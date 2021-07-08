ReNeuron Group plc's (RNUGF) CEO Olav Hellebø on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCPK:RNUGF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 8, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Olav Hellebø

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. And I answered yes on that poll question. I think there’ll be a lot of people saying that. Before we dive into the results of the last financial year, I just wanted to start with the great news of the day for us, which is that we’re back on track with our clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa. So it probably gets a bit buried on all the news from our results press release. But that’s the latest news and we’re very happy to be back on track with our program.

So with that, I’ll lead you through the presentation together with the team and we have some pre-submitted questions that we will get to in the end and then we’ll take the live questions as well.

So just as a warm up for the people that don’t know that well, so we obviously a cell therapy company based in the U.K. and in the U.S. We work mainly with retinal and neural stem cell therapy platforms. Everything we do is allergenic. That means is off the shelf with large commercial potential.

The lead program is in retinitis pigmentosa and Rick will take you through that much more detail. We have very, very good Phase II data already in hand for that program. We have decided to expand on that clinical trial and that expansion study is ongoing. So we’ll get more data on that in a second.

The exosome program is ongoing in -- mainly in collaborations. We have a couple of, sorry, mainly in collaborations with large biotech/pharmas. We have a couple of collaborations also with academic institutions and we’ll go into that in a bit more detail.

And of course, we did fundraise at the tail end of last year that garnered GBP17.5 million. So that has given us the opportunity to deliver on a very exciting program. There’s a lot happening over the next six months for ReNeuron and it’s great to have good cash cushion to deliver all of that.

So these are the platforms that we working on, human retinal progenitor cells are the lead program as you know. We are delivering this sub-retinally and we have a cryopreserved formulation which is very important, because it not only allows us to be able to create bigger batches but we can ship anywhere in the world in a cryopreserved formulation.

These are shipped in shippers, cryo shippers kind of look like scuba tanks that have 10 days of dating. So you can really ship it anywhere in the world for a clinical trial and commercially. You can get stuck in customs for a couple of days and it doesn’t matter and that just makes life a lot easier. It is not an easy thing to do and until we’re very happy that we have sold that.

The data we have so far is positive and RP, there are obviously other indications we can pursue, but RP is what we’re focusing on right now. We have a partner in China for this program and other than that we are unencumbered. So we have a lot of opportunity going forward there.

Exosomes are coming from our neural stem cell. So we have obviously GMP stem cell line and CTX. So these exosomes have been in man already and giving us a great starting point. We’ve proven that we can load them with siRNA, mRNA and proteins. We’ve shown that we can get them across the blood brain barrier, which is not an easy task and there’s a lot of demand for that and we’re working with them as really a drug delivery vehicle for gene therapies for -- with other companies.

The iPSC platform is a new one and we haven’t talked that much about it yet, but I’m very much one for the future. So this is -- these are pluripotent stem cells rather than multipotent meaning that they can make -- we can make any cell really from an iPSC.

We can engineer them and when we do that we preserving the immortalization that we have as a starting point and the immortalization means that we can go to much higher doublings, meaning much higher quantities when we produce them and that’s one of the big issues for other companies in that field gives us the potential to create such wonderful things as endogenicortis [ph] and we are also working on pancreatic islet cells in for diabetes.

Last, the CTX program. So we have, as you know, stopped the program that we had ongoing with CTX last year and we are now pursuing that purely with partners and we obviously have Fosun Pharma in China for that.

So in terms of pipeline, I’m going to flash this up for you. The next milestones on the right is kind of this is a good chart and kind of to keep track of where things are going for hRPC is very much above, finishing the expansion study and we’ll talk more about that, and obviously, subject to the data supporting that we will go in then to pivotal study late next year. So second half 2022 is the starting time for that, that will run about two years for recruitment and garnering the 12-month data for that study.

Exosomes is all about working with these collaborations, getting the right proof-of-concept data that will then lead to a licensing deal. In all these instances, we have collaborators who obviously would like to have a new program and they are much, much larger than us. So they’re pretty clear that they will take it forward. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have gone into this collaboration in the first place.

For iPSC, the next step is about proving that we have a new platform here. So more on that in the near future. CTX, I mentioned, China’s working on it in, sorry, Fosun is working on that in China and we’re looking for other partners outside China.

