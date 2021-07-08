FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

EIA reported a very bullish storage report today. The most bullish figure came from the "implied oil demand" section of the report. And if we look at the four-week average on implied oil demand, we are now at a new seasonal high for this time of the year.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The demand chart is rather stunning to look at. And one of the most important things about this total demand chart is that if you were to look at the product segment breakdown, jet fuel demand is still lagging behind the seasonal average.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As a result, the simple conclusion we can arrive at is that once jet fuel demand returns to the seasonal average, total oil demand will eclipse the previous high and possibly reach ~22 mb/d.

For all of those people saying that 2019 was going to be peak oil demand globally, that's a lot of eggs on their faces(cough, cough, BP, cough).

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The bullish report also saw total inventories decline by 9.9 million bbls excluding SPR (11.1 million bbls including SPR). As you can see, the trajectory for total oil inventories appears to be on pace to fall below 2018 levels by the end of the year.

In addition to the bullish total oil inventory chart trend, US crude storage inclusive of SPR is now below 2018 levels.

Based on our projection, this will be the lowest US crude storage level dating all the way back to 2015. Something to consider when looking at WTI around $73/bbl.

Finally, US crude oil production is picking up slightly, albeit at a very slow pace. Unlike the vertical ascent we are seeing in demand recovery, US shale oil production is still rather flat compared to the end of 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see, inclusive of adjustment, US oil production has been more or less flat pinning the current production level right around ~11.2 mb/d or down ~1.6 mb/d from the peak in 2019.

Conclusion

With US oil demand already recovering back to seasonal averages despite jet fuel demand lagging, all the signs point us to hit a new all-time high for oil demand once travel recovers. In the meantime, supply continues to be limited as US shale oil production remains flat. As a result, US oil inventories will continue to draw down at a fast clip putting total oil inventories on pace to fall below 2018 levels by the end of this year.