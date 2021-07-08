ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article was amended on 7/8/2021 to reflect corrections in the included calculations.

Modern valuation theory is beginning to see undeveloped resources as a "real option" the value of which is often ignored in resource companies with producing assets. Mercer Capital, a financial valuation and advisory firm, published an excellent article on the use of option theory to value proven undeveloped reserves ("PUDs"). Investors who pay attention to these "hidden assets" may find themselves "beating the street" more often than those that do not.

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) has over 1.5 billion Mcf of proven but undeveloped natural gas reserves. This article takes a shot at valuation of those PUDs using Black Scholes. The article is not recommending for or against Peyto as an investment - I have published other articles with positive views on the investment merits of the company and see no value in repeating those here. Little has changed since those articles were issued other than a rise in commodity prices. While Peyto is not without short term risk, the Black Scholes valuation of future production from PUDs expressly contemplates those risks by explicitly incorporating the volatility of commodity prices in the valuation formulae. In a nutshell, Peyto will develop those PUDs if and only if future commodity prices warrant their development but has no obligation to develop the PUDs if commodity prices do not warrant their development. In that sense, the Black Scholes valuation of PUDs is risk neutral.

I have taken the future development costs and marginal costs to extract the natural gas in those PUDs from Peyto's 2020 reserve report. The long history of Peyto's low cost structure makes the cost estimates very reliable, and similarly Peyto has decades of history to support its future development cost estimates. In essence, the only material risk to the valuation is future commodity prices, a factor incorporated into the valuation just as future stock prices are incorporated into a Black Scholes valuation of a stock option.

The fact that Black Scholes returns a current value for an option is not a guarantee that value will ever materialize, but is a statistical trade off between the risk of holding the stock and the risk the option premium will expire worthless. Since the "option premium" in the case of a "real option" is not paid up front but is the future cost of development if development is chosen, makes the option less risky than stock in a company that holds only PUDs.

Here is what a Black Scholes valuation of Peyto's PUDs as reported in the company's 2021 reserve report looks like. Assuming 50% volatility in natural gas prices and a development cost of CAD$1.26/Mcf Peyto's PUDs have a value today of CAD$10.11 per Peyto share. That value is on top of the value of Peyto's producing assets which the market values at about CAD$7.80 per share today.

The last time Peyto enjoyed natural gas prices in the CAD$4.00 per Mcf range for any extended time was in 2014 when the price hit CAD$5.00. At that time, PEYUF stock traded at CAD$40.00 per share.

I have come to believe that sooner or later even out of favour stocks revert to a fair valuation and am betting that investors will eventually put a value on Peyto's PUDs. I hold 50,000 shares to try and take advantage of that possibility.