So that takes me to the highlights for the last financial year. So for the retinal program, as I mentioned, we observed clear efficacy signals over those 12 months in that study and we decided to expand a study with an additional nine subjects. Imagine a number of protocol changes and maybe the most important one of those is that we have doubled the dose from 1 million to 2 million cells hoping that we can see even better efficacy going forward. What we seen that some patients have really excellent efficacy and some patients have some efficacy but much less and we’d like to see doubling the dose is going to push those people that are on the lower end all the way up to the high end.

This study was suspended temporarily because we had this serious adverse event due to what we think was a bacterial infection. We’ve done all the investigation around that and be able to restart the study. It’s restarted in the U.S. and in Europe. There is a regulatory step, which is that we need to file an application in the U.K. and Spain to reopen. I believe we filed that one in the U.K. yesterday and we will file in Spain tomorrow. So that’s very much imminent to restart that in those countries as well.

For exosomes, last year we signed a number of agreements with major companies. What’s great about this is that it generates data for us without us actually having to pay for it. So these companies send us their targets, their payload, let’s say, and we work on loading them into the exosomes and then we send them back to the partner for them to test in the lab and in animal studies. It’s not just a one way street. There’s a lot of back and forth in those kind of collaborations where we’re trying to improve and make it as good as possible. We already have data from those. We shown that we have efficient loading and functional delivery of exosomes and now we are working on getting the efficacy rates higher and higher.

In -- for the iPSC program, we’ll come back to that, but we have created a new cell lines as we already alluded to, both for in cancer, as well as diabetes.

Couple of other highlights, more operational for the last financial year, for CTX, we decided to stop the program that we were running in order to focus our resources on the ophthalmology and the exosome side and Fosun is continuing their program in China.

In terms of Board, we announced last week that Iain Ross has been appointed Chairman and we are absolutely delighted to have Iain Ross around. He is, as you know, very, very experienced operator when it comes to biotech in the U.K. We’re really delighted that he accepted the offer to join us as Chairman.

In terms of CFO, we’re in very good hands with John Hawkins, our Controller, but we are recruiting a new CFO and that’s going very well. But in the meantime, thank you, John, you’re doing a great job.

Going on to the financials and I’m going to hand the word -- hand over to John in the second. I mentioned already these fundraise for last year, you can see here that the decision to change our priorities has resulted in a big saving in terms of costs and we see that already in this financial year, that’s fast and we’re sitting on a very healthy bank balance, which is obviously helpful. So we can deliver on all of these opportunities that we have in front of us.

And with that, I’m going to hand over to John.

John Hawkins

Yeah. Hi, there, everyone. Thanks, Olav. I’m pleased to be able to take you through a summary of the results for the year to March 2021. I’ll take you through the line -- the items line by line. I won’t go into too much detail. But there is a lot more detail in the preliminary announcement that was released this morning.

So as you can see there, the revenues for 2021 are materially lower than they were in 2020. However, it should be noted that the 2020 included a GBP6 million upfront licensee from Fosun Pharma. So the GBP0.3 million this year is purely royalties and also income from research collaborations. No milestones included in that figure for the year, hence the reduction.

And as Olav just mentioned, in relation to the costs, you can see there a significant reduction across both research and development, and also general admin. A total reduction in all of just over GBP7 million and that reduction does follow the review of our sort of programs and also the associated resource link to those programs.

So that then takes us to an operating loss where the actual reduction in that loss isn’t as great as the costs would suggest because of the income. But nonetheless, still a reduced operating loss for the period.

In terms of the net finance expense and income, I probably ought to explain what that is, because that’s a show material swing from one year to the next. The main contributor to that line is foreign exchange. So we hold our cash in both dollars and euros to cover our spend in those currencies. As you can imagine a lot of our spend is in U.S. dollars because the RP study has been taking place over in the U.S. until recently.

So we try to hold cash in the foreign currencies to cover around about 12 months worth of spend. Now, in this past year, Sterling strengthened against those currencies, hence we suffered a foreign exchange loss and that was the opposite in the prior year where we actually had a foreign exchange gain.

Just below that net finance income, you can see the line taxation. Being a research and development company we do benefit from being able to claim R&D tax credits. It’s a nice cash income stream for us and the amount you received or would you to receive for this year just gone is a little over GBP2 million. Last year’s figure of GBP2.4 million, actually also included a GBP0.6 million of overseas tax. So the underlying R&D tax credit in 2020 was actually GBP3 million. So the reduction this year is linked to the reduction in the research and development costs as you would expect.

