MercadoLibre has many opportunities to expand their financial solutions not only across more geographies within Latin America, but also expand their use and penetration across consumers and merchants.

With the stock down over 5% so far in 2021, I believe investors could start to see the stock perform as digital payment usage across Latin America remains strong for many years to come.