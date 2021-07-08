shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In spite of posting stellar financial results over the past year, Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is extremely undervalued. Also, the company has prepaid $200 million of its term loan B (TLB) since March 2021, significantly reducing the outstanding principal of its TLB to approximately $104 million.

What COHU Does

Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems used by global semiconductor and electronics manufacturers and semiconductor test subcontractors.

The company's website states: "Cohu offers the broadest portfolio of equipment and services for back-end semiconductor manufacturing", which is one of the company's main markets and areas of expertise.

Cohu has a leading position in the automotive industry with handlers testing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including autonomous driving, active safety, infotainment, electrification, connectivity, and body and comfort.

In the computer and network space, the company is a leader in thermal and interface solutions controlling the temperature of GPU and high-end CPU devices under test.

Top customers include Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), Skyworks (SWKS), Microchip (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Business Overview

Cohu's main manufacturing operations are located in the following places:

Malacca, Malaysia (handler operations and kits)

Laguna, Philippines (kit and test contactors)

Lincoln, Rhode Island (connectors)

Osaka, Japan (probe pins)

Wertheim, Germany (bare board PCB test systems)

The company's products are marketed globally through both a direct sales force and independent sales reps. In areas where the company has significant market potential, it employs its own sales reps.

The Investment Case

Following are 4 reasons COHU is worth a look at as an investment.

COHU's financial results have been stellar, as can be seen from the last reported results for Q1 of this year. The company achieved record Q1 revenue, up 11.1% quarter-over-quarter. The company had record orders driven by broad market strength and robust automobile segment demand.

Source: Company

And for Q2 the company is guiding for further revenue and profit growth of approximately 7% quarter-over-quarter.

Source: Company

COHU had total cash and investments of $291 million at the end of the first quarter, and year-to-date, the company has prepaid $202 million of its term loan B (TLB), resulting in a reduction of outstanding principal on its TLB to $104 million.

Luis Müller, COHU's President, and CEO said: "Deleveraging continues to be a priority for us and we are pleased to have reduced our TLB debt by approximately $202 million, so far, during the fiscal year 2021."

2. The company's results over the past 4 years prove that it is executing effectively on its strategy. Based on research by both Cohu and Gartner, the global semiconductor and PCB market has an estimated CAGR of 7%. Combined with the company's 5-year plan for revenue CAGR of 19% and we're looking at potential revenues in the area of $1.5 billion by 2024.

For the 4 years from 2017 to 2020, Cohu's achieved CAGR of 21%, gross margin increased from 41% to 46% and adjusted EBITDA increased from 16% to 24%. Cohu's strong operating leverage is driving increased profitability.

Source: Company

Cohu is creating shareholder value through above-market revenue growth, accelerating profitability, and disciplined capital allocation. One of the company's goals is to achieve 30%+ ROIC with their new product development.

Source: Company

3. COHU is committed to profitability while conducting business in a socially responsible manner. The company achieved record orders and revenue in Q1 and experienced strength across all of its major markets. The company's recurring business is benefiting from new semiconductor designs driving quarter-over-quarter contactor revenue growth of 14%. COHU's systems business saw robust growth in the automotive sector, driven by xEV (Electric Vehicle Measurement) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technologies and continued mobility expansion with 5G proliferation.

The company has done all of this while maintaining a commitment to reducing direct energy consumption and improving its corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) programs.

4. There are currently 7 analysts covering COHU with an average 12-month target price of $59.86, with a high forecast of $70.00 and a low forecast of $44.00. 6 analysts give COHU's stock a BUY rating and 1 gives it a HOLD. (source) One of these analysts is Quinn Bolton of Needham. Quinn's success rate sits at 79% and he's ranked #1 out of 7, 584 analysts on TipRanks. Quinn's target on COHU is $55.00. With a success rate like that,

What Are The Risks?

An investment in any company always carries some risk that we need to be aware of. Following are some of the potential risks that could negatively affect COHU's business.

COHU invests capital in new products and product enhancements, and at times these investments could adversely affect operating results when such investments are not commercially successful.

The company is also exposed to risk from operating globally. The company has manufacturing facilities in Asia and thus is exposed to the risks involved with effectively managing multiple manufacturing sites, securing raw materials that meet the company's quality standards, costs, and other requirements, and/or failure by suppliers to perform. Any problems in these areas have the potential to harm COHU's sales, service levels, and reputation.

The semiconductor industry that COHU serves is seasonal, volatile, and unpredictable. The semiconductor equipment and printed circuit board test industries are intensely competitive and subject to rapid technological change, product introductions, and transitions which could result in inventory write-offs. As well, the company's new product development involves numerous risks and uncertainties.

In Summary

The 4 main reasons Cohu is worthy of consideration as an investment are:

The company's financial results have been stellar, and it is a global leader in its industry. Cohu continues to grow its share of market and has prioritized deleveraging. The company's results over the past 4 years prove that it is executing effectively on its strategy and creating increased shareholder value. Cohu is committed to conducting business in a socially responsible manner while growing revenues and profits for shareholders. 6 out of 7 analysts covering COHU give it a BUY rating, with 1 giving it a HOLD. The average 12-month price target is $59.86 representing a 69% upside at the time of writing this article.

Based on these factors and more, COHU is definitely worth a look. Please do your own due diligence.