So then taken us to the cash and so you can see we’ve got a net increase in cash this year of just under GBP10 million. That does obviously include the GBP16.2 million net of cash received from our December fundraise. If we take that cash out of that movement, then we had a burn of just over GBP6 million, which is significantly lower than the burn seen in the prior year of just under GBP14 million. So that’s left the company in a very strong cash position at the year end of GBP22 million. This provides us with a runway of at least 12 months from today, which should enable us to reach some very important milestones across our programs over that period. So, we are in a very healthy position.

And that brings me to the end of my chat around the numbers. So I’d now like to hand you over to Rick, who will discuss our lead program. Thank you very much.

Dr. Richard Beckman

Thanks, John. So let’s talk about retinitis pigmentosa and the unmet medical need. RP is an inherited retinal disease. It’s a devastating disease. It probably affects one in 4,000 worldwide. In the U.S., that’s about 100,000 people and in the U.K. and the EU about another 150,000 people.

What’s bad about this disease is it starts early on maybe in the teens or early 20s and the patient starts to notice that they’re losing their night vision. And then as it progresses, they start to lose all their peripheral vision as the rods to generate, the rod photoreceptors and they get something known as tunnel vision, which you can see in the slide.

But the worst thing that this disease does is after that all that has gone on it then attacks their central vision and they lose the ability to read and to navigate and to drive and that happens around the time when they’re at the peaks of their lives. So they’ve known that they have this devastating disease for years and years and up until very recently, there was no hope for any type of cure.

You may have heard about LUXTURNA which has just been approved in the last two years to three years as the first gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa. There’s about 100 different genes that are -- that we’ve discovered that effects and results in this condition and LUXTURNA probably treats about 1% to 2% of those patients.

There’s multiple companies that are looking at different gene therapies and each of those would address low-single digits and so we’re very, very happy that what we’re doing is a retinal progenitor cell therapy that we believe is agnostic to the genetic type and therefore we believe that we can provide a potential cure for patients who have all different types of genetic mutations, which opens up the market significantly, but it also allows us to help the lives of many more individuals.

So just exactly what are the human retinal progenitor cells or stem cells that have already differentiated down the pathway of becoming the neural elements of the retina and so these cells can become the rods and cones, which are called the photoreceptors, and they can also become some of the structural components and connections necessary for site.

We’ve shown in animal models that these cells can differentiate in the retina and become new photoreceptors and regenerate photoreceptors and make the connections. We’ve also shown that by integrating in the animal model that that could become a durable source of trophic support for dysfunctional retinal tissue.

We believe that this technology can address a wide variety of retinal conditions. However, we’re working right now on retinitis pigmentosa. We have orphan drug designation in the U.S. and in the EU and U.K., and we also have Fast Track designation in United States.

The cells that we’re using are the results of a research collaboration between Schepens Eye Research Institute, which is part of Harvard in Boston and University College in London. Our proprietary technology and the experience of ReNeuron and working in stem cell therapies has allowed us to make the step of developing a cryopreserved formulation, which Olav have alluded to before, allows us to treat patients at the site where they’re being seen by their physician, as opposed to having to transport patients all across the country or across the globe to a center which is treating patients with something that is not cryopreserved and only has a shelf life of about 16 hours. We believe there’s a large commercial potential on the basis of this cryopreserved formulation and also because our mechanism of action is independent of the genetic type involved.

So our clinical development started about four years ago at Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston, where we did a single ascending dose study for our Phase I. We started with a 250,000 cell dose of fresh cells. We went to a 500,000 cell dose of fresh cells. And then we generated a cryopreserved version and we went to the 1 million cell level.

These were patients that didn’t have any real visual potential and such it was a safety study. But what we did is we demonstrated adequate safety to move on into patients that have better visual potential and that’s with the Phase IIa study started off.

We’ve treated 10 subjects in that study. These are patients with better visual potential. This is with the 1 million cryopreserved cell dose and we’ve shown a very good safety profile. And we’ve shown a very early but strong signal of efficacy and I’ll show you a little bit more about that. The IIa study we expanded into an additional site, the Retinal Research Institute in Phoenix in addition to Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary.

