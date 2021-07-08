J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the last five years, Corning (NYSE:GLW) has delivered a total return of ~130%, roughly in-line with the S&P 500 and outperforming peer Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) (~50%) and underperforming peer Amphenol (160%). The strong returns are a product of consistently beating earnings expectations, maintaining a leading position in display glass and optical fiber, and a numerous secular tailwinds in 5G and fiber-to-the-home. In the first quarter, the company grew revenue 16.7% y-o-y to $3.3 billion and EPS of $0.52, beating consensus by $150 million and $0.03, respectively. Importantly, evidencing the company's resiliency from the pandemic, results were strong almost across the board: optical communication sales were up 18%; specialty materials, 28%; environmental tech, 38%; life sciences, 16%. In regard to optical communications, which is the company's largest segment, Corning is collaborating with the telecom giants to reduce the costs of 5G deployment, data centers, and fiber-to-the-home, with Verizon recently naming Corning as a leading network partner for 5G radio nodes in retail.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, the company's potential hinges on its commitment to R&D and partnering more closely with its customers. It has done particularly well in maintaining its leadership position in the smartphone market. Ceramic Shield was recognized as "virtually indestructible" while Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus was recognized as the most durable Gorilla Glass to date. Demand for these innovations remain strong. The company's centralized R&D, amounting to over $1.1 billion per year (or over 10% of sales), has historically provided the company a cost advantage, but the glass manufacturer is still in a highly capital intensive industry and suffers from a concentrated customer base.

DCF Analysis Indicates 20% Upside

According to data by Seeking Alpha, the majority of analysts-8 out of 13-are "bullish" or "very bullish" on the stock. This is a notably improved outlook since May 2020 when 10 of 13 analysts were "neutral". In my view, however, the Street is continuing to miss the value potential of Corning even in this frothy market.

To prove out this point, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed a rough approximation of consensus revenue and EBITDA estimates by forecasting an 18% growth rate in 2021 and tapering out to 5% by 2015. I projected EBIT margins expanding to 17.5% by 2025 and flat-lined depreciation, capex, and changes in net working capital.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Assuming an exit EBITDA multiple of 10.5x and a 7% discount rate, the stock has ~20% upside. The stock's multiple has been in the 10-14x range over the last three years, but pre-2017, it was in more of the 6-8x range. However, peer Amphenol, which now trades at 21x, has historically traded in the 13-17x range over the last decade, so, if anything the upside outweighs the downside case here.

If there is a multiple contraction, I don't anticipate Corning to contract as much as some of the growth stocks out there. Even if the multiple were to contract to 8.5x, the stock would still be fairly valued and deliver the 7% annual returns over the following years. In today's overvalued market, investors should be focusing more on limiting the effects of multiple contraction and then taking the earnings growth as an offset. In the case of Corning, as my sensitivity tables below indicate, there are considerably more pathways to upside than downside, aside from any returns driven by sheer earnings growth.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Upside Catalysts

There are a few catalysts that could cause the stock to return to its intrinsic value. Investors are particularly focused on the 5G rollout. With the technology rolling out, the market is likely to be highly sensitive to operating results coming out from the telecom players. Secondly, the company needs to demonstrate ways to expand its total addressable market. The company executed well upon display glass in smartphones, but it needs to continue to branch into other less talked about segments, like space technologies, medical imaging, and home architecture. I am particularly optimistic about the company's Valor Glass disrupting the pharmaceutical market in a way that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

The company also needs to demonstrate that the elevated freight and logistic costs are truly related to non-recurring global supply chain challenges. Should the company prove out the sustainability of its margins, the multiple is only likely to expand from here. New logo wins in hyperscale data centers and fiber-to-the-home will help add to the upside picture, as there is a significant degree of customer concentration. Currently, demand for premium glasses and surfaces remain strong, but the slate of IT launches and improved clarity on the semiconductor sector will be critical to ensuring continued stock outperformance.

Downside Risks

While I am bullish on the stock, Corning is not without its risks. Firstly, a lot of the run the company has experienced over the last few years has come from smartphones. However, the sector is starting to experience a bit of an inventory shortage while raw materials & logistics costs continue to rise. Combined with the high debt level and a need to invest heavily in R&D to stay ahead of the curve, the company's ability to generate free cash flow could become strained. The company's high R&D spend enables it to deliver breakthrough products with industry-leading gross margins; however, my DCF analysis is highly sensitive to margin assumptions. For instance, if the stock's EBIT margins hold flat at 2018 levels of 14%, the stock would just be fairly valued at a 10.5x multiple, which is a conservative assumption, since the multiple would likely contract from there (at 8x EBITDA, the stock would have ~25% downside in this scenario).

Speaking of debt, a lot of the company's dividends and share repurchases have been funded by leverage. Over the last ~4 years, dividends paid out of equity have exceeded income flowing into equity. The payout ratio is currently 62% with a dividend yield of 2.4%. Given this situation, investors may rotate to Amphenol, which is projected for a slightly steeper growth trajectory and has a payout ratio of 25% that affords it more opportunity to further grow its R&D spend, relatively speaking.

Conclusion

Corning is a highly innovative company that provides multiple avenues to accelerate growth. Its life sciences segment benefited from pandemic-fueled demand while digital glass obviously rode the wave of smartphone growth. It is this degree of diversification, supported by R&D commitment and reflected in industry-leading margins, that has enabled the stock to outperform. The glass manufacturer recently was awarded another $45 million from Apple's advanced manufacturing fund-bringing the total amount invested from the tech giant to nearly $500 million. Corning's ability to manufacture purpose-engineered glass for the auto industry, or Ceramic Shield for Apple, or Gorilla Glass for over 7 billion mobile phones globally, continues to demonstrate its long-term relevance. Going forward, these opportunities are only likely to continue to multiply. Accordingly, I strongly recommend investing in the stock at today's price.