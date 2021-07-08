The Most Heavily Shorted Stocks, And Our Picks - July 2021

ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

Short interest data for stocks is now firmly in the arena of mainstream financial market culture from what was previously only an obscure metric. The recognition from a new generation of traders that a coordinated buying effort on heavily shorted stocks can be a short-squeeze catalyst, adding to the potential for spectacular returns, has everyone looking for the next GameStop Corp (GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) as the best examples in this group. While we don't believe short interest data alone makes for a compelling investment thesis, it's hard to deny the attraction of heavily shorted stocks as potential trading opportunities considering significant volatility that often goes both ways. This article looks at the most recent data from the top 100 most heavily shorted stocks and our insight on the key names to watch. We also highlight 3 stocks within the group we are bullish on.

The Attraction of Short Interest Data

We've long tracked trends in short interest with a particular focus on the underlying signal the data represents as a general narrative for a group of stocks that for one reason or another have attracted bearish sentiment. The reality is that stock prices do indeed decline and for many traders, the downside exposure can offer significant returns. For investors that own a heavily shorted stock, one takeaway could be a warning of potentially higher risks and volatility assuming the bears or "shorts" end up being right. For anyone betting that a stock is going lower, the ultimate payoff would be a bankruptcy sending shares to zero or a delisting which does happen.

For context, the chart below highlights the distribution of returns for all current stocks in the Russell 3000 Index (IWV) from their 52-week high. Even amid one of the greatest bull markets in history and the massive returns over the past year, it's evident that many stocks end up underperforming. The average stock in Russell 3000 is down 18% from its recent high while 885 tickers, or one-third of the index, are down by more than 20% essentially in a bear market.

The point here is that shorting stocks for experienced traders with adequate risk management can be a perfectly acceptable strategy. A case can be made that shorting helps to improve price discovery mechanism while adding to market liquidity which are positive externalities to the benefit of all investors. The chart above also serves as a caution for anyone thinking stocks, heavily shorted or not, always represent easy money. One conclusion we offer is that heavily shorted stocks are simply more volatile since they attractive speculation.

When we look at the short interest data list, the first question worth asking is why a stock attracts shorts which often highlights a broader bearish thesis. In many cases, short interest builds over many years based on a structural weakness to the company or the industry that it operates in. Generally, weak returns and disappointing financial results attract more bearish sentiment. Companies facing secular changes to the competitive landscape with consistently declining sales and earnings are a good reason for their market value to trend lower. This was seen over the past decade in brick and mortar specialty retail, an industry with several heavily shorted stocks, up against the accelerated emergence of e-commerce. Companies have been forced to adapt with some winners and losers.

Other times, the short interest is based on an underlying skepticism in the market that the recent success or performance of a stock is not sustainable and the next major move will be lower. In this group, stocks with strong returns in recent periods may be seen as simply overvalued with the current market cap unjustified by the operating and financial outlook. Many biotech names fall into this category with several clinical-phase companies currently with limited revenues are dependent on the approval of a single drug candidate potentially many years down the line which is far from certain which make for easy short targets.

Getting past the doom and gloom, it's also possible to make a bullish case from heavily shorted stocks. Ideally, we want to find a real turnaround story from a stock that has been previously under pressure but showing some potential of an improving long-term outlook. Here, the shift in sentiment can push shorts to cover as an incremental buyer to carry shares higher.

The attraction of looking at heavily shorted stocks is that they can represent deep value if the company has been pushed below fair value representing a market mispricing. A potential news release or earnings report that smashes expectations can be enough to essentially invalidate a previously held bearish thesis. With enough time and resources, management teams can make strategic changes and pivot towards new segments that can slowly represent a new bullish case.

The holy grail of a short squeeze, in our opinion, would be a heavily shorted small-cap biotech that comes out and says one of their drug candidates has been found to be an effective cure for a debilitating disease representing a blockbuster opportunity. At that point, there would be no reason for bears to continue shorting the stock. The rush to cover could make the stock a multi-bagger as an incremental buying pressure.

