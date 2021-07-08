IPO Update: Phillips Edison & Company Readies $502 Million IPO
Summary
- Phillips Edison & Company has filed to raise $502 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.
- The firm owns and operates grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers in the U.S. as a REIT.
- PECO has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but appears to be rebounding.
- It expects to pay an initial 3.5% annual distribution yield, but there's potential for upside, so the IPO is worth consideration.
Quick Take
Phillips Edison & Company (NASDAQ:PECO) has filed to raise $501.5 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company operates neighborhood shopping centers across the United States.
PECO expects to pay a 3.5% distribution yield with the potential for significantly higher yield as its operations improve.
For investors seeking a 3.5% annual yield with some upside potential and are a positive on a retail resurgence, the IPO is worth consideration.
Company
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Phillips is one of the largest U.S. owners of ‘omni-channel’ grocery neighborhood shopping centers, with equity interests in 300 shopping centers in 31 states, of which 278 were wholly owned as of March 31, 2021.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edison, who was previously Chairman and CEO of REIT III prior to its merger with PECO in October 2019 and has held various senior roles in the real estate industry in his career.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s footprint and sample properties:
(Source)
Below is a map of the firm’s wholly-owned shopping center footprint:
(Source)
Market and Competition
According to a 2020 research report by Kidder Mathews, shopping centers have been affected by the rise in e-commerce activity but the expected fall in demand for space has generally been mild, COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding.
A reason is that retailers seek an omni-channel footprint for their customer base, allowing buyers to either receive delivery or to go pick up products in the nearest store location.
Forward-thinking owners of larger properties are differentiating their locations by outfitting them with ‘beacons, compact, inexpensive Bluetooth transponders for continuous connectivity, that send out information of sales and other types of offers from retailers in the mall directly to shopper’s smartphones as they are walking through the mall.’ (Source)
Other property owners are working to expand the ‘experiential’ effects of their properties to improve the destination experience for shoppers that cannot be replicated by e-commerce-only activity.
Major competitive REITs that operate in the shopping center industry include:
Kimco Realty
Cedar Realty Trust
Kite Realty
Macerich Company
Ramco-Gershenson Properties
Others
Financial Performance
PECO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Increasing adjusted FFO in Q1 2021
73% of its in-place NOI was unencumbered for the three months ended March 31, 2021
Below are the company’s operating results for the past two and ¼ years:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Months To March 31, 2021
|
$ 130,381,000
|
-0.9%
|
2020
|
$ 498,017,000
|
-7.2%
|
2019
|
$ 536,706,000
|
Operating Income (Margin)
|
Period
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Months To March 31, 2021
|
$ 108,179,000
|
-1.4%
|
2020
|
$ 410,527,000
|
-7.9%
|
2019
|
$ 445,806,000
|
Adjusted FFO
|
Period
|
Adjusted FFO
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Months To March 31, 2021
|
$56,879,000
|
7.68%
|
2020
|
$187,613,000
|
-0.9%
|
2019
|
$189,330,000
|
EBITDAre
|
Period
|
EBITDAre
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Months To March 31, 2021
|
$ 67,978,000
|
26.9%
|
2020
|
$315,219,000
|
4.4%
|
2019
|
$ 329,797,000
|
Net Income
|
Period
|
Net Income
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Months To March 31, 2021
|
$ 103,000,000
|
954.4%
|
2020
|
$ 4,772,000
|
-107.5%
|
2019
|
$ (63,532,000)
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, the company had $4.56 billion in assets and $2.28 billion in total debt obligations.
IPO Details
PECO intends to sell 17 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $29.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $501.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $5.9 billion.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We will contribute the net proceeds from this offering to the Operating Partnership in exchange for OP units. We expect the Operating Partnership to use the net proceeds received from us to:
pay off the $375 million unsecured term loan maturing in April 2022, which currently bears interest at LIBOR plus 1.30% and is fully prepayable without penalty;
fund external growth with property acquisitions; and
fund other general corporate uses.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and several other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure
|
Valuation
|
Diluted Market Capitalization
|
$3,352,869,464
|
Enterprise Value
|
$5,934,141,464
|
Price/Sales
|
6.75
|
Price/Book
|
1.67
|
Enterprise Value / Revenue
|
11.94
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
20.45
|
Earnings Per Share - TTM
|
$5.01
|
Adjusted FFO
|
$ 187,613,000
|
AFFO Per Share
|
$1.65
|
Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA)
|
8.74
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$29.50
(Source)
Commentary
PECO is seeking to go public to pay down debt and fund additional property acquisitions.
The company’s financials indicate contracting topline revenue but increasing adjusted FFO in Q1 2021, likely a result of the effects of business lockdowns and closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted funds from operations for the trailing twelve months was $1.65 per share, but management expects to pay an annual distribution of $1.02 per share, or about a 3.5% distribution yield, which is about 66% of its distributable cash.
The market opportunity for grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers has been buffeted by the pandemic, so will likely require some time to recover, as the weaker ‘shops’ business tenants went out of business and releasing those spaces will take time in an uncertain recovery period.
Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 22.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the slow launch of new businesses after the pandemic and slow increase in ‘shops’ leasing activity, which presents the highest rent rates in a particular center.
As for valuation, as a reference, a potential public comparable would be Kimco Realty (KIM), which has a current dividend yield of 3.28%. PECO expects to pay a 3.5% distribution yield with the potential for significantly higher yield as its operations improve.
For investors seeking a 3.5% distribution yield with some upside potential and are a positive on a retail resurgence, the IPO is worth a close look.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 14, 2021.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.