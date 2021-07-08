U.S. Oil Demand Hits New Seasonal High And There's More To Come
Summary
- US implied oil demand already has recovered back to the seasonal average despite jet fuel demand lagging.
- Implication of this is that once travel recovers, US oil demand will hit a new all-time high.
- US crude storage inclusive of SPR already is below 2018 levels and set to fall further.
- US shale oil production finished June relatively flat with our estimate pinning it around ~11.2 mb/d.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
EIA reported a very bullish storage report today. The most bullish figure came from the "implied oil demand" section of the report. And if we look at the four-week average on implied oil demand, we are now at a new seasonal high for this time of the year.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
The demand chart is rather stunning to look at. And one of the most important things about this total demand chart is that if you were to look at the product segment breakdown, jet fuel demand is still lagging behind the seasonal average.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
As a result, the simple conclusion we can arrive at is that once jet fuel demand returns to the seasonal average, total oil demand will eclipse the previous high and possibly reach ~22 mb/d.
For all of those people saying that 2019 was going to be peak oil demand globally, that's a lot of eggs on their faces(cough, cough, BP, cough).
Source: EIA, HFI Research
The bullish report also saw total inventories decline by 9.9 million bbls excluding SPR (11.1 million bbls including SPR). As you can see, the trajectory for total oil inventories appears to be on pace to fall below 2018 levels by the end of the year.
In addition to the bullish total oil inventory chart trend, US crude storage inclusive of SPR is now below 2018 levels.
Based on our projection, this will be the lowest US crude storage level dating all the way back to 2015. Something to consider when looking at WTI around $73/bbl.
Finally, US crude oil production is picking up slightly, albeit at a very slow pace. Unlike the vertical ascent we are seeing in demand recovery, US shale oil production is still rather flat compared to the end of 2020.
Source: EIA, HFI Research
As you can see, inclusive of adjustment, US oil production has been more or less flat pinning the current production level right around ~11.2 mb/d or down ~1.6 mb/d from the peak in 2019.
Conclusion
With US oil demand already recovering back to seasonal averages despite jet fuel demand lagging, all the signs point us to hit a new all-time high for oil demand once travel recovers. In the meantime, supply continues to be limited as US shale oil production remains flat. As a result, US oil inventories will continue to draw down at a fast clip putting total oil inventories on pace to fall below 2018 levels by the end of this year.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.