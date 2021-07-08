CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a company we have followed for years. The COVID-19 crisis led to serious reductions in beauty and self care products for the company, but led to a catalyst in its home therapies and thermometers businesses, predominately under the VICKS name brand. As 2020 rolled on the company saw a strong boost from some of its health-related product offerings. As the world is starting to reopen, call variants to COVID aside, other business lines are showing improvement. The stock has been a bit range bound in the last few months but shares are a buy in our opinion the closer they get to $200. On this pull back, shares are currently down 9% at the time of this writing following earnings and we think you can start with an initial buy, then add in 10 point drops in the stock. In this column, we check back in on performance and discuss what we see ahead for HELE stock following fiscal Q1 2022 results.

The fiscal first quarter saw some trends from the COVID-19 crisis reversing when it came to overall sales. There were strengths in business lines that had been crushed last year, while lines that did well in the crisis have started to moderate.

Overall, the company's growth once again continued, though the comparable quarter last year was an easy comp since much of the world was on lock down for weeks and weeks during fiscal Q1 2021. Keep that in mind. Shifts in consumer patterns with the reopening led to changes in sales trends for the company, as did the decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States. The company reported sales figures that were well ahead of expectations and up solidly from last year on the back of strong product demand and earnings growth that was strong and far better than expected, but we reiterate, a strong comp was expected given the woes in the world in fiscal Q1 2021.

Keep in mind that a lot has changed operationally for the company in the last year or so. The company offloaded some losing business lines to improve its margin power and profitability. At the same time, management worked on a shift in strategy and some accretive acquisitions. We were expecting sales to be up in the low digits, so with sales coming in up 10-15%, but our expectations and the Street consensus were beaten handily. Sales came in at $541 million, sailing past consensus estimates by over $100 million. Let's dig deeper into the business lines.

The core business saw solid organic improvement. In the release we see:

Consolidated net sales revenue increased $120.4 million, or 28.6%, to $541.2 million compared to $420.8 million. The growth was driven by an Organic business increase of $114.9 million, or 27.3%, primarily due to higher consolidated brick and mortar sales in the Beauty and Housewares segments due to the favorable comparative impact of store closures and reduced store traffic in the prior year period, an increase in consolidated international sales, higher sales in the club and closeout channels, [and] growth in consolidated online sales"

It is worth noting that there were also benefits from currency fluctuations, and a delay in shipping some orders at the end of Q4 2021 that benefited Q1 2022 in the amount of about $15 million.

A chunk of the growth, accounting for roughly half of the overall yearly sale increase, was a 37.7% increase in Housewares sales to $193.6 million in the quarter. There was growth in domestic brick and mortar, and consolidated online sales. All three of the business segments and international grew in the quarter. Health & Home saw a 2.1% gain to $204.1 million. The sales leaders last year were its health-related Vicks, Braun, PUR, and Honeywell products, all of which saw less demand this year, while air filtration products saw a boost. The biggest category increase on a percentage basis was Beauty. This makes sense as the world reopens. People want to look good. Beauty revenue increased $63.2 million, or 78.8%, to $143.5 million, compared to $80.3 million a year ago.

The popular OXO, Hydro Flask, and Drybar lines all saw strong demand.

While sales grew, the Street seems to have some short-term concerns on the company's profit power. Gross profit remains strong but had been narrowing before major moves were made to offload losing business lines. In the past we saw heavy promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses to get sales going again. We saw positive trends recently in profit measures, though profit power overall decline. Gross profit margin decreased 1.8 points to 40.8%, compared to 42.6% last year, and is down from highs of 43.8% last fall. One risk to cite was EPA compliance costs which totaled $13 million in the quarter. In the release:

The Company is currently in discussions with the EPA regarding the compliance of packaging claims on certain of its products in the air and water filtration and a limited subset of humidifier products within the Health & Home segment that are sold in the United States. The EPA has not raised any product quality, safety or performance issues. The Company expects these products to be available for distribution with the only changes being modified labeling or different packaging. As a result of these discussions, on May 27, 2021, the Company voluntarily implemented a temporary stop shipment action in the U.S. while it works with the EPA towards an expedient resolution. The EPA has approved modest changes to the Company's labeling claims on its existing water filtration packaging, which the Company has begun to implement. The Company resumed shipment of these products this week and is actively working towards similar agreements regarding its air filtration and humidification packaging in continued collaboration with the EPA. At the Company's request, the EPA issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order on June 29, 2021, which among other things, allows for the movement of certain of its products among its warehouses and will facilitate rework of the affected air filtration packaging once agreed to with the EPA. The Company believes this is meaningful progress towards a final resolution with the EPA. The stop shipment will remain in effect until the Company implements an approved labeling and repackaging plan. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a $13.1 million charge to write-off the obsolete packaging for the affected products in inventory on-hand and in-transit as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022."

There will be additional costs to come, and that is a small blemish on this quarter. Since it was recognized in "cost of goods sold" it weighed on gross profit margins. Keep that in mind.

Operating income came in at $64.8 million in the quarter, compared to income of $57.0 million a year ago.

Because sales were so strong, and margins were still above 40%, earnings as whole surprised to the upside. The company's GAAP income per share from continuing operations was $2.31. This compares to GAAP EPS of $2.37 for the same period last year, which also is seen as a blemish, but accounts for a lower operating income in Health and Home, a tax benefit last year, and interest expense changes. Making adjustments, we see growth. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations grew 37% to $3.48, compared to $2.53 for the same period last year, and that beat our expectations by $0.20 We thought it would be a positive quarter given the easy comps, but it was better than expected on the top and bottom lines. As we learned more about some of the costs and EPA issues, we see some risk, and that is why shares sold off.

Looking ahead

As fiscal 2022 moves forward, we expect Beauty to do well, while personal care products in Health and Home to continue to moderate as COVID-19 is more under control. For fiscal 2022, with EPA costs unknown right now, and assuming sales growth that is flat this year with margins of 41%-44%, we anticipate $10.80 to $11.60 in adjusted EPS. This puts shares at 20X FWD EPS at the mid point. We tend to like to buy the stock under 20X FWD EPS, so if shares pull back toward $200, it would be a fine buy. Longer-term, we expect the company to return to its moderate growth of high single digit sales growth and mid single digit EPS growth annually.