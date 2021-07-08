SVN Capital Investor Letter - First Half 2021

Summary

  • SVN Capital constructs a concentrated, global value equity portfolio designed to achieve capital appreciation by minimizing risk and avoiding permanent loss of capital.
  • Our portfolio is well-endowed with capital-light businesses. For example, all the software businesses—Automatic Bank Services in Israel, Evolution AB in Sweden, LiveChat Software in Poland, and Intuit here in the US—are capital-light.
  • Fund’s portfolio returned 16.7% gross and 15.3% net of all fees in the first half of 2021. Your return will be different depending upon when you invested.

July 7, 2021 Shreekkanth (“Shree”) Viswanathan
