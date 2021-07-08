cerro_photography/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TXMD) back in April when we stated that shares were fighting to regain support above the $1.20 level. Our fears were realized a couple of weeks later when shares broke support and swooped down close to the one-dollar level. Although shares have remained above this level for close to two months now, we believe risk remains that lower lows could be ahead. We state this because sellers remain in control as we can see from the bearish volume trend during this time-period. We remain long TXMD (albeit through covered calls) so we are particularly interested that shares remain above their recent May lows.

What prompted the 20%+ decline in the share price back in May was the announcement of the company's first quarter earnings. Although sales and earnings for the quarter of $19.87 million and -$0.11 beat consensus, the top- and bottom-line beats were not enough to stop the market from pushing shares lower. Top-line sales actually grew by over 62% over a rolling year basis which was probably the most encouraging trend of the quarter.

The issue with TXMD is its profitability or lack thereof. Management in recent times has been diluting the share count in order to buy itself time but the market remains unconvinced. We also saw in late May management applying for FDA approval for low-dose BIJUVA in a bid to increase the company's offering in this therapeutic segment. The market though needs to see results sooner rather than later.

Although in the recent first quarter earnings report, we saw strong performances in IMVEXXY and BIJUVA with respect to increasing net-revenue per unit, the company's focus remains firmly on ANNOVERA. The reason is straight forward. ANNOVERA sales hit $8.8 million in Q1 which was a $6.5 million increase over the same quarter of twelve months prior. That is almost a 300% yearly growth rate which means it is growing much faster than the other segments. Furthermore, the strong repeat business potential of ANNOVERA along with the fact that net revenue per unit surpasses $1.071 makes it clear that resources should be primed in this area despite the relative stability of IMVEXXY, for example.

Source: Earnings Presentation

So, the question is how can the company grow sales fast in ANNOVERA and get the market on-side in the process? First off, it is all about increasing the number of prescribers who prescribe the product. Management reported a 17% sequential increase in the number of prescribers in Q1 which is an encouraging trend. It is fair to say (due to what ANNOVERA brings to the table) that the current 3,100+ prescribers who are prescribing ANNOVERA would be far higher but for the Covid-related restrictions. Management has done the wise thing by not depending on this strategy as the industry may never have the same access to prescribers going forward. Suffice it to say, management has had to take a multipronged approach involving the end-customer to really move the needle with respect to ANNOVERA growth rates.

• Firstly, capital is being used in advertising on the front-end to significantly build awareness among ANNOVERA's target market. Bulls will be hoping over time that click-through rates will improve so more targeted women will end up visiting the main ANNOVERA.com website. In essence, the cheaper the visitors which come to the website, the more the company will be able to spend over time. This is the first piece of building awareness which is to essentially separate the wheat from the chaff.

• At present, approximately 2% of the women which visit the website express an interest in getting the product prescribed for them. Here is where the website prompts the visitor to enter their details. This is the stage where the website visitor essentially becomes a lead or prospect and the company can start to build a relationship with this person. This can be done by a referral to a prescribed doctor or by other means. The key here though is that this person is now in the "system" which means the company can consistently follow up until a prescription is prepared.

• To convert prescriptions into actual sales (fill rate), management has been working on assistance programs to ensure cost or coverage issues remain at a minimum. This step is essentially all about who pays for the product. While the company has been doing extensive work in this area with respect to improving payor coverage, more prescriptions will get filled if the sales team can do its job by getting in front of more prescribers over time.

Can we say that these measures have been working up until now? Well, management talked up the revised cash ($137.6m) & debt ($183.97m) on the recent earnings call but it must be mentioned that $151 million worth of common stock was issued in the same quarter. We did see a rolling year improvement in net income ($57 million loss in Q1-2020 as opposed to a loss of $39 million in Q1-2021) but operating cash-flow hardly improved in this time frame (-$38 million). Where we did see significant improvement was in the sales numbers as mentioned earlier but also the company's operating costs which came in at $44.45 million for the quarter. These two trends (growing sales as well as reduced expenses) should result in stronger cash flow numbers before long which should put an end to the dilution we have seen in recent times.

To sum up, although the market remains disinterested in TXMD at present, we did see some green shoots in the latest earnings call by means of ANNOVERA growth, lower costs, and growing revenues. If these trends continue, we see limited downside at present especially considering the company's present valuation. We look forward to continued coverage.