We bring this up because the current cases in GameStop Inc and AMC Entertainment are exceptional, and in our view, have likely gone far beyond any relation to underlying fundamentals, rallying to excessive levels based simply on momentum. At the end of the day, the bearish thesis for GME as a vulnerable retailer and AMC against poor trends in movie theater ticket sales remain in place which will continue to attract bearish pressure.

Top 50 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

First, there is some ambiguity as it relates to the context of "heavily shorted" stocks. The metric we use is the percentage of common shares outstanding reported short which is published by exchanges on a bi-monthly basis. For a company with a $1 billion market cap, a notional value of $200 million in the aggregate short positions would represent a 20% short interest. This is very significant considering the average S&P 500 (SPY) stock has a short interest of under 2%.

If that same company is recognized as only having 50% of its outstanding shares in the "float", meaning the shares are readily available to trade and not held by insiders, the short interest percent of float would be 40%. The short squeeze phenomenon of this year has popularized the idea that this short float value is more important because it implies the stock can be more easily influenced by buying pressure as the short positions would be faced with tighter liquidity when forced to cover sending shares higher.

Our criticism of the short-float metric is that the actual float for a stock is not always quantifiable and the market data often prone to discrepancies. If an insider recently sold or acquired shares, it may not be reflected immediately in the financial databases. If a regular investor owns the stock with no intention of selling, those shares are effectively not part of the float and thus not captured by the metric.

Similarly, other metrics like days-to-cover or the short-interest ratio try to standardize the short interest against the average trading volume for a stock. The weakness we see in this metric is that the trading volume is dynamic and can often increase significantly during periods of volatility making the historical trading volume data less useful. In a major news event for a stock like around an earnings release, more liquidity will naturally flow into the market skewing the data.

In other words, the more basic short interest as a percentage of total shares outstanding is the most objective data point in our view and reflects the level of bearishness towards a stock. What we find is that most heavily shorted stocks are small-caps which makes sense given the values required to reach meaningful levels. It's easier for the market to build a 20% short interest against a $500 million company compared to Microsoft Inc (MSFT) with a $2.1 Trillion market value. For reference, MSFT short interest is just 0.6% which implies $12 billion in short exposure, immaterial for stock.

The first point to notice is the extreme range of returns between some massive winners and losers. The median average return year to date among the top 100 most heavily shorted stocks is just 2%, underperforming the broader market. On that point, there doesn't seem to be any correlation to the level of return against the current short interest level with examples of massive winners and losers at all ends. The larger returns up from the 52 week low are consistent with the more generalized rally in stocks from the lowest points of the pandemic last year. We sense that most of the stocks' performance over the past year has been based on more company-specific factors beyond any relation to their short interest.

51- 100 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

Within the group, there is a unique diversity among sectors and industries. The most heavily shorted stock by our measure is currently Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) with a 33% short interest. The company is attempting to develop electric-powered trucks and utility vehicles although still in the early stages of development ahead of a mass-market launch. There is skepticism on whether the company will be able to meet production targets and if it has the necessary cash for the required investments.

Other "EV" stocks among heavily shorted names include Blink Charging Co (BLNK), Arcimoto Inc (FUV), Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI), Romeo Power Inc (RMO), and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd (SOLO) which we recently covered with an article highlighting the bearish case. Overall, with a recognition that electric vehicles are here to stay with significant market growth the sense is that valuations reached extreme levels on overexuberant expectations from earlier this year. Short interest in the sector has climbed into the overall poor performance among the key names more recently.

Biotech and drug manufacturers are also well represented among heavily shorted stocks. A general theme is a group of companies still in the development phase of bringing a candidate therapeutic to market. Long recognized as the "wild west of investing", a lot can happen during clinical trials which add to risks. Companies like Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS), Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS), CEL-SCI Corp (CVM), and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) are all among the most heavily shorted stocks in the market reflecting uncertainty regarding their potential commercial success against current valuations. On the other hand, positive trial data can help send shares higher. That's the case with Ocugen Inc (OCGN), co-developing a COVID-19 vaccine which has helped shares rally by 311% this year.

Finally, another theme within the most shorted stocks is retail and consumer discretionary names. Tanger Factory Outlook Centers Inc (SKT) as a retail REIT with an 18% short interest has been a winner this year with the stock up 90% benefiting from the improving COVID outlook that can allow for a return to normal for its shopping malls. Other retail names including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY), Children's Place Inc (PLCE), and MarineMax Inc (HZO) along with restaurant stocks like Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN), and Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) have also rallied this year as part of the post-pandemic reopening trade. Questions regarding their long-term competitive positioning have added to volatility more recently.

