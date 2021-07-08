Bonds - There Is No Value Left

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

I have been on Wall Street for a very long time. Longer than most. More than 47 years now. Having said that, I am still here. Still up and still going.

I don’t tout. You can certainly agree or disagree with my opinion, but what you get is exactly what you should get - my honest opinion, based upon decades of hard-won experience.

Consequently, when I say that there is no value left in bonds, I mean exactly that. No “absolute value.” No “relative value.” Due to the ministrations of the Fed, for right or for wrong, you are receiving way less than inflation, no matter where you look or what index that you use for comparison, and you are receiving just about nothing for “credit risk.”

The flip side of this coin is that we are in a “borrower’s paradise.” Money for next to nothing and, to paraphrase Dire Straits, your checks for free. All fine if you need to borrow money or if you want to arbitrage your positions. Not so fine if you take a more conservative approach to investing, which I do.

Let’s take a look at the hard data, the facts. The 2-year Treasury yields 0.21%, while the 5-year yields 0.76% and the 10-year benchmark Treasury yields 1.28%. Nowhere close to any inflation index, and no yield left for any investors of any kind or stripe. Further, the Bloomberg Gov/Credit Index now stands at a 1.32% yield with a duration of 7.6 years. No “absolute value” there either. The rather amazing part comes next. This is the correlation to the other Bloomberg indexes, which contain “credit risk.”

Their IG Corporate Index is now at 1.97%, with a duration of 8.72 years, which gives you a scant 65 basis points for any corporate financial problems or ratings downgrades, and is right at the tightest that it has ever been to Treasuries. More astonishing is the Bloomberg High Yield Index. It now yields 3.60%, with a duration of 3.64 years, and it is also at the tightest in history to the Bloomberg Treasury Index, which only provides 228 bps for “credit risk.” Nothing of value to be seen here - and I mean “nothing.”

The mistake that is being made, in my opinion, is that everyone and their brother is reaching for bond yields. This is understandable, as this is where all of us are used to finding cash flows and yields. However, the value of bonds has gone up in smoke, except for those such as insurance companies, that virtually have to buy them because of regulations and ratings considerations.

The biggest “sore losers,” in my view, are individuals, or people that handle their accounts. They have headed into high yield bonds as the choice of last resort, or put more and more money into equities in the hope that appreciation in the stock markets will offset the loss of yield. It is certainly one strategy, but one that contains a high degree of risk, in my view, and not the one that I use with my clients.

I have pivoted - and not by choice, mind you, but out of necessity. I have spent countless hours studying closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds and notes to find yields and cash flows. I have succeeded in this endeavor, as I have found funds yielding multiples of any of the Bloomberg Indexes, with monthly or quarterly dividends or coupons. These funds are complicated, lots of components have to be analyzed, and while the current yields do not guarantee future performance, there are way outsized yields as compared to bonds that are available now, as in today!

One strategy that you might consider now, given that most bonds mature at par, is to sell some of your bond holdings at premiums and rotate into some higher-yielding funds. Bear in mind that as duration shortens, most bonds have a decline in their premium as a result. I would be taking a close look at your bond holdings now.

I make the point that when one door gets closed - as it has by the Fed and the other central banks - you have to look for another door to open, if you can find one, to meet your goals. That is what I have done, and I spend a huge amount of my time assessing these funds and notes, looking for both the opportunities and the pitfalls. As a Kansas City native, I always remember one of the slogans of the plains, “Always drink upstream from the herd.” My advice these days is to do just that.

“There's a fine line between heroic persistence and foolish stubbornness. Sometimes the best kind of grit is gritting our teeth and turning around.”



- Adam Grant, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know

I am trying to be helpful here. There is another door to get out of our current morass of the lack of value in bonds. You just have to find it. Because it is something relatively new, and largely overlooked, lots of people will point their fingers and make all kinds of negative claims. So be it. I have been in the corner pretty much alone a number of times in my career. I am not uncomfortable standing here. The careful and cautious assessment, and highly selective use, of some of these funds is the answer to the loss of yields in bonds, in my humble opinion.

If you disagree, I am not offended. I have shared with you my best thoughts today, and that is all that any of us can do, when all is said and done. The value of bond yields is now virtually nonexistent, with very few exceptions. Get over it. Pick yourself up. Make the pivot.

On with the show!

I make one final comment today. China is cracking down on its companies with American listings. The Chinese State Council said the rules of “the overseas listing system for domestic enterprises” will be updated, while it will also tighten restrictions on cross-border data flows and security. There are at least 248 Chinese companies listed on three major U.S. exchanges, with a total market capitalization of $2.1 trillion, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. With the Chinese regulators in clampdown mode, I would be taking a very close look at your exposure to both Chinese equities and bonds. The risk/reward ratio is now heavily tilted towards “risk,” in my estimation. I would be exiting Chinese securities in earnest, and doing it now, before the floodgates open any further.

