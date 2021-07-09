Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

On the 18th of June, the biggest variant of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX took flight for the first time. It was an event that did not go with a lot of fanfare, and while initially, one would think that is related to the Boeing 737 MAX tragedies, the pandemic, problems on the wide body programs and the financial position of Boeing, it should be noted that the maiden flights of variants such as the MAX 10, but also the MAX 7 and MAX 9 did not go with a lot of fanfare either. While the Boeing 737 MAX 10 maiden flight was a silent even, the aircraft plays an important role for Boeing as I discuss in this piece.

Competitive field

It's no secret that the Boeing 737 has had significant challenges competing with the Airbus A321. This is often attributed to Boeing halting production of the Boeing 757, while take-off performance of the Boeing 737-900ER was limiting the potential as well. It’s not to say that the Boeing 737-900ER is a bad plane but in some extreme cases airlines would be better off buying the Boeing 737-800 or simply opt for the Airbus A321, which also had the advantage of being earlier to the market. The result is that the biggest aircraft of the A320 family has outsold Boeing’s biggest single-aisle jets by a large margin. On the previous generation large single-aisle aircraft that was 3.2 to 1. Boeing has not provided any details on MAX orders per variant, but according to my own estimates, the A321neo has outsold the MAX 9 almost 10 to 1, which is partially driven by launches of long range and extra long range variants of the Airbus A321neo.

Source: Luchtvaartnieuws

So, Boeing had to do something in order to not lose the entire large single-aisle market to Airbus. The result is that they launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10, which typically seats 188-204 passengers with an advertised range of 3,300 nautical miles with one auxiliary fuel tank. The A321neo on the other hand has a two-class seating capacity of up to 206 passengers with an advertised range of 4,000 nautical miles. In one-class configuration, the MAX 10 would seat up to 230 passengers, while the A321neo would go up to 244. So, the advantage in terms of seating capacities remains with Airbus.

Boeing and Airbus often do provide figures claiming how many percent their aircraft is better than that of the competitor. Boeing claims that the MAX 10 has 5% lower cost compared to the Airbus A321neo. That's a figure I will not dissect in this piece but it's clear where Boeing wants to go with this aircraft. I believe that in terms of range-capacity pairs, the Boeing 737 MAX 10 might still be more limited than the Airbus A321neo, at least more than Boeing would like to admit but the MAX 10 without doubt is a step up from the MAX 9 for when capacity is preferred over range. The large single-aisle aircraft market is where Boeing and Airbus can win a lot and where Boeing without doubt is trailing Airbus, so the MAX 10 is a must. Without the MAX 10, the complete seat space of 180 seats (2-class) and up would be forfeited to Airbus. With the MAX 10, Boeing is attempting to compete with Airbus with a $134.9 million list price compared to the inflation adjusted list price of $138.8 million for Airbus A321neo in 2018.

Orders

So, Boeing recognizes that you don’t need to have the aircraft that flies furthest, but if you provide what the customer is looking for at an attractive price you also can generate success. So, how successful is Boeing in this approach? That's something that is hard to tell, because Boeing does not split out the MAX orders by variant. However, the sales of the MAX 10 are at least twice that of the MAX 9 now showing that airlines are preferring the added capacity the MAX 10 offers over the added range that the MAX 9 offers. In a relatively short time, the MAX 10 gathered a share in the MAX orders of at least 15%. Using estimates and the Boeing Backlog Monitor, we estimate that Boeing gathered at least 500 sales for the MAX 10. That still is a lot lower than the 3,500 A321neo orders, but does show the potential of the MAX 10.

Source: The Boeing Company

Recently, United Airlines (UAL) ordered 270 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, and in that order, the importance of large single-aisle aircraft as well as the Boeing 737 MAX 10 was clearly reflected as United Airlines ordered 70 Airbus A321neos, 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10s. So, we're also seeing that in small steps the MAX 10 is winning orders that would have gone Airbus’s way if the MAX 10 would not have been launched and that is exactly what Boeing is looking for.

You could say that the MAX 10 tally is now around 650 units and around 3,600 units for the A321neo and that would indicate that combined with the MAX 9, Airbus is still outselling Boeing but no longer at a 10-to-1 ratio, but a 4-to-1 ratio showing that while the MAX 10 might not be the most capable aircraft it's good enough to provide a counterbalance to the Airbus A321neo.

Conclusion

Boeing has an extremely long way to go when it comes to equaling Airbus in the large single-aisle aircraft and there is a chance that when it comes to the competition between the Boeing 737 MAX 9/10 and the Airbus A321neo, Boeing will never close the gap. However, we are seeing that despite the clear advantages the Airbus A321neo can offer airlines are also seeing the value of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and without a single Boeing 737 MAX 10 delivered, the MAX 10 already has helped Boeing narrowing the gap with the A321neo in the order book and chances are that once the MAX 10 enters, airlines will place follow up orders with Boeing for the largest MAX variant.

It's a long way to success in the large single-aisle segment for Boeing, but the MAX 10 plays an important role in generating that success as it's an aircraft that might not be the best but should be able to compete effectively on costs with A321neo variants while lacking a bit in capability.