AMC Entertainment stands out with the current 2,257% return year to date. As we mentioned, we believe this stock to be an outlier considering the attention it has drawn with many traders familiar with the brand and market segment adding to the popularity of the stock. AMC has been heavily shorted over the past 3-years going back to the challenges of the movie theater industry considering declining ticket sales which was a theme before the pandemic against the rise of streaming services.

While the stock began climbing higher last year with the broader market, the rally gained a new wave of momentum only more recently following the CDC eliminating the indoor mask mandates back in May. This turned out to be a catalyst for the stock with traders buying into the thesis that the company could quickly return to normalized operating capacity and its long-term financial trajectory, forcing shorts to cover. Curiously, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) as another movie theater operator with a similar short interest level of 16% has not attracted the same buying pressure and is only trading about 19% higher year to date.

It's also worth mentioning that long-time heavily shorted favorite GameStop Inc is no longer on the list. From a peak short interest of nearly 100% last year, the latest figure at 14% bumps it out of the top 100. In essence, the stock's 4,600% rally over the past year has been enough to force the bears to cover and generally avoid this name. That said, the 14% short interest is still relatively elevated compared to the broader market which suggests the stock is not out of the woods with concerns regarding its long-term strategy to justify the current $14 billion market cap.

3 Stocks To Buy

The main message we stress is that short interest alone is not an investment thesis and the unique dynamics surrounding GameStop and AMC are unlikely to be replicated to the same level. That said, going through the list of heavily shorted stocks there are likely to be some winners in the group. We have covered a handful of bullish ideas based on strong fundamentals and an overall improving financial outlook. The ability of companies to continue exceeding market estimates and delivering earnings growth gradually may not necessarily produce an explosive short squeeze but can still support buying pressure as shorts cover adding to the upside potential. In this sense, the short interest adds to a bullish thesis as an additional tailwind.

Arch Resources (ARCH) makes the list as one of the most heavily shorted stocks with a 20% short interest. We argued in a recent article that ARCH is the "cleanest shirt in the dirtiest sector". Everyone knows the bad reputation coal has amid the ongoing shift towards clean energy and renewables. Still, data shows that coal plays an important role in the global power infrastructure and is required for steel production. Even in the U.S. upwards of 25% of electricity is based on coal-fired generation. The company is profitable and set to benefit from a mine expansion coming online adding to production growth. We are bullish on ARCH which has gained momentum with the market beginning to recognizing the underlying earnings story.

We covered Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) with an article back in December when the stock was trading under $10.00. Our thesis at the time was that the company was benefiting from strong earnings momentum by focusing on its core strengths being the outdoors hunting and fishing category. We sense that the pandemic boost has continued into this summer with Big 5 consolidating its leadership in regional markets. The stock's 20% short interest likely reflects a view that growth will stall and the company won't be able to compete with the larger players. The attraction here is that larger players have exited the firearms accessories and hunting tools business opening a door for the company to maintain growth momentum with a core group of loyal shoppers. Big 5 reported 25% y/y revenue growth in the last quarter and is on track to deliver 30% EPS growth this year with no debt while trading at a 7x forward P/E. The stock looks attractive again following a near 40% correction from recent highs even as the outlook remains strong in our option. Our price target is $31 representing a 9x forward P/E on the 2021 consensus EPS. Buy the dip.

iRobot Corp (IRBT) is another stock we are bullish on which is already emerging as an impressive turnaround story. As the leader in the "robotic vacuums" part of the bearish case that likely explains part of the stock's 19% short interest is the competition from "generic" and lower-priced alternatives. Still, iRobot benefits from its name recognition and reputation of quality particularly at the high-end of the category with market-leading features allowing it to command premium pricing. Recent investments the company has made to manufacturing outside of China are set to drive margins and profitability higher. We believe this is the dip to buy in IRBT with a price target of $127.50 representing a P/E ratio of 25x on the consensus 2022 EPS and +40% upside from the current level.