This is showing the injection technique and I’m not sure if I can get that, is that, well, if not, what you’re doing is you’re actually looking at a picture inside the eye and that little brown canula is injecting cells underneath the retina.

We believe that the anatomic placement of the cells underneath the retina is very important because cells being placed in that area can therefore integrate into the retinal structure itself and can do two different things. One, as I mentioned before, they can differentiate into new photoreceptor cells and make the connections necessary for sight. And the other thing that they can do is they can serve as a durable reservoir of trophic support or nutritive to support to the cells that are degenerating there.

This is showing you the data from one year of those first 10 subjects. You’ll notice that we don’t have a complete data set. COVID has made it difficult for patients to return to some of their appointments. However, what I’m going to show you in this data is very important, if you look at the light blue line on the graph that represents the mean change in visual acuity for the treated group across the different time points.

Down below that the dark blue line represents the mean change in visual acuity in the untreated patients as a comparative. And what you can see is those lines separate very early and the treated patients maintain between an eight and 10 letter gain in visual acuity out at one year. A 10 letter gain is a visually and clinically significant improvement in vision, especially in a disease of retinitis pigmentosa were left alone, patients will continue to lose vision over time and we believe that this is a very important thing.

What you’re looking at right here a day 365, I’m going to show you in a little bit more detail the next slide and there’s two real take home points from this slide. One is that the mean change in visual acuity at one year, we believe is an approvable endpoint in the U.S. and in the EU, and the U.K. for a treatment for retinitis pigmentosa.

The second point, as you can see, on the right some of the patients have had a very remarkable response and you can see on the left that some of them have had a lesser response. And so in drug development, when you have no dose limiting toxicity and you have a variability in the clinical response, the first question that you want to answer is what would happen if I increase the dose.

So instead of going for regulatory approval pathway on the basis of the 1 million cell dose, we decided to stop and go into another cohort of patients where we actually doubled the dose. And so we designed the Phase IIa extension study, which I’ll talk about a little bit now. That’s the study that’s ongoing right now.

We went from 1 million to 2 million cells. We also added micro-perimetry or a measure of retinal sensitivity as an additional way of looking at efficacy. Visual acuity is well established as a functional measure of efficacy, but the sensitivity of the retina at each different point has been shown by Nightstar to be a very valid method of showing functional improvements in efficacy and so we added that as an additional endpoint and we select out patients that are capable of doing that test.

We’ve also done a modification of the surgical technique which is important. Initially, we decided that it was appropriate to inject the cells right underneath the functioning retina that can have a double edge to the sword because you’re actually elevating the retina away from its nutritive blood supply.

So what we decided to do with this is we now do injections that are carefully planned by a committee of our investigators before surgery to be able to put the cells in an area adjacent to the functioning tissue with the idea of not exactly lifting off the functioning tissue.

We added additional sites because we wanted to expand into the U.K. and into Europe. We added Oxford Eye Hospital with Dr. Professor Robert MacLaren. We added an additional U.S. site Casey Eye Institute and we added a site in the EU in Barcelona, Spain with Dr. Jordi Monés as the investigator.

So where are we right now? The next step is to continue with recruitment in the Phase IIa extension study. As Olav mentioned, we had to temporarily suspend enrollment because we had an unfortunate incidents of the severe bacterial infection. There is a known incidence of those types of infections in any type of eye surgery. It doesn’t make it easier to take.

However, our data Safety Monitoring Board and a meeting -- multiple meetings of our investigators felt confident that this was what the cause was and they have given approval for us to move forward. We’ve already started up enrollment is able to be done in the United States, and as Olav mentioned, our amendments are being submitted this week to allow us to restart the study.

The good news is we still feel that we’re on track to have data on these nine patients by the end of this year. We hope to be presenting it at a major ophthalmic meeting sometime this fall and we look forward to moving on into a further clinical trial, which we believe will be a single study that would be a pivotal clinical trial. The design of which we’ve already discussed with the FDA and it’s well known to us.

In this type of surgery where you actually inject cells under the retina, you really can’t do a placebo group because it’s too invasive to have to inject underneath the retina, you’re not going to want to go into somebody’s eye and inject sailing.

So the way that these studies are done is you have three different groups. You have an untreated control group. You have a low dose group, which is ideally designed to be a dose that’s probably lower than you would want as your clinical dose. And then you have your high dose, which is probably the dose that you’re going to achieve the results with and this is the standard design probably about 100 patients or so and we hope to be able to kick off that study by the end of 2022.

And a last brief slide just to show you that other people are playing in the sandbox that we’re in right now inherited retinal disease is the only really direct competitor that we have using human retinal progenitor cells is a company called jCyte.

However, there’s a couple of notable differences between us and jCyte. While they’re injecting human retinal progenitor cells, they do it into the vitreous into the center of the eye and therefore they have no ability to have cells integrate into the tissues of the retina and to regenerate and have differentiated new neural photoreceptors.

The other thing is jCyte does not have the capability of generating a cryopreserved formulation and so all of the patients that have been treated in their clinical trials have to fly across the country because they have about 16 hour at least to get their fresh formulation themselves.

Looking at the other companies out here, you have Spark Therapeutics, which we know has been very successful and was acquired by Roche, a couple years ago for a very large amount of money. They also have other gene therapy programs. Nightstar was acquired by Biogen. They’re working in the same space.

And then you have AGCT (sic) [ACGT] and MeiraGTx, which are both going after single mutation diseases retinitis pigmentosa. And then ProQR is another very interesting company, which instead of doing gene therapy, they’re actually using RNA therapy to fix genetic defects. And we hope that all these people are successful. I think that the big point here is that aside from jCyte, they’re going after specific genetic mutations and we believe that the real answer is to be agnostic to genetic costs.

I think that’s all I have and I’ll turn now back over to Olav.

Olav Hellebø

Thank you, Rick. Yeah. So I wanted to spend a very short time on the exosome program since really the retinal program is the most important, but the kind of quick recap on exosomes. So these are naturally occurring delivery systems. So these are nanoparticles or nanovesicles and we hijack them as a delivery system and its natural occurring. So there’s a lot of research going into using exosomes that way and it’s pretty hot area for research.

We are lucky that we’ve been working on this for a while. We’ve seen favorable distribution across the blood brain barrier. But we’re able to engineer them to target any tissue in the body. We have proven that we can load them. We proven that they’re stable and we can have consistent high yields. We have very good analytics behind it, which is more and more important here as the regulators get involved.

The -- I mentioned in the introduction that we working with collaborators with very significant programs and we have co-development or co-rights for any program that we develop here. So, obviously, the payloads, the truck together creates a new entity and we own that entity 50/50.

If we show proof-of-concept here, our expectation is that the other company will license our rights, so that they can take it forward into clinical development. And in all cases, they are much, much larger than us and they wouldn’t start these programs if that wasn’t their intention.

I wanted to share with you, though, some of the potential value realization that we can take advantage of here. So on the right-hand side of that slide, you see the four reasons exosome deals, so Codiak and Evoke. So the two leading companies in exosome field, they’re all fully dedicated to exosomes and they’ve both signed a couple of very significant deals each, so just to give you something to kind of compare to.

And also for our retinal program, Rick mentioned, jCyte. jCyte is a little bit ahead of us. They end up here on a IIb study. They have delivered some data and the data is strong enough for the -- of the slides that you can see here. They got 50 or rather $62 million up front and that is for non-U.S. rights only. And U.S. -- the value of the U.S. rights is much higher than the international rights.

And I know Sanford wanted everything but jCyte did not want to get rid of the U.S. rights. So I think it’s a very credible deal for a company that we’ve quite similar to in many ways. So, we know what we’re working towards.

So I wanted to summarize the opportunity before we go into the Q&A. So, yes, there are absolutely major value creation opportunities for us for the coming year, both hRPC and for the research platform and we’re well funded that we’re able to actually to get there and deliver on this.

The exosome program is being advanced in a partnering fashion. While obviously hRPC we’re running ourselves. The data -- we will have more data later in the year, but the data we have already is compared very, very well to what else is out there.

So with that, I think, we will hand over to the operator for the questions that have been sent in advance and then when we’re done with that, we will go to the live Q&A.

And we have received a number of pre-submitted questions, you said, Olav, and perhaps, the first I can address to you if that’s okay. It reads as follows. Where Fosun with their CTX trial?

Olav Hellebø

Thank you very much. Yes. So Fosun is concentrating on tech transfer or manufacturing for both CTX and hRPC. So that’s what they’re working on. They’re very much committed to CTX for China, even if we have stopped the program in the U.S. So they’re very much committed to that program. Stroke is a huge commercial opportunity in China. Has a very large indication there may be due to very high smoking rates. So Fosun is very much behind that program.

Operator

Fantastic. Thank you very much indeed. The next one, if I can address to Dr. Beckman and just dose amount affect the cost of an injection and is the delivery dose expected to change over time?

Dr. Richard Beckman

So the answer to that question is that currently the vials that we manufacture for the clinical trial hold enough for 1 million or 2 million. So there’s been no effect on the dose volume in terms of the cost. As we determine exactly what the dose that we’re going to go for approval on that we will probably modify things to make it the most cost effective way of doing that.

And then the question is the dose going to change? I don’t know. It’s possible that we might end up going with the 1 million cell dose, because as I showed before, we think that the efficacy is at the level that we would render approval possible. However, we still don’t have the data yet on the 2 million cell dose and Saho Judgment [ph] for that time.

Operator

Thank you very much indeed, Dr. Beckman. And Olav, the final pre-submitted question is, we’ve received a number -- and we received a number of questions around the exosome program. How long do you see this collaboration lasting? What have they shown so far? And what’s expected for the future?

Olav Hellebø

Yeah. Thank you. And I see there are a number of questions on the live Q&A as well around on exosomes, if I’m going to answer as many as I can and won’t go. And so, yeah, research collaborations do not have necessarily set timings or if they do that typically roll over, they kind of year-on-year.

We follow the signs and that involves a lot of back and forth between the two companies, because we work together to achieve the optimal characteristics of the novel product. So it’s not kind of just a one shot kind of thing. It’s very much a back and forth, which is what the collaboration is all about.

So we have already shown proof-of-concept in terms of functional deliveries with siRNAs and proteins with our exosomes. So a lot of the proof-of-concept that we set out to achieve we have done already.

We are have, however, not happy yet with efficacy levels. So that’s why you haven’t seen any presentations or publications on that, because we think there’s still more to be done when it comes to increase the efficiency of the payload binding, improving how the payload is released in the target cells and we can do that by modifying structures and we can also use peptides to target the tissues so that we can get better loading on that loaded exosome product. So there’s still a lot of work ongoing on that.

I have a question from Pavel [ph] about why we rescheduled the proof-of-concept delivery from Q2 to Q4 and it’s kind of half true that we’ve done that. We did have a proof-of-concept already. But we’d like to improve on it and refine it more. So we’d like to keep pushing those programs forward with our collaborators. So I hope I answered a lot of exosome questions there.

Operator

Fantastic. Yeah. I think you have there, Olav. But if you don’t mind just clicking on the Q&A tab and we have a number of other questions that have come through and perhaps just if you could read out the question even who it’s from and either direct it to the team or answer it where appropriate to do so that’d be fantastic. Thank you.

Olav Hellebø

Yeah. Nikki [ph], I think, we answered that one. Nikki has asked about the listing on the NASDAQ for the next two years. And it’s difficult to answer obviously. I think we like to achieve success in the U.K. before we achieve success in the U.S.

I do know that all successful European biotechs do want to have a NASDAQ listing and we want as well. But I think it’s important to have -- do it money market cap is at the right level. I think a successful IPO in the U.S. is between $50 million and $100 million in financial race and most of them are targeting $100 million. So you obviously need to be able to decent market cap in the U.K., I think, before you take the step to NASDAQ.

Pablo, I think answer that one. Also from, Pablo, when do we expect next milestone payment from Fosun?

I’ll try and answer, John, and then you can jump in if you want. But I think the next milestone payment is linked to completing the current hRPC study that’s ongoing. I don’t know if we ever have made public what the milestone is, but that would be the next milestone payment.

Mohammed asks why the buried and [ph] use about the restart of the trial in the results RNS? And I think we didn’t do that on purpose. The two things happened to kind of coincide in terms of timing. So if you didn’t have the results, we would have just done the RNS on the restart of the study and we combined it into one. And I agree, I think, probably, that’s drawn a little bit and in retrospect, maybe we should have had two RNS side by side. But so I kind of agree with you that it dropped a bit. Although, I think, that people have noticed and we will let the market know further as the trial progresses. The important thing is that we’re back on track for the program.

Rick, would you like to talk -- would like to answer the question from Robin the -- on more details, the RNS?

Dr. Richard Beckman

Sure. Thanks for the question, Robin. Do we notice any minor variations deviations to the recommended procedure and the patient has suffered the presumed infection? The answer to that is no. We did an extensive investigation as, as you’re probably aware, there is some background rate of endophthalmitis than any type of surgical procedure.

With a vitrectomy the rate that’s generally quoted is about one in 3000 cases. However, that’s a vitrectomy without a subretinal injection of cellular material and so we did a very extensive investigation, looking at the batches that were manufactured, any of the steps in the mixing procedure and all of the steps in the operating room, including going through all the equipment that was used and is not -- as is not uncommon in these type of cases, there was no smoking gun.

The diagnosis of bacterial infection was based on the timing of the occurrence, the nature of the eye and the rapid response to interventional antibiotics. We work with our investigators. We work with our DSMB extensively. We had multiple meetings. I’ve had multiple conversations with the Chairman. And we found no smoking gun and we found nothing lacking in the procedure that was used.

However, like anything else, what you do is you go back and you say is there anything that we might have done better or might have done different and so we do have some recommendations that we’ve standardized that are going into the protocol amendment, one of those has to do with providing prophylactic antibiotics mandating the use of that, some surgeons do, some surgeons don’t.

In this clinical trial, now they all will. We’ve actually moved the mixing of the cells and loading all into the pharmacy. It used to come in a vial out to the operating room and then they would withdraw them in a syringe and put them into the installation machinery. And now they’re going to come out of the operating room in a syringe. We have no reason to believe that there was any contamination that occurred, but you never know.

So we’ve done all of the extra due diligence on what happened in this particular procedure and we’ve made some modifications consistent, we are trying to make it even more safe, whether that’s going to make a difference. I think it’s just an unfortunate occurrence.

I think the most important point is that we are going to be enrolling more patients. We do have a three-month cut off, whether we’ll get all nine patients with three months data. I’m sure aiming to be able to do that. Some of its going to be up to the regulatory agencies in the U.K., it ought to take about 35 or so days, span a little bit longer. Sometimes they’ll help and move that along even more quickly, because I can tell you that our investigators are very much interested in getting restarted.

Olav Hellebø

Thank you very much, Rick. I’m going through the list of questions. I think there’s some other questions similar to what you just answered. I have a question about shedding more light about the search for the new CFO from Marcus? And all I can say is that we’ve had excellent candidates that we have found and interviewed and we’re just in the process of signing the dotted line with our preferred candidate. So it’s looking great and we’re looking forward to having the new CFO in place.

Question about how important Iain Ross is to the company, given that we’re on the cusp of securing commercial deals from Marcus as well? And I think Iain will really add a lot of value to us. He -- I’m working very well together with him and he has a lot of experience in securing deals for U.K. biotech. So I think it’s great to have him on Board.

I have a couple of questions around, when do we expect exosome collaborations to turn into licensing deals? And we expect hope/plan on get the proof-of-concept in one or more of the collaborations that we have ongoing. Obviously, not all of them will lead to that. So that’s kind of a Q4 aim to have that done. After that we expect them to lead into a licensing deal. That usually takes several months to negotiate. So I think that you should think about that as being kind of Q1 next year for a deal. But this is obviously complete speculation. But just to give you some potential timelines around it, there is no deal before it’s signed.

Sorry, I’m going to need to read these questions at the same time here. There’s a question around exosomes and cryopreservation. And actually, we don’t -- you don’t need to have cryopreservation for exosomes. Exosomes are actually cell free. They’re not cells. They’re manufactured in cell media. But they’re actually not cell. So you don’t need to have cryopreservation for them. So it’s a lot easier to deal with.

Operator

I think, Olav, we pretty much covered off every question that we’ve had through. So thank you to you and the team for being so generous with your time. And of course, any further questions that do come through, the company will be able to review and post responses where appropriate to do so. And perhaps, on that note, if I could just ask you for a few final words, just to wrap up and we’ll redirect some investors for some feedback for you.

Olav Hellebø

That’s great. Okay. Thanks, everyone, for your attention. Wonderful that so many people were able to attend today. So thanks for your interest and your support. And yeah, I think, in summary, we’re delighted to be back on track on the RP program. We have a lot of interesting data to deliver over the next six months. So we’re extremely busy here and we’re very excited about the future. Thanks again.

