If you are shopping for common stocks, choose them the way you would buy groceries, not the way you would buy perfume. - Benjanin Graham (Warren Buffett's mentor)

While there are numerous niches in biotech, the one most dear to my heart is immuno-oncology. As some of you know, my father-in-law passed away due to cancer. Since then, I've been increasing my focus on supporting cancer drug developers. Asides from bringing profits to investors, oncology investments serve a greater purpose in the delivery of hopes to patients worldwide.

That being said, I'd like to introduce to you another cancer-focused company known as Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX). I first wrote about this firm back in April 2018. During the time, the shares dropped to $10.50 due to a negative clinical binary. Fast-forward today, Celldex shares are exchanging hands at $27.61. And the sizable gains are related to excellent early-stage clinical results. Despite the appreciation, I believe there are much more upsides from pending catalysts. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Celldex and provide you my expectation on this growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey, Celldex is focused on the innovation and commercialization of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies to serve the unmet needs in devastating diseases. As shown below, the company has several intriguing molecules for both oncology and inflammatory conditions. Notably, all medicines are in their early investigations, i.e., Phase 1 trials.

CDX-0159 For Urticaria

Despite that most of Celldex's value resides in cancer medicines, there is an intriguing molecule coined CDX-0159. It's being advanced for different chronic itching conditions that arise from inflammation. They include prurigo nodularis (i.e., PN), chronic spontaneous urticaria (i.e, CSU), and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU).

Back on March 29, Celldex released extremely robust early Phase 1b data for the CIndU franchise. Of the 15 patients refractory to antihistamine, all received IV infusion of CDX-0159 and thereby assessed for at least two weeks. Accordingly, there were a 100% overall response rate (ORR) and an 80% complete response rate (i.e., CR). In other words, the drug is extremely efficacious. And, it was well-tolerated.

Based on the stellar early clinical outcomes, you can expect future data releases to be positive. Leveraging my integrated system of forecasting, I ascribed a 70% (i.e., extremely favorable) chance of positive Phase 2 and 3 results in the future. My rationale rests upon the drug's prior results and my intuition.

Regarding the CSU segment, the market is estimated at over $1.0B. If you combined CSU with other urticaria markets, you can expect over $2.0B. Though it's not that sizable, I believe that CDX-0159 can add further value to the company. If Celldex is able to cut into 20% of this market, that'll be roughly $400M in potential revenues.

CDX-527 Franchise

Shifting gears, let us check the other molecules' progress. On June 4th, Celldex presented Phase 1 data for CDX-527 at 2021 ASCO. As a bispecific antibody simultaneously hitting PD-L1 while stimulating CD27, CDX-527 offers a special mechanism of action. That is to say, CD-527 removes the immune brake (PD-L1) exerted by cancer while boosting the body's natural defense system through CD27. With an intriguing mechanism of action, CD-527 is being investigated for multiple tumors.

Based on the ASCO delivered results, CD-527 is an overall safe medicine. More importantly, it showed "some" biological activity against advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have failed the standard of care. As he shed more light on the clinical findings, the EVP and SCO (Dr. Tibor Keler) remarked,

We are encouraged by this emerging initial data where we have observed a good safety profile along with promising pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic activity, which are important key hurdles for the development of bispecific antibodies. While we are still early in the dose escalation phase, we are excited to advance into higher dose cohorts and evaluate the data further as the study progresses. We believe this preliminary data provides further validation of our preclinical studies and demonstrates the potential of our bispecific platform to produce next generation candidates.

In my view, CD-527 is ideal for early-stage cancer rather than advanced disease. That's because it's very similar to another cancer drug, ALPN-202 of Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN). With ALPN-202 not showing robust efficacy in an early-stage study for advanced cancer, I'd expect similar findings for CDX-527 going forward.

CDX-1140 Asset

Asides from CDX-527, Celldex has another interesting cancer molecule dubbed CDX-1140. I like this asset the most because it is a potent CD40 agonist, being assessed for multiple tumor types and pancreatic cancer. The Phase 1 study of CDX-1140 (both monotherapy and in combo with Keytruda) is ongoing with an expected data release by yearend 2021.

Perhaps, this franchise (if producing positive data) can galvanize the stock to trade much higher. In my opinion, the combo aspect of the trial has the best chance of delivering good results. And, I'm optimistic about the clinical outcomes as well as investment value attributable to this molecule.

Growing at the 10.2% CAGR, the pancreatic cancer market is expected to reach $4B in 2027. Now that's just pancreatic cancer alone. If you account for other tumor types (assuming CDX-1140 will work), this drug can capture a sizable revenue.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As follows, Celldex procured $685K in revenue compared to $2.7K for the same period a year prior. The revenue decline was attributed to the non-recurring $1.8M revenues payment from Rockefeller University back in 1Q2020. As you know, Celldex is still a young company without an approved medicine. As such, revenue is not as important as other metrics that we'll discuss.

Notably, the research & development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $12.7M and $11.6M. I view the 9.5% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $16.5M ($0.42 per share) net loss compared to $12.6M ($0.73 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 42.4%. As such, you can tell that Celldex is conservative in its spending.

About the balance sheet, there were $176.1M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $17.3M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 3Q2023. Simply put, the cash position is strong.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Celldex is whether various drugs (CDX-0159, -527, and -1140) will continue to generate positive results.

I ascribed an overall 30% chance of a negative clinical binary for all three molecules. In case of a negative data release, you can expect Celldex to tumble by 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Celldex with the 4.7 out of five stars rating. As Celldex recently delivered good data for its cancer (CDX-527 and CDX-1140) and urticaria franchise (CDX-0159), the stock enjoyed significant growth. The company is now estimated at $1.1B in market capitalization. As Celldex will release the data for what is seemingly the most valuable franchise (i.e., CDX-1140), you can expect the shares to rally even more aggressively. Going forward, you can anticipate the results for all franchises (except CDX-527) to be stellar. Now, CDX-527 will release good results, but it won't be phenomenal like the aforementioned medicines. Overall, Celldex is poised to rally much more for you, going into next year